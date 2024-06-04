News Trading Made Easy (Part 2): Risk Management

Introduction

A quick refresher for the previous article in the News Trading Made Easy series. In part 1, we went through the concept of DST(Daylight Savings Time) and the various versions for different countries that essentially change their time zones by an hour ahead and behind during a financial year. This will change trading schedules for the related brokers using DST. The reasons for creating a database and the benefits were addressed. A database was created to store the news events from the MQL5 Economic Calendar with subsequent changes to the event time data to reflect the broker's DST schedule for accurate back-testing in the future. In the project files, an SQL script results in an Excel format was provided for all the unique events accessible through the MQL5 Calendar for all the different countries.

However, in this article, we will make a few changes to our previous code in part 1. Firstly by implementing inheritance to the existing code and upcoming new code, the previous news/calendar database will get a revamp into something more useable and practical. Additionally, we will tackle risk management and create different risk profiles to choose from for users with different risk appetites or preferences.





Inheritance







What is Inheritance?

Inheritance is a fundamental concept in object-oriented programming (OOP) that allows a new class (called a subclass or derived class) to inherit properties and behaviors (fields and methods) from an existing class (called a superclass or base class). This mechanism provides a way to create a new class by extending or modifying the behavior of an existing class, promoting code reuse and the creation of a more logical and hierarchical class structure.





What is the purpose of Inheritance?

Inheritance enables the reuse of existing code. By inheriting from a base class, a subclass can leverage existing methods and fields without having to rewrite them. This reduces redundancy and makes the code more maintainable. Inheritance helps in organizing code into a hierarchical structure, which is easier to understand and manage. Classes can be grouped based on shared attributes and behaviors, leading to a clear and logical organization of the codebase. Inheritance is closely related to polymorphism, which allows objects of different classes to be treated as objects of a common superclass. This is particularly useful for implementing flexible and extensible code. For instance, a function can operate on objects of different classes as long as they inherit from the same base class, allowing for dynamic method binding and more generalized code.

Inheritance allows for extending the functionality of existing classes. Subclasses can add new methods and fields or override existing ones to introduce specific behaviors without modifying the original class. This promotes the open/closed principle, where classes are open for extension but closed for modification. Inheritance supports encapsulation by allowing a subclass to access the protected and public members of a superclass while keeping the implementation details private. This ensures a clear separation between the interface and implementation, enhancing modularity and reducing the risk of unintended interactions.





What are Access Modifiers?



Access modifiers are keywords in object-oriented programming languages that set the accessibility of classes, methods/functions, and other members. They control the visibility and accessibility of these elements from different parts of the code, thus enforcing encapsulation and protecting the integrity of the data.

Types of Access Modifiers

Public

Private

Protected

1. Public

Purpose: To make a class, function, or variable available for use in other classes or programs.

2. Private

Purpose: To restrict access to members of a class, thus protecting the integrity of the data.

3. Protected

Purpose: To allow subclasses to inherit and access the members while still restricting access from class's objects.





Inheritance Example related to MQL5



We will first create a UML class diagram for the example to visualize the classes and their relationships and attributes.





Classes UnitedStates and Switzerland have singular Inheritance from class NewsData:

class NewsData { private : string Country; struct EventDetails { int EventID; string EventName; datetime EventDate; }; protected : EventDetails News[]; virtual void SetNews(); void SetCountry( string myCountry) {Country=myCountry;} public : void GetNews() { PrintFormat ( "+---------- %s ----------+" ,Country); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<News.Size();i++) { Print ( "ID: " ,News[i].EventID, " Name: " ,News[i].EventName, " Date: " ,News[i].EventDate); } } NewsData( void ) {} ~NewsData( void ) { ArrayFree (News);} }; class UnitedStates : private NewsData { private : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize ( News , News .Size()+ 1 , News .Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 1 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "NFP(Non-Farm Payrolls)" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.03 14:00:00' ; } public : void myNews() { SetCountry ( "United States" ); GetNews (); } UnitedStates( void ) {SetNews();} }; class Switzerland : public NewsData { public : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize ( News , News .Size()+ 1 , News .Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 0 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "Interest Rate Decision" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.06 10:00:00' ; } Switzerland( void ) { SetCountry ( "Switerland" ); SetNews();} };

In this Example:

The (Parent/Base/Super) class would be NewsData and any private declarations will be only accessible by this class. The private declarations will be inaccessible to the class's objects and children. Whilst the protected declarations will be accessible to both the class and its children. Whereas all public declarations will be accessible to the class, its children and objects.

Accessibility Table For NewsData:

Class's Properties Class Children Objects Variable: Country(Private) ✔ ✘ ✘ Structure: EventDetails(Private) ✔ ✘ ✘ Variable: News(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ Function: SetNews(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ Function: SetCountry(Protected) ✔ ✔

✘ Function: GetNews(Public) ✔ ✔

✔

Constructor: NewsData(Public) ✔ ✘ ✘ Destructor: ~NewsData(Public) ✔ ✘ ✘

class NewsData { private : string Country; struct EventDetails { int EventID; string EventName; datetime EventDate; }; protected : EventDetails News[]; virtual void SetNews(); void SetCountry( string myCountry) {Country=myCountry;} public : void GetNews() { PrintFormat ( "+---------- %s ----------+" ,Country); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<News.Size();i++) { Print ( "ID: " ,News[i].EventID, " Name: " ,News[i].EventName, " Date: " ,News[i].EventDate); } } NewsData ( void ) {} ~ NewsData ( void ) { ArrayFree (News);} };

Visible Properties from the NewsData Object:





Result from GetNews function in NewsData:





Inheritance is Implemented with the both the remaining classes:

In the (Child/Sub/Derived) class UnitedStates, it inherits the parent(NewsData) class privately.

Meaning that the sub(UnitedStates) class can access the protected and public properties from the parent(NewsData) class, but the children for the UnitedStates class and its objects will not have access to any properties of the parent(NewsData) class. If the inheritance Access Modifier was protective the UnitedStates class's children would have access to both the parent(NewsData) class's protective and public properties, but the sub(UnitedStates) class's objects would not have any access to the parent class's properties.

Accessibility Table For UnitedStates:

Class's Properties Class Children Objects Inheritance(Private) Variable: Country(Private)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Structure: EventDetails(Private)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Variable: News(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Function: SetNews(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Function: SetCountry(Protected)

✔

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Function: GetNews(Public)

✔

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Constructor: NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Private) Destructor: ~NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

Function: SetNews(Private) ✔

✘

✘

Function: myNews(Public) ✔

✔

✔

Constructor: UnitedStates(Public) ✔

✘

✘



class UnitedStates : private NewsData { private : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize (News,News.Size()+ 1 ,News.Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 1 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "NFP(Non-Farm Payrolls)" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.03 14:00:00' ; } public : void myNews() { SetCountry( "United States" ); GetNews(); } UnitedStates ( void ) {SetNews();} };

Visible Properties from the UnitedStates Object:









A compile error arises from attempting to access GetNews function which is privately inherited from NewsData, this prevents the UnitedStates object from access to the function.

In the (Child/Sub/Derived) class Switzerland.

The inheritance access modifier is public. This provides the sub(Switzerland) class's children access to the parent(NewsData) class's public and protective properties, whereas the Switzerland class's objects only have access to the public properties of all related classes.

Accessibility Table for Switzerland:

Class's Properties Class Children Objects Inheritance(Public) Variable: Country(Private)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Public) Structure: EventDetails(Private)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Public) Variable: News(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

Inheritance(Public) Function: SetNews(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

Inheritance(Public) Function: SetCountry(Protected)

✔

✔

✘

Inheritance(Public) Function: GetNews(Public)

✔

✔

✔

Inheritance(Public) Constructor: NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

Inheritance(Public) Destructor: ~NewsData(Public)

✘

✘

✘

Function: SetNews(Public) ✔

✔

✔

Constructor: Switzerland(Public) ✔

✘

✘



class Switzerland : public NewsData { public : virtual void SetNews() { ArrayResize (News,News.Size()+ 1 ,News.Size()+ 2 ); News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventID = 0 ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventName = "Interest Rate Decision" ; News[News.Size()- 1 ].EventDate = D'2024.01.06 10:00:00' ; } Switzerland ( void ) {SetCountry( "Switerland" ); SetNews();} };

Visible Properties from the Switzerland Object:





Results:





Daylight Savings Classes

In News Trading Made Easy (Part 1):

UML Class Diagram

Project files:





In the previous code we had three classes for Daylight Savings namely:

CDaylightSavings_AU

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US





In Part 2:



UML Class Diagram





Project files:





We will have the following classes for Daylight Savings namely:

CDaylightSavings

CDaylightSavings_AU

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US





Why create another Daylight savings class?



In the previous classes' code there was a lot of repetition among the classes, which essentially was the same code written over again for different values in a list. Instead of this repetition occurring amongst similar classes, we will put all the commonalities in one separate class and inherit the common features into the different daylight savings classes.





What are virtual Functions?



In object-oriented programming (OOP), a virtual function is a member function in a base class that you can override in a derived class. When a function is declared as virtual, it enables polymorphism, allowing the derived class to provide a specific implementation of the function that can be called through a base class pointer or reference.

Purpose?

Polymorphism: Virtual functions allow for dynamic (runtime) polymorphism. This means that the method that gets executed is determined at runtime based on the actual type of the object being referenced, rather than the type of the reference or pointer.

Flexibility: They enable more flexible and reusable code by allowing derived classes to modify or extend the base class behavior.

Decoupling: Virtual functions help in decoupling the code by separating the interface from the implementation, making it easier to change the implementation without affecting the code that uses the base class interface.





CDaylightSavings Class



In this class all commonalities of the previous codes are put into one class and we will declare a few virtual functions to initialize the different lists for the respective Daylight Savings schedule.

CDaylightSavings class has a singular Inheritance from CObject class.

CDaylightSavings class has Inclusions from classes:

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include <Object.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "../TimeManagement.mqh" class CDaylightSavings: public CObject { protected : CTimeManagement Time ; CDaylightSavings( datetime startdate, datetime enddate); CObject *List() { return savings;} datetime StartDate; datetime EndDate; CArrayObj *savings; CArrayObj *getSavings; CDaylightSavings *dayLight; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_UK() ; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_US() ; virtual void SetDaylightSavings_AU() ; public : CDaylightSavings( void ); ~CDaylightSavings( void ); bool isDaylightSavings( datetime Date); bool DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate); string adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate); }; CDaylightSavings::CDaylightSavings( void ) { } CDaylightSavings::CDaylightSavings( datetime startdate, datetime enddate) { StartDate = startdate; EndDate = enddate; } bool CDaylightSavings::isDaylightSavings( datetime Date) { getSavings = List(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if ( Time.DateIsInRange (dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date)) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool CDaylightSavings::DaylightSavings( int Year, datetime &startDate, datetime &endDate) { getSavings = List(); bool startDateDetected= false ,endDateDetected= false ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<getSavings.Total(); i++) { dayLight = getSavings.At(i); if (Year== Time.ReturnYear (dayLight.StartDate)) { startDate = dayLight.StartDate; startDateDetected = true ; } if (Year== Time.ReturnYear (dayLight.EndDate)) { endDate = dayLight.EndDate; endDateDetected = true ; } if (startDateDetected&&endDateDetected) { return true ; } } startDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; endDate = D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; return false ; } string CDaylightSavings::adjustDaylightSavings( datetime EventDate) { if (isDaylightSavings( TimeTradeServer ())) { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { return TimeToString (EventDate); } else { return TimeToString (( datetime )(EventDate- Time.HoursS() )); } } else { if (isDaylightSavings(EventDate)) { return TimeToString (( datetime )( Time.HoursS() +EventDate)); } else { return TimeToString (EventDate); } } } CDaylightSavings::~CDaylightSavings( void ) { delete savings; delete dayLight; delete getSavings; }





CDaylightSavings_AU Class

In this class we expand upon the virtual void SetDaylightSavings_AU and proceed to add the Daylight Savings Schedule for Australia.

Australian Daylight Savings Time dates were found here.

CDaylightSavings_AU class has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_AU class has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_AU: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_AU( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_AU () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2006.10.29 03:00:00' , D'2007.03.25 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.10.28 03:00:00' , D'2008.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2009.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2010.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2011.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2012.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2013.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2014.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2015.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2016.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2017.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2018.04.01 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.10.07 03:00:00' , D'2019.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2020.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2021.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2022.04.03 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.10.02 03:00:00' , D'2023.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2024.04.07 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.10.06 03:00:00' , D'2025.04.06 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.10.05 03:00:00' , D'2026.04.05 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.10.04 03:00:00' , D'2027.04.04 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.10.03 03:00:00' , D'2028.04.02 02:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.10.01 03:00:00' , D'2029.04.01 02:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_AU::CDaylightSavings_AU( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_AU(); }



CDaylightSavings_UK Class

In this class we expand upon the virtual void SetDaylightSavings_UK and proceed to add the Daylight Savings Schedule for Europe.

United Kingdom Daylight Savings Time dates were found here.

CDaylightSavings_UK class has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_UK class has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_UK: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_UK( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_UK () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2007.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2008.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2009.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2010.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2011.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2012.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2013.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2014.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2015.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2016.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2017.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2018.10.28 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2019.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2020.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2021.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.03.27 02:00:00' , D'2022.10.30 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2023.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.03.31 02:00:00' , D'2024.10.27 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.03.30 02:00:00' , D'2025.10.26 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.03.29 02:00:00' , D'2026.10.25 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.03.28 02:00:00' , D'2027.10.31 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.03.26 02:00:00' , D'2028.10.29 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2029.03.25 02:00:00' , D'2029.10.28 01:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_UK::CDaylightSavings_UK( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_UK(); }



CDaylightSavings_US Class

In this class we expand upon the virtual void SetDaylightSavings_US and proceed to add the Daylight Savings Schedule for United States.

United States Daylight Savings Time dates were found here.

CDaylightSavings_US class has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CObject

CDaylightSavings_US class has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CDaylightSavings

CArrayObj

CTimeManagement

#include "DaylightSavings.mqh" class CDaylightSavings_US: public CDaylightSavings { public : CDaylightSavings_US( void ); }; void CDaylightSavings :: SetDaylightSavings_US () { savings = new CArrayObj() ; savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2007.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2007.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2008.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2008.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2009.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2009.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2010.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2010.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2011.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2011.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2012.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2012.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2013.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2013.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2014.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2014.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2015.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2015.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2016.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2016.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2017.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2017.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2018.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2018.11.04 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2019.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2019.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2020.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2020.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2021.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2021.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2022.03.13 03:00:00' , D'2022.11.06 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2023.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2023.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2024.03.10 03:00:00' , D'2024.11.03 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2025.03.09 03:00:00' , D'2025.11.02 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2026.03.08 03:00:00' , D'2026.11.01 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2027.03.14 03:00:00' , D'2027.11.07 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2028.03.12 03:00:00' , D'2028.11.05 01:00:00' )); savings.Add( new CDaylightSavings ( D'2029.03.11 03:00:00' , D'2029.11.04 01:00:00' )); } CDaylightSavings_US::CDaylightSavings_US( void ) { SetDaylightSavings_US(); }

Symbol Properties Class

In this class we will set a symbol in which we would like to retrieve data from. This class will provide an easy and quick method for us to get symbol properties within other classes and therefore removing redundance in our code.

We will select a combination of properties to retrieve the list could be expanded upon but for not the list goes as follows:

Ask Price

Bid Price

Contract Size

Minimum Volume

Maximum Volume

Volume Step

Volume Limit

Spread

Stops Level

Freeze Level

Symbol's Time

Symbol's Normalized Price

Symbol's Digits

Symbol's Point

Symbol's Trade Mode

Sum of Symbol's Orders' Volume

Sum of Symbol's Positions' Volume

Symbol's Currency Base

Symbol's Currency Profit

Symbol's Currency Margin

Symbol's Custom status

Symbol's Background color

CSymbolProperties class has inclusion from class CSymbolInfo.

#include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> class CSymbolProperties { private : double ASK; double BID; double LOTSMIN; double LOTSMAX; double LOTSSTEP; double LOTSLIMIT; long SPREAD; long STOPLEVEL; long FREEZELEVEL; long TIME; long DIGITS; double POINT; double ORDERSVOLUME; double POSITIONSVOLUME; long CUSTOM; long BACKGROUND_CLR; protected : CSymbolInfo CSymbol ; bool SetSymbolName( string SYMBOL) { if (! CSymbol.Name ((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL)) { Print ( "Invalid Symbol: " ,SYMBOL); return false ; } return true ; } string GetSymbolName() { return CSymbol.Name() ; } public : CSymbolProperties( void ); double Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ); int FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ); datetime Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ); int Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ); ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ); double PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ); string CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ); color SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black= false ); }; CSymbolProperties::CSymbolProperties( void ):ASK( 0.0 ),BID( 0.0 ), LOTSMIN( 0.0 ),LOTSMAX( 0.0 ), LOTSSTEP( 0.0 ),LOTSLIMIT( 0.0 ),DIGITS( 0 ), SPREAD( 0 ),STOPLEVEL( 0 ),ORDERSVOLUME( 0.0 ), FREEZELEVEL( 0 ),TIME( 0 ),POINT( 0.0 ),POSITIONSVOLUME( 0.0 ), CUSTOM( 0 ),BACKGROUND_CLR( 0 ) { } double CSymbolProperties::Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_ASK ,ASK)) { return ASK; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Ask Price" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_BID ,BID)) { return BID; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Bid Price" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.ContractSize() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Contract size" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ,LOTSMIN)) { return LOTSMIN; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMin" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ,LOTSMAX)) { return LOTSMAX; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMax" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ,LOTSSTEP)) { return LOTSSTEP; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsStep" ); return 0.0 ; } double CSymbolProperties::LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ,LOTSLIMIT)) { return LOTSLIMIT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsLimit" ); return 0.0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_SPREAD ,SPREAD)) { return int (SPREAD); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread" ); return 0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ,STOPLEVEL)) { return int (STOPLEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's StopLevel" ); return 0 ; } int CSymbolProperties::FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ,FREEZELEVEL)) { return int (FREEZELEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's FreezeLevel" ); return 0 ; } datetime CSymbolProperties::Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_TIME ,TIME)) { return datetime (TIME); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Time" ); TIME= 0 ; return datetime (TIME); } double CSymbolProperties::NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() && CSymbol.RefreshRates() ) { return CSymbol.NormalizePrice (price); } } Print ( "Unable to Normalize Symbol's Price" ); return price; } int CSymbolProperties:: Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,DIGITS)) { return int (DIGITS); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Digits" ); return 0 ; } double CSymbolProperties:: Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoDouble ( SYMBOL_POINT ,POINT)) { return POINT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Point" ); return 0.0 ; } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE CSymbolProperties::TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.TradeMode() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's TradeMode" ); return SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ; } double CSymbolProperties::OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { ORDERSVOLUME+= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's OrdersVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return ORDERSVOLUME; } double CSymbolProperties::PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { POSITIONSVOLUME+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's PositionsVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return POSITIONSVOLUME; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyBase() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyBase" ); return "" ; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyProfit() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyProfit" ); return "" ; } string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.Refresh() ) { return CSymbol.CurrencyMargin() ; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyMargin" ); return "" ; } bool CSymbolProperties::Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ,CUSTOM)) { return bool (CUSTOM); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve if Symbol is Custom" ); return false ; } color CSymbolProperties::SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black= false ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if ( CSymbol.InfoInteger ( SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR ,BACKGROUND_CLR)) { BACKGROUND_CLR = (( ColorToString ( color (BACKGROUND_CLR))== "0,0,0" || color (BACKGROUND_CLR)== clrBlack )&&!allow_black)? long ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )):BACKGROUND_CLR; return color (BACKGROUND_CLR); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Background color" ); return color ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )); }

In the class's constructor below, we initialize the variables we declared earlier such as the double variable ASK, and we assign ASK the value 0.0 as we don't yet have the Ask price for the Symbol.



CSymbolProperties::CSymbolProperties( void ): ASK( 0.0 ) ,BID( 0.0 ), LOTSMIN( 0.0 ),LOTSMAX( 0.0 ), LOTSSTEP( 0.0 ),LOTSLIMIT( 0.0 ),DIGITS( 0 ), SPREAD( 0 ),STOPLEVEL( 0 ),ORDERSVOLUME( 0.0 ), FREEZELEVEL( 0 ),TIME( 0 ),POINT( 0.0 ),POSITIONSVOLUME( 0.0 ), CUSTOM( 0 ),BACKGROUND_CLR( 0 ) { }

In the code below we go through and order of steps to finally retrieve the Symbol's ask price.





1. Firstly we have an optional parameter where we can decide to input or edit the Symbol's name in the variable SYMBOL.

2. We then set the Symbol's name to the parameter value. If the parameter value is still the default value of NULL we will assume that we want the Symbol's properties for the current chart's Symbol - Symbol().

3. If we cannot find the Symbol's name we will Print an error message to notify the user that the Symbol's Ask price cannot be retrieved and return 0.0

4. Once we were able to set the Symbol's name we will retrieve the ask price for that specific Symbol and return the value.

double CSymbolProperties::Ask( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) ) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_ASK ,ASK)) { return ASK; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Ask Price" ); return 0.0 ; }

bool SetSymbolName( string SYMBOL) { if (!CSymbol.Name((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL)) { Print ( "Invalid Symbol: " ,SYMBOL); return false ; } return true ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Bid Price based of the SYMBOL variable.





double CSymbolProperties::Bid( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_BID ,BID)) { return BID; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Bid Price" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Contract size. A Symbol's contract size affects the trader as a higher contract size increases risk on the individual's trades. Whereas a lower contract size will decrease risk on an individual's trades.

double CSymbolProperties::ContractSize( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.ContractSize(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Contract size" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Minimum allowed lot-size/volume. Meaning the trader cannot open a position with a lot-size less than the minimum.

double CSymbolProperties::LotsMin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ,LOTSMIN)) { return LOTSMIN; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMin" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Maximum allowed lot-size/volume. This implies that the trader will not be allowed to open a position with a higher lot-size/volume than the maximum, but they may open multiple positions that could sum up to a higher lot-size/volume than the maximum depending on the broker's volume limit and account's orders limit.





double CSymbolProperties::LotsMax( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ,LOTSMAX)) { return LOTSMAX; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsMax" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Volume/lot-size Step. Meaning that the lot-size should have an interval of this value. Example if the volume step is 1 the trader cannot select a lot-size/volume of 1.5.





double CSymbolProperties::LotsStep( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ,LOTSSTEP)) { return LOTSSTEP; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsStep" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Volume/lot-size Limit. This is the sum of volume/lot-sizes that are allowed to be placed before restrictions are implemented on the trader's account for the specific Symbol.

double CSymbolProperties::LotsLimit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ,LOTSLIMIT)) { return LOTSLIMIT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's LotsLimit" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Spread. The spread affects traders as the higher the Symbol's spread is the less profitable the trader will be, depending on the spread, a strategy could be profitable or not, obviously there are many different circumstances that could make a strategy unprofitable but the Symbol's spread could be a significant circumstance. Spreads are essentially a form of income for your broker, you could think of it as the broker's tax for that Symbol.





int CSymbolProperties::Spread( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_SPREAD ,SPREAD)) { return int (SPREAD); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread" ); return 0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Stops level. This is a restriction on the minimum distance between an open-price and stoploss or take-profit as well as the minimum distance between the current price Ask or Bid and the price of opening an order.





int CSymbolProperties::StopLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ,STOPLEVEL)) { return int (STOPLEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's StopLevel" ); return 0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Freeze level. This is the minimum distance a price has to move from it's open-price for the trade to be allowed closure(when you are allowed to close the specific trade in a profit or loss).

int CSymbolProperties::FreezeLevel( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ,FREEZELEVEL)) { return int (FREEZELEVEL); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's FreezeLevel" ); return 0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Time.





datetime CSymbolProperties::Time( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_TIME ,TIME)) { return datetime (TIME); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Time" ); TIME= 0 ; return datetime (TIME); }

The function below will attempt to normalize a price for a specific symbol.

For example if the Ask price for EURUSD is 1.07735 and you try to open a buy trade at a price level 1.077351. You may get an error like invalid price, as the number of decimal digits are more than the allowed number for example 5 digits. This function will take the price with 6 digits and convert it into 5 digits, therefore normalizing the price.

double CSymbolProperties::NormalizePrice( const double price, string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()&&CSymbol.RefreshRates()) { return CSymbol.NormalizePrice(price); } } Print ( "Unable to Normalize Symbol's Price" ); return price; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Digits. The Digits are represented as the Symbol's price's decimal places.





int CSymbolProperties:: Digits ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_DIGITS ,DIGITS)) { return int (DIGITS); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Digits" ); return 0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Point.

double CSymbolProperties:: Point ( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoDouble( SYMBOL_POINT ,POINT)) { return POINT; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Point" ); return 0.0 ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Trade Mode.





ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE CSymbolProperties::TradeMode( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.TradeMode(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's TradeMode" ); return SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ; }

The function below will retrieve the sum of the Symbol's Orders' volume/lots.

double CSymbolProperties::OrdersVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++) { if ( OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { ORDERSVOLUME+= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's OrdersVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return ORDERSVOLUME; }

The function below will retrieve the sum of the Symbol's Positions' volume/lots.

double CSymbolProperties::PositionsVolume( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==GetSymbolName()) { POSITIONSVOLUME+= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } } } } else { Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's PositionsVolume" ); return 0.0 ; } return POSITIONSVOLUME; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Base Currency.

string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyBase( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyBase(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyBase" ); return "" ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Profit Currency.





string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyProfit( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyProfit(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyProfit" ); return "" ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's Margin Currency.





string CSymbolProperties::CurrencyMargin( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.Refresh()) { return CSymbol.CurrencyMargin(); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's CurrencyMargin" ); return "" ; }

The function below will retrieve a Boolean value to identify if a Symbol is custom or not.

bool CSymbolProperties::Custom( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_CUSTOM ,CUSTOM)) { return bool (CUSTOM); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve if Symbol is Custom" ); return false ; }

The function below will retrieve the Symbol's background color. And has an optional parameter allow_black which is false by default, this is because we will use the Symbol's background color to set the chart's background color later on and we do want to retrieve a black color as other elements of our chart will be in black. If we allowed the black color, based on our anticipated chart format it would cause the chart to be distracting and unreadable.

Example of black background chart with our new chart format which will be established later.

color CSymbolProperties::SymbolBackground( string SYMBOL= NULL , bool allow_black = false ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (CSymbol.InfoInteger( SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR ,BACKGROUND_CLR)) { BACKGROUND_CLR = (( ColorToString ( color (BACKGROUND_CLR))== "0,0,0" || color (BACKGROUND_CLR)== clrBlack )&&! allow_black )? long ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )):BACKGROUND_CLR; return color (BACKGROUND_CLR); } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Background color" ); return color ( StringToColor ( "236,236,236" )); }





Time Management Class



In this class, I will highlight the new functions added to the class's functionality. The purpose of this class is to manipulate and or interact with time data.

class CTimeManagement { private : MqlDateTime today; MqlDateTime timeFormat; public : bool DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime); bool DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd); bool DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented); int SecondsS( int multiple= 1 ); int MinutesS( int multiple= 1 ); int HoursS( int multiple= 1 ); int DaysS( int multiple= 1 ); int WeeksS( int multiple= 1 ); int MonthsS( int multiple= 1 ); int YearsS( int multiple= 1 ); int ReturnYear( datetime time); int ReturnMonth( datetime time) ; int ReturnDay( datetime time) ; datetime TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); datetime TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset); }; bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime) { return (FirstTime<=compareTime&&SecondTime>compareTime); } bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd) { return (Start<=CompareStart&&CompareEnd<End); } bool CTimeManagement::DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented) { MqlDateTime TiM; TimeToStruct (TimeRepresented,TiM); TimeCurrent (today); return (TiM.year==today.year&&TiM.mon==today.mon&&TiM.day==today.day); } int CTimeManagement::SecondsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return ( 1 *multiple); } int CTimeManagement::MinutesS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (SecondsS( 60 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::HoursS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (MinutesS( 60 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::DaysS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (HoursS( 24 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::WeeksS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (DaysS( 7 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::MonthsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (WeeksS( 4 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::YearsS( int multiple= 1 ) { return (MonthsS( 12 )*multiple); } int CTimeManagement::ReturnYear( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.year; } int CTimeManagement::ReturnMonth( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.mon; } int CTimeManagement::ReturnDay( datetime time) { TimeToStruct (time,timeFormat); return timeFormat.day; } datetime CTimeManagement::TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime-=timeoffset; return standardtime; } datetime CTimeManagement::TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime+=timeoffset; return standardtime; }





Chart Properties Class

The purpose of chart properties is to store the chart configuration before we change the layout of the chart. Once the expert is removed from the chart, the class's destructor will restore the charts configuration's state before the changes we would have made to the chart.

Making changes to the chart is not necessary for the experts functionality, but it is visually pleasing to have a chart the isn't just green and black(default chart layout) and may be hard to make out chart prices and or trade levels once trades are placed.

CChartProperties has a singular Inheritance from class CSymbolProperties.

CChartProperties has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties



CSymbolInfo

#include "SymbolProperties.mqh" class CChartProperties : public CSymbolProperties { private : struct ChartFormat { ulong CHART_MODE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ; ulong CHART_COLOR_ASK ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BID ; ulong CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ; ulong CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ; ulong CHART_SCALE ; ulong CHART_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_OHLC ; ulong CHART_SHOW_GRID ; ulong CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ; ulong CHART_AUTOSCROLL ; double CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ; ulong CHART_SHIFT ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; }; ulong ChartConfig[ 65 ]; void ChartSet(); void ChartConfigure(); ChartFormat Chart; public : CChartProperties( void ); ~CChartProperties( void ); void ChartRefresh() {ChartConfigure();} }; CChartProperties::CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartGetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } ChartConfigure(); } CChartProperties::~CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } } void CChartProperties::ChartSet() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE ,Chart. CHART_MODE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_ASK ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_BID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ,Chart. CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ,Chart. CHART_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_OHLC ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_GRID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ,Chart. CHART_SCALE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_AUTOSCROLL ,Chart. CHART_AUTOSCROLL ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ,Chart. CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT ,Chart. CHART_SHIFT ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,Chart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); } void CChartProperties::ChartConfigure( void ) { Chart. CHART_MODE =( ulong ) CHART_CANDLES ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND = ulong ( SymbolBackground() ); Chart. CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL =( ulong ) clrWhite ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_ASK =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_BID =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart. CHART_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_OHLC =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_GRID =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES =( ulong ) false ; Chart. CHART_SCALE =( ulong ) 3 ; Chart. CHART_AUTOSCROLL =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = 30 ; Chart. CHART_SHIFT =( ulong ) true ; Chart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); ChartSet(); }

In the structure ChartFormat we declared, we store different chart variables that we will change on the current chart the expert is on.

struct ChartFormat { ulong CHART_MODE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ; ulong CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ; ulong CHART_COLOR_ASK ; ulong CHART_COLOR_BID ; ulong CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ; ulong CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ; ulong CHART_SCALE ; ulong CHART_FOREGROUND ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_OHLC ; ulong CHART_SHOW_GRID ; ulong CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ; ulong CHART_AUTOSCROLL ; double CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ; ulong CHART_SHIFT ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; };

The ChartConfig array will store all the chart properties before we make changes to the chart.

ulong ChartConfig[ 65 ];

In the Function SetBackground we get the current Symbol's MarketWatch background color:





and set the current chart's background color to this color:







In the class's constructor we get all the chart properties of type Integer and store them into ChartConfig array.

CChartProperties::CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartGetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } ChartConfigure(); }

We also initialize the variable Chart which is of type structure ChartFormat previously mentioned and give it the appropriate values to customize the chart to our liking in the function ChartConfigure.

void CChartProperties:: ChartConfigure ( void ) { Chart . CHART_MODE =( ulong ) CHART_CANDLES ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND = ulong (SymbolBackground()); Chart . CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL =( ulong ) clrWhite ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_ASK =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_BID =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL =( ulong ) clrBlack ; Chart . CHART_FOREGROUND =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_OHLC =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_GRID =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES =( ulong ) false ; Chart . CHART_SCALE =( ulong ) 3 ; Chart . CHART_AUTOSCROLL =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = 30 ; Chart . CHART_SHIFT =( ulong ) true ; Chart . CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); ChartSet(); }

In the ChartSet function will set the values of the selected chart properties from the variable Chart of structure type ChartFormat.

void CChartProperties:: ChartSet() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , Chart . CHART_MODE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , Chart . CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , Chart . CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , Chart . CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK , Chart . CHART_COLOR_ASK ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID , Chart . CHART_COLOR_BID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , Chart . CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , Chart . CHART_FOREGROUND ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE , Chart . CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE , Chart . CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP , Chart . CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS , Chart . CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC , Chart . CHART_SHOW_OHLC ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID , Chart . CHART_SHOW_GRID ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES , Chart . CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE , Chart . CHART_SCALE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_AUTOSCROLL , Chart . CHART_AUTOSCROLL ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT_SIZE , Chart . CHART_SHIFT_SIZE ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHIFT , Chart . CHART_SHIFT ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK , Chart . CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); }

In the destructor we will restore the previous chart's integer values.

CChartProperties::~CChartProperties( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 65 ;i++) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 ,( ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER )i, 0 ,ChartConfig[i]); } }





Candle Properties Class



CCandleProperties has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CCandleProperties has Inclusion from class CTimeManagement.

CCandleProperties has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "TimeManagement.mqh" #include "ChartProperties.mqh" class CCandleProperties : public CChartProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time ; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); }; double CCandleProperties::Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iOpen ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iClose ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iHigh ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } double CCandleProperties::Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return ( SetSymbolName(SYMBOL) )? iLow ( GetSymbolName() , Period ,CandleIndex): 0 ; } bool CCandleProperties::IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL) { int CandleIndex = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,CandleTime); int CandleIndexMinusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 , Time.TimeMinusOffset (CandleTime,Offset)); int CandleIndexPlusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 , Time.TimePlusOffset (CandleTime,Offset)); double CandleHeight = High(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightMinusOffset = High(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightPlusOffset = High(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); if (CandleHeight>CandleHeightMinusOffset&&CandleHeight>CandleHeightPlusOffset) { return true ; } return false ; }





Object Properties Class



This class will be responsible for creating and deleting chart objects.

CObjectProperties has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CObjectProperties has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" class CObjectProperties: public CChartProperties { private : struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects[]; void AddObj( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize (Objects,Objects.Size()+ 1 ,Objects.Size()+ 2 ); Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].Name=name; } public : CObjectProperties( void ) {} void Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor); void TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ); void EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate); ~CObjectProperties( void ) { for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Objects.Size();i++) { ObjectDelete (Objects[i].ChartId,Objects[i].Name); } } }; void CObjectProperties::Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } } void CObjectProperties::TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , SymbolBackground() ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } } void CObjectProperties::EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_EVENT , 0 ,eventdate, 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT , description ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

The array variable Objects will store all chart objects created in this class CObjectProperties.

struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects [];

The function AddObj will add the chart object's chart id and object name into the Objects array.

void AddObj ( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize ( Objects , Objects .Size()+ 1 , Objects .Size()+ 2 ); Objects [ Objects .Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects [ Objects .Size()- 1 ].Name=name; }

The function Square's purpose is to create a Rectangle object with specific properties to allow for customization.

void CObjectProperties:: Square ( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

The function TextObj will create text objects on the chart.

void CObjectProperties:: TextObj ( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,SymbolBackground()); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

The function EventObj will create event objects on the chart to show the economic events the have or will occur.

void CObjectProperties:: EventObj ( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_EVENT , 0 ,eventdate, 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT , description ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }





News Class

Calendar Tables in Part 1:





In our previous database in part 1, the file size was massive and pretty slow to store all the news data into the database. This is due to the news data being stored inefficiently. The biggest contributor to the file size and sluggish performance, is storing similar data repeatedly.

The tables:

Data_AU

Data_None

Data_UK

Data_US

Store the same news data with a variation to the time data.

New Design:

Calendar Contents in Part 2:

Instead of repeatedly storing the same news event data with different times. We will create a singular table to store all the news event data called MQL5Calendar. And to store the differing time data between each DST schedule, we will have another table called TimeSchedule. This layout will therefore reduce the file size by more than half of the previous calendar database and increase performance.





In the new database design we will have these contents:

AutoDST Table

Calendar_AU View

Calendar_NONE View

Calendar_UK View

Calendar_US View

MQL5Calendar Table

Record Table

TimeSchedule Table

OnlyOne_AutoDST Trigger

OnlyOne_Record Trigger

We are going to Normalize the Tables from the previous database, these tables are Data_AU, Data_None, Data_UK and Data_US.

What is Database Normalization?

Database normalization is a process in database design used to organize a database into tables and columns to minimize redundancy and dependency. The main goals are to eliminate redundant data (for example, storing the same data in more than one table) and ensure data dependencies make sense (only storing related data in a table). This process results in a set of tables that can be more easily maintained and reduces the chances of data anomalies.





We will also create triggers to assure that only one record is stored in tables AutoDST and Record. Additionally we will create views for each DST schedule to show the News events for the last updated day, ideally to easily navigate which news events were up to date without having to repeatedly run queries on the tables with thousands of entries.





Okay so what is a Trigger?



A trigger in SQLite is a special kind of stored procedure that automatically executes a specified set of actions in response to certain events on a particular table. These events can be insertions, updates, or deletions of rows in the table.

What is a View?



A view in SQLite is a virtual table that is based on the result set of a SELECT query. Unlike a table, a view does not store data physically. Instead, it provides a way to present data from one or more tables in a specific structure or format, often simplifying complex queries and enhancing data security.

Before we start creating new tables and adding to the already large size of the database. We need a way to know which tables to delete and which to keep. A simple solution would be to check for each table we know exists in our previous database, which would include Data_AU and others. But we can't just hard code which tables to delete from our memory, our program needs to find the tables we do not need anymore by itself. In order to do this we need to check which tables exist in our database, and iterate through the tables we want to delete and skip those we want to keep.

In SQLite there is a table called SQLITE_MASTER/SQLITE_SCHEMA that stores database's metadata, including information about all objects in the database and the SQL used to define them. It's the most important system catalog in SQLite. The query below is used to get all the information from the database.

SELECT * FROM SQLITE_MASTER;

Database output:

type name tbl_name rootpage sql table Data_None Data_None 2 CREATE TABLE Data_None(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_None_1 Data_None 3 table Data_US Data_US 4 CREATE TABLE Data_US(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_US_1 Data_US 5 table Data_UK Data_UK 6 CREATE TABLE Data_UK(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_UK_1 Data_UK 7 table Data_AU Data_AU 8 CREATE TABLE Data_AU(ID INT NOT NULL ,EVENTID INT NOT NULL ,COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL ,EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL ,PRIMARY KEY(ID)) index sqlite_autoindex_Data_AU_1 Data_AU 9 table Records Records 38774 CREATE TABLE Records(RECORDEDTIME INT NOT NULL ) table AutoDST AutoDST 38775 CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST STRING NOT NULL )

As seen from the database output, there is something called an index, which we did not create before.

What is an Index?



An index in SQLite is a database object that provides a way to improve the performance of query operations by facilitating faster retrieval of records from a table. Indexes are particularly useful for speeding up searches, sorting, and join operations by creating a sorted data structure (typically a B-tree) that allows the database engine to locate rows more quickly.

Why was the index created if we didn't create it previously?

When a table has a primary key in SQLite an index is automatically created for that particular table.

In our database output previously, we finally got all the objects and metadata in the database, we can now find the tables which are no longer necessary and delete them. In order to do this we will create an array of the tables we need and the SQL statements that create these tables, so we can compare them to the one in the database output and therefore remove the ones that do not match.

CNews has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CCandleProperties

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CNews has Inclusions from classes:

CDaylightSavings_UK

CDaylightSavings_US

CDaylightSavings_AU

CNews has an inclusion from header file CommonVariables.mqh

CNews has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

CCandleProperties

CTimeManagement

#include "CommonVariables.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_UK.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_US.mqh" #include "DayLightSavings/DaylightSavings_AU.mqh" #include "CandleProperties.mqh" class CNews : private CCandleProperties { private : enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger }; struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[]; struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content; string insert; } CalendarContents[ 10 ]; CTimeManagement Time ; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK ; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US ; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU ; bool AutoDetectDST( DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTables( int db, Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists); bool CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists); void CreateCalendarViews( int db); void CreateRecordTable( int db); bool UpdateRecords(); void EconomicDetails( Calendar &NewsTime[]); string DropRequest; MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i].Content==Content) { return CalendarContents[i]; } } return Calendar; } public : CNews( void ); ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLatestNewsDate(); }; CNews::CNews( void ):DropRequest( "PRAGMA foreign_keys = OFF; " "PRAGMA secure_delete = ON; " "Drop %s IF EXISTS %s; " "Vacuum; " "PRAGMA foreign_keys = ON;" ) { CalendarContents[ 0 ].Content = AutoDST_Table; CalendarContents[ 0 ].name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'DST_NONE')STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].tbl_name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s');" ; string views[] = { "UK" , "US" , "AU" , "NONE" }; string view_sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Calendar_%s " "AS " "SELECT C.Eventid,C.Eventname,C.Country,T.DST_%s as Time,C.EventCurrency,C.Eventcode from MQL5Calendar C,Record R " "Inner join TimeSchedule T on C.ID=T.ID " "Where DATE(REPLACE(T.DST_%s,'.','-'))=R.Date " "Order by T.DST_%s Asc;" ; for ( uint i= 1 ;i<=views.Size();i++) { CalendarContents[i].Content = (CalendarComponents)i; CalendarContents[i].name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].sql = StringFormat (view_sql,views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].tbl_name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].type = "view" ; } CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = Record_Table; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE Record(Date TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'Record'(Date) VALUES (Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-')));" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = TimeSchedule_Table; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE TimeSchedule(ID INT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (ID) REFERENCES MQL5Calendar (ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name= "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'TimeSchedule'(ID,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; CalendarContents[ 7 ].name = "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE MQL5Calendar(ID INT NOT NULL,EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY(ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY) " "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s');" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].Content = AutoDST_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 8 ].name = "OnlyOne_AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_AutoDST " "BEFORE INSERT ON AutoDST " "BEGIN " "Delete from AutoDST; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].tbl_name= "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].type = "trigger" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].Content = Record_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 9 ].name = "OnlyOne_Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_Record " "BEFORE INSERT ON Record " "BEGIN " "Delete from Record; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].type = "trigger" ; } CNews::~CNews( void ) { if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); } } void CNews::EconomicDetails( Calendar &NewsTime[]) { int Size= 0 ; MqlCalendarCountry countries[]; string Country_code= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ,count= CalendarCountries (countries); i<count; i++) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime date_from= 0 ; datetime date_to=( datetime )( Time.MonthsS() + iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,date_from,date_to,countries[i].code)) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; ulong event_id=values[x].event_id; if ( CalendarEventById (event_id,event)) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,Size+ 1 ,Size+ 2 ); StringReplace (event.name, "'" , "" ); NewsTime[Size].CountryName = countries[i].name; NewsTime[Size].EventName = event.name; NewsTime[Size].EventType = EnumToString (event.type); NewsTime[Size].EventImportance = EnumToString (event.importance); NewsTime[Size].EventId = event.id; NewsTime[Size].EventDate = TimeToString (values[x].time); NewsTime[Size].EventCurrency = countries[i].currency; NewsTime[Size].EventCode = countries[i].code; NewsTime[Size].EventSector = EnumToString (event.sector); if (values[x].HasForecastValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = ( string )values[x].forecast_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = "None" ; } if (values[x].HasPreviousValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = ( string )values[x].prev_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = "None" ; } NewsTime[Size].EventImpact = EnumToString (values[x].impact_type); NewsTime[Size].EventFrequency = EnumToString (event.frequency); Size++; } } } } } bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { bool perform_update= true ; int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { return perform_update; } } int MasterRequest = DatabasePrepare (db, "select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index';" ); if (MasterRequest== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } else { SQLiteMaster ReadContents; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (MasterRequest,ReadContents); i++) { ArrayResize (DBContents,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); DBContents[i].type = ReadContents.type; DBContents[i].name = ReadContents.name; DBContents[i].tbl_name = ReadContents.tbl_name; DBContents[i].rootpage = ReadContents.rootpage; DBContents[i].sql = ( StringFind (ReadContents.sql, ";" , StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 )== ( StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 ))?ReadContents.sql:ReadContents.sql+ ";" ;; } uint contents_exists = 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DBContents.Size();i++) { bool isCalendarContents = false ; for ( uint x= 0 ;x<CalendarContents.Size();x++) { string CalendarSql=CalendarContents[x].sql; StringReplace (CalendarSql, " IF NOT EXISTS" , "" ); if (DBContents[i].name==CalendarContents[x].name&& (DBContents[i].sql==CalendarSql|| DBContents[i].sql==CalendarContents[x].sql)&& CalendarContents[x].type==DBContents[i].type&& CalendarContents[x].tbl_name==DBContents[i].tbl_name) { contents_exists++; isCalendarContents = true ; } } if (!isCalendarContents) { PrintFormat ( "DBContent: %s is not needed!" ,DBContents[i].name); DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat (DropRequest,DBContents[i].type,DBContents[i].name)); Print ( "Attempting To Clean Database..." ); } } if (contents_exists!=CalendarContents.Size()) { return perform_update; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT Date FROM %s where Date=Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-'))" , CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update; } else { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } } void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabase() { if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { if (!UpdateRecords()) { return ; } } if ( FileIsExist ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } Calendar Evalues[]; bool failed= false ,tableExists= false ; int file= INVALID_HANDLE ; int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } else { file= FileOpen ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON ); if (file== INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } DatabaseTransactionBegin (db); Print ( "Please wait..." ); if (!CreateCalendarTable(db,tableExists)||!CreateTimeTable(db,tableExists)) { FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); return ; } EconomicDetails(Evalues); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "Updating %s" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } else { PrintFormat ( "Creating %s" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } if (!InsertIntoTables(db,Evalues)) { failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } else { CreateCalendarViews(db); CreateRecordTable(db); CreateAutoDST(db); FileClose (file); FileDelete ( NEWS_TEXT_FILE , FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "%s Updated" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } else { PrintFormat ( "%s Created" , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE ); } } DatabaseTransactionCommit (db); DatabaseClose (db); } bool CNews::CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { tableExists= true ; if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; } bool CNews::CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; } void CNews::CreateCalendarViews( int db) { for ( uint i= 1 ;i<= 4 ;i++) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct((CalendarComponents)i).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar view failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } } } bool CNews::InsertIntoTables( int db, Calendar &Evalues[]) { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string request_insert_into_calendar = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).insert, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if ( DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_calendar)) { string request_insert_into_time = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).insert, i, Savings_UK .adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings ( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Evalues[i].EventDate ); if (! DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_time)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_time); return false ; } } else { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_calendar); return false ; } } return true ; } void CNews::CreateRecordTable( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } } void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } } datetime CNews::GetLatestNewsDate() { int db= DatabaseOpen ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist ( NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Could not find Database!" ); return 0 ; } } string latest_record= "1970.01.01" ; string request_text= "SELECT REPLACE(Date,'-','.') FROM 'Record'" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , NEWS_DATABASE_FILE , " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return 0 ; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,latest_record)) { Print ( "DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return D'1970.01.01' ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return ( datetime )latest_record; } bool CNews::AutoDetectDST( DST_type &dstType) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear ( Time.TimeMinusOffset ( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Time.YearsS() )); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } } datetime ShiftStart= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ,ShiftEnd= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; string EURUSD= "" ; bool EurusdIsFound= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); if ((( CurrencyBase (SymName)== "EUR" && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" )|| ( StringFind (SymName, "EUR" )>- 1 && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" ))&&! Custom (SymName)) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); if ((( CurrencyBase (SymName)== "EUR" && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" )|| ( StringFind (SymName, "EUR" )>- 1 && CurrencyProfit (SymName)== "USD" ))&&! Custom (SymName)) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } struct DST { bool result; datetime date; } previousresult,currentresult; bool timeIsShifted; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext (( datetime )eventtime[i], Time.HoursS() ,EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; } if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return true ; } datetime DaylightStart,DaylightEnd; if ( Savings_AU.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); dstType = DST_AU ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } if ( Savings_UK.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); dstType = DST_UK ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } if ( Savings_US.DaylightSavings (lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if ( Time.DateIsInRange (DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); dstType = DST_US ; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE ; return false ; }

We will give every component in our desired database design an enumeration value, as a form of identity.

enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger };

The structure SQLiteMaster purpose is to store the current database object's properties such as type, name and etc. So we can keep track of all the objects in the DBContents array.



struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[] ;

In the structure MQL5CalendarContents, we will store an additional properties which are Content and insert variables.

Our string variable insert, will store the SQL insertion statements for our SQL objects. Whereas the CalendarComponents variable Content will store the enumeration value for our SQL object as a from of identity, so we can know which SQL object is which, once all object properties are stored in the CalendarContents structure array.

struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content ; string insert ; } CalendarContents [ 10 ];

CalendarStruct function will return the structure MQL5CalendarContents value, when the Content parameter is equal to the enumeration value in the variable Content in the CalendarContents array structure.

MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content ) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i]. Content == Content ) { return C al endarContents[i] ; } } return Calendar; }

The string variable DropRequest will be responsible for dropping database objects we no longer need or want. In the SQL query we make use of PRAGMA statements.

What is a PRAGMA statement?



A PRAGMA statement in SQLite is a special command used to modify the operation of the SQLite library or to query the internal state of the database engine. PRAGMAs are not part of the standard SQL but are specific to SQLite. They provide a way to control various environmental settings and database behaviors.





What are the purposes of PRAGMA statements?



Configuration: PRAGMA statements allow you to configure the database environment, such as enabling or disabling foreign key constraints, setting the journal mode, or adjusting memory usage parameters.

Diagnostics: They can be used to retrieve information about the database, such as checking the integrity of the database, obtaining the current settings, or viewing the status of the SQLite engine.

Optimization: PRAGMAs help in optimizing database performance by tuning parameters like cache size, locking mode, and synchronous settings.

Maintenance: They are useful for maintenance tasks such as rebuilding indexes, analyzing tables, and managing the auto-vacuum setting.

In our first PRAGMA statement we disable any foreign key constraints that would prevent us from dropping any table with foreign key constraints.

In our second PRAGMA statement we enable secure_delete, which controls whether or not deleted content is zeroed out before being removed from the database file. In this case the database will overwrite deleted content with zeros only if doing so does not increase the amount of I/O.

In our third statement we will drop the SQL object if it exists. We will then use the Vacuum command, which will rebuild the database file, repacking it into a minimal amount of disk space. This process can help to optimize the database's performance and reclaim unused space.

Finally we will re-enable foreign key constraints.

CNews::CNews( void ):DropRequest( "PRAGMA foreign_keys = OFF; " "PRAGMA secure_delete = ON; " "Drop %s IF EXISTS %s; " " Vacuum ; " "PRAGMA foreign_keys = ON;" )

We will store the properties for our AutoDST table into the first index of CalendarContents array. Here in the Content variable we assign an enumeration value of AutoDST_Table.

We then assign the name, table name, type and insert statement. In the SQL statement to create the table, we give the column 'DST' a default value of 'DST_NONE' and end the statement will a 'STRICT' keyword.

The keyword STRICT, enforces that the data inserted into a column must match the declared type of that column. This provides more predictability and consistency in the type of data stored.

Whereas without the keyword STRICT, essentially any datatype can be inserted into the table and the declared column's datatype is treated as a recommendation rather than a requirement.

CalendarContents[ 0 ]. Content = AutoDST_Table; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. sql = "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT 'DST_NONE')STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. tbl_name = "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 0 ]. insert = "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s');" ;

We will now initialize the Calendar views' properties for UK,US,AU and NONE.

In the view_sql variable we store our SQL statement to create the individual views. In our SQL statement we select the Eventid, Eventname, Country, EventCurrency and Eventcode from the MQL5Calendar table.

ID EVENTID COUNTRY EVENTNAME EVENTTYPE EVENTIMPORTANCE EVENTCURRENCY EVENTCODE EVENTSECTOR EVENTFORECAST EVENTPREVALUE EVENTIMPACT EVENTFREQUENCY 18742 999020002 European Union Eurogroup Meeting CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 18746 999010020 European Union ECB Executive Board Member Lane Speech CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 34896 392010004 Japan Coincident Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 113900000 113900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34897 392010005 Japan Leading Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 111400000 111400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34898 392010011 Japan Coincident Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 2400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 34899 392010012 Japan Leading Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None - 700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 55462 156010014 China Industrial Profit YTD y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW CNY CN CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 4300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72568 276030001 Germany Ifo Business Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 92000000 89900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72569 276030002 Germany Ifo Current Business Situation CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 88800000 88900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72570 276030003 Germany Ifo Business Climate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 89900000 89400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 72571 276050007 Germany Bbk Executive Board Member Mauderer Speech CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78850 250020001 France 3 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3746000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78851 250020002 France 6 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3657000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 78852 250020003 France 12 -Month BTF Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3467000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 84771 76020007 Brazil BCB Bank Lending m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY 400000 1200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 84772 76020001 Brazil BCB Focus Market Report CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 94938 344020004 Hong Kong Exports y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 18100000 4700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 94939 344020005 Hong Kong Imports y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE 15000000 5300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 94940 344020006 Hong Kong Trade Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE HKD HK CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 29054000 - 45000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 102731 578020001 Norway Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE NOK NO CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 3700000 4000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 102732 578020020 Norway General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW NOK NO CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY 3300000 3500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 147163 840031004 United States Memorial Day CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 162245 826090005 United Kingdom Spring Bank Holiday CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE GBP GB CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS None None CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE

We then select the DST column for the respective schedule from TimeSchedule.

ID DST_UK DST_US DST_AU DST_NONE 18742 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 18746 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 34896 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34897 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34898 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 34899 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 55462 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 72568 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72569 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72570 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 72571 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 78850 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 78851 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 78852 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 84771 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 84772 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 94938 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 94939 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 94940 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 102731 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 102732 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 147163 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 162245 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00

And join the two tables MQL5Calendar and TimeSchedule on the same ID.

We filter this list with the Date from the Record table.

Date 27 - 05 - 2024

Once we get the results from the query, the results are sorted in ascending order based of the respective DST time from TimeSchedule.

string views[] = { "UK" , "US" , "AU" , "NONE" }; string view_sql = " CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Calendar_%s " " AS " " SELECT C.Eventid , C.Eventname , C.Country , T.DST_%s as Time, C.EventCurrency , C.Eventcode from MQL5Calendar C , Record R " " Inner join TimeSchedule T on C.ID = T.ID " " Where DATE(REPLACE( T.DST_%s ,'.','-'))= R.Date " " Order by T.DST_%s Asc; " ; for ( uint i= 1 ;i<=views.Size();i++) { CalendarContents[i].Content = (CalendarComponents)i; CalendarContents[i].name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].sql = StringFormat (view_sql,views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ],views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].tbl_name = StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s" ,views[i- 1 ]); CalendarContents[i].type = "view" ; }

We will have a look at one of the views and see what the query result will produce:

SELECT * FROM 'Calendar_UK';

Output:

EVENTID EVENTNAME COUNTRY Time EVENTCURRENCY EVENTCODE 999020002 Eurogroup Meeting European Union 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 EUR EU 840031004 Memorial Day United States 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 USD US 826090005 Spring Bank Holiday United Kingdom 2024.05 . 27 02 : 00 GBP GB 156010014 Industrial Profit YTD y/y China 2024.05 . 27 03 : 30 CNY CN 392010004 Coincident Index Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010005 Leading Index Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010011 Coincident Index m/m Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 392010012 Leading Index m/m Japan 2024.05 . 27 07 : 00 JPY JP 578020001 Unemployment Rate Norway 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 NOK NO 578020020 General Public Domestic Loan Debt y/y Norway 2024.05 . 27 08 : 00 NOK NO 276030001 Ifo Business Expectations Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 276030002 Ifo Current Business Situation Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 276030003 Ifo Business Climate Germany 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 EUR DE 344020004 Exports y/y Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 344020005 Imports y/y Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 344020006 Trade Balance Hong Kong 2024.05 . 27 10 : 30 HKD HK 76020007 BCB Bank Lending m/m Brazil 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 BRL BR 76020001 BCB Focus Market Report Brazil 2024.05 . 27 13 : 30 BRL BR 999010020 ECB Executive Board Member Lane Speech European Union 2024.05 . 27 14 : 00 EUR EU 250020001 3 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 250020002 6 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 250020003 12 -Month BTF Auction France 2024.05 . 27 14 : 50 EUR FR 276050007 Bbk Executive Board Member Mauderer Speech Germany 2024.05 . 27 15 : 30 EUR DE

We technically have a new table called Record, this table will replace our previous Records table, as we will now only be storing one a record. Our table will have the datatype of TEXT and column name 'Date' which shouldn't be confused with the Date function in SQLite.

CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = Record_Table; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE Record(Date TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'Record'(Date) VALUES (Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-')));" ;

Our TimeSchedule table will store all the individual events time data and will use the foreign key reference 'ID' to link the table(create a relationship) to the MQL5Calendar table.

CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = TimeSchedule_Table; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE TimeSchedule(ID INT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (ID) REFERENCES MQL5Calendar (ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name= "TimeSchedule" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'TimeSchedule'(ID,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ;

MQL5Calendar table will have a Primary key called 'ID' which will be unique for each news event record in the table.

CalendarContents[ 7 ].Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; CalendarContents[ 7 ].name = "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].sql = "CREATE TABLE MQL5Calendar(ID INT NOT NULL,EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,PRIMARY KEY(ID))STRICT;" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].type = "table" ; CalendarContents[ 7 ].insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY) " "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s');" ;

We will create a trigger called OnlyOne_AutoDST. The trigger will begin when we attempt to insert a value into the AutoDST and delete all records from AutoDST before inserting a new record.

CalendarContents[ 8 ].Content = AutoDST_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 8 ].name = "OnlyOne_AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_AutoDST " " BEFORE INSERT ON AutoDST " " BEGIN " " Delete from AutoDST ; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].tbl_name= "AutoDST" ; CalendarContents[ 8 ].type = "trigger" ;

The same can be said for OnlyOne_Record, but this trigger is in relation to the Record table.

CalendarContents[ 9 ].Content = Record_Trigger; CalendarContents[ 9 ].name = "OnlyOne_Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].sql = "CREATE TRIGGER IF NOT EXISTS OnlyOne_Record " "BEFORE INSERT ON Record " "BEGIN " "Delete from Record; " "END;" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].tbl_name= "Record" ; CalendarContents[ 9 ].type = "trigger" ;

Now in our function UpdateRecords we will determine if our Calendar database requires an update.

The changes to this function from the previous in part 1 are namely:

1. We will read all the objects that are not indexes present in the database with the SQL query "select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index' ; ".

2. We will store all the object's attributes into the array DBContents and if there is no semi-colon present at the end of the sql statement we will add one.

3. We will compare the object's found in our database and the object's we initialize in our array CalendarContents. We will remove ' IF NOT EXISTS' from the CalendarContents sql.

4. We when do not find a match between DBContents and CalendarContents we will proceed to drop the object in the DBcontents index.

5. If the SQL object matches are not equal to the size of CalendarContents we will perform an update.

bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { bool perform_update= true ; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return perform_update; } } int MasterRequest = DatabasePrepare (db, "select * from sqlite_master where type<>'index';" ); if (MasterRequest== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } else { SQLiteMaster ReadContents; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (MasterRequest,ReadContents); i++) { ArrayResize (DBContents,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); DBContents[i].type = ReadContents.type; DBContents[i].name = ReadContents.name; DBContents[i].tbl_name = ReadContents.tbl_name; DBContents[i].rootpage = ReadContents.rootpage; DBContents[i].sql = ( StringFind (ReadContents.sql, ";" , StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 )== ( StringLen (ReadContents.sql)- 1 ))?ReadContents.sql:ReadContents.sql+ ";" ;; } uint contents_exists = 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DBContents.Size();i++) { bool isCalendarContents = false ; for ( uint x= 0 ;x<CalendarContents.Size();x++) { string CalendarSql=CalendarContents[x].sql; StringReplace (CalendarSql, " IF NOT EXISTS" , "" ); if (DBContents[i].name==CalendarContents[x].name&& (DBContents[i].sql==CalendarSql|| DBContents[i].sql==CalendarContents[x].sql)&& CalendarContents[x].type==DBContents[i].type&& CalendarContents[x].tbl_name==DBContents[i].tbl_name) { contents_exists++; isCalendarContents = true ; } } if (!isCalendarContents) { PrintFormat ( "DBContent: %s is not needed!" ,DBContents[i].name); DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat (DropRequest,DBContents[i].type,DBContents[i].name)); Print ( "Attempting To Clean Database..." ); } } if (contents_exists!=CalendarContents.Size()) { return perform_update; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT Date FROM %s where Date=Date(REPLACE('%s','.','-'))" , CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update; } else { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } }

In the function CreateCalendarTable, we will check if the MQL5Calendar table already exists in the calendar database, we will also check if the TimeSchedule table already exists and attempt to drop each table if they exist. Since TimeSchedule requires MQL5Calendar we cannot drop MQL5Calendar without dropping TimeSchedule first.

Once MQL5Calendar does not exist we will create its table.

bool CNews::CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { tableExists= true ; if ( DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "Drop Table %s" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table %s with code %d" ,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).sql )) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

In the function CreateTimeTable, we verify if the table exists in the Calendar database if not we create it.

bool CNews::CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

In the function CreateCalendarViews, we create all the views using CalendarComponents to find the identity(Enumeration value) for each view and create it.

void CNews::CreateCalendarViews( int db) { for ( uint i= 1 ;i<= 4 ;i++) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct((CalendarComponents)i).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar view failed with code " , GetLastError ()); } } }

In the function InsertIntoTables, we will insert every record from Evalues array into both MQL5Calendar table and TimeSchedule table respectively. The event dates will be adjusted for the various DST schedules in TimeSchedule.

bool CNews::InsertIntoTables( int db,Calendar &Evalues[]) { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string request_insert_into_calendar = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).insert, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if ( DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_calendar)) { string request_insert_into_time = StringFormat (CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).insert, i, Savings_UK.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate)), Evalues[i].EventDate ); if (! DatabaseExecute (db,request_insert_into_time)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_time); return false ; } } else { Print ( GetLastError ()); Print (request_insert_into_calendar); return false ; } } return true ; }

In the function CreateRecordTable, we check if the Record table already exists, if it doesn't exist we will create the table. Once the Record table exists we will create the Trigger of it. And proceed to insert the Current server date.





Why use TimeTradeServer instead of TimeCurrent?

If we use TimeCurrent we will get the time data for the current chart symbol and symbol times may vary between each other as the time data is updated every new tick. This is potentially problematic when the symbols don't have the same trading hours and when the current chart symbol could be closed, meaning no new ticks are being received therefore the TimeCurrent could return a date which is a day or more behind the actual date. Whereas TimeTradeServer is consistently updated regardless of the type of Symbol.

void CNews::CreateRecordTable( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(Record_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(Record_Table).insert, TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer ())); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).name)) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } } else { DatabaseExecute (db,CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Trigger).sql); } string request_text= StringFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (CalendarStruct(AutoDST_Table).insert, EnumToString (DSTType)); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

In the function CreateAutoDST, we check the broker's DST schedule, if we successfully get the DST schedule we then check if the AutoDST table exists in the Calendar database. If the AutoDST table doesn't exist it will be created. Once the AutoDST table exists we then create its Trigger and attempt to insert the DST schedule converted from an enumeration into a string.





Risk Management Class

Risk management is a critical component of successful trading. The primary goal of risk management is to protect trading capital. Without capital, a trader cannot continue to trade. Implementing strategies to limit losses ensures that traders can stay in the market longer, providing more opportunities to recover from setbacks and achieve overall profitability. In this case we will provide the user with different risk profiles to choose from and find the most suitable option.

Disclaimer: I will reference Lot, Lot-size and volume interchangeably. Consider them the same in context to risk management.

List of risk profiles

Minimum Lot-size

Maximum Lot-size

Percentage of Balance

Percentage of Free-Margin

Risk in Amount per Balance

Risk in Amount per Free-Margin

Lot-size per Balance

Lots-size per Free-Margin

Custom Lot-size

Percentage of Risk

Minimum Lot-size:



In this Risk option, we will use the minimum allowed lot-size for the current symbol.

Maximum Lot-size:



In this Risk option, we will use the maximum allowed lot-size for the current symbol.

Percentage of Balance:



In this Risk option, we will first get the amount of risk.

amount_of_risk = Balance*Percent;

Let Percent = 5% and the account balance is 10,000.

amount_of_risk = 10000 *( 5 / 100 ); amount_of_risk = 500 ;

We will then need an open-price and close-price to calculate the Minimum risk for the specific trade when using the Minimum lot-size.

OrderCalcProfit (ORDER_TYPE, Symbol (),Minimum_lotsize,OpenPrice,ClosePrice,Minimum_risk);

Once the Minimum_risk is returned, we will use the following equation to get the required Lot-size for the amount_of_risk

required_lotsize = (amount_of_risk/Minimum_risk)*Minimum_lotsize;

Let Minimum_risk = 100 and Minimum_lotsize = 0.1;

required_lotsize = ( 500 / 100 )* 0.1 ; required_lotsize = 5 * 0.1 ; required_lotsize = 0.5 ;





Percentage of Free-Margin:



This risk option is similar to Percentage of Balance. But the advantages of this risk option comes into play when there are open trades in the traders account.

Whereas the risk remains the same in Percentage of Balance regardless of open trades as long as the balance is the same. With Percentage of Free-Margin the risk changes as the open trades' profit fluctuates. This gives a more accurate risk calculation for the current account's condition.





Risk in Amount per Balance:



In this Risk option, we first need to obtain the quotient between Risk in Amount(the divisor) and Balance(Dividend).

risk = Balance/Risk_in_Amount;

We will then let Balance = 10,000 and Risk_in_Amount = 800;

In this case we basically want to risk $800 per trade for every $10,000 in the traders account balance.

risk = 10000 / 800 ; risk = 12.5 ;

We will then divide risk by the actual account balance to get our risk amount.

amount_of_risk = AccountBalance/risk;

Let AccountBalance = 5000;

amount_of_risk = 5000 / 12.5 ; amount_of_risk = 400 ;

Now we know that the trader wants to risk 400 dollars for this particular trade.





Risk in Amount per Free-Margin:



This risk option is similar to Risk in Amount per Balance, we will just go through another example.

risk = FreeMargin/Risk_in_Amount;

We will let FreeMargin = 150 and Risk_in_Amount = 1;

In this case we will risk $1 for every $150 in FreeMargin.

risk = 150 / 1 ; risk = 150 ; amount_of_risk = AccountFreeMargin/risk; amount_of_risk = 750 / 150 ; amount_of_risk = 5 ;

After getting the risk amount we will then calculate the required Lot-size for that specific trade to meet 5 dollars in risk.





Lot-size per Balance:



In this Risk option the trader will provide the lot-size the would like to risk for a certain account balance.

required_lotsize = (AccountBalance/Balance)*lotsize;

Where AccountBalance is the traders actual account balance, Balance and lotsize are input values provided by the trader.

Let AccountBalance = 10,000 and Balance = 350 and lotsize = 0.01

In this case the trader wants to risk 0.01 lots for every 350 dollars in their account balance.

required_lotsize = ( 10000 / 350 )* 0.01 ; required_lotsize = 0.285 ;

The required_lotsize is 0.285, the actual value is a lot longer. Lets assume that the Volume step for the specific Symbol we want to open a trade in is 0.01. Trying to open a trade with a 0.285 lot-size when the Volume step is 0.01 will cause an error.

To prevent this we will normalize the lot-size, basically we will format the lot-size in accordance with the Volume step.

required_lotsize = Volume_Step* MathFloor ( 0.285 /Volume_Step); requred_lotsize = 0.01 * MathFloor ( 0.285 / 0.01 ); required_lotsize = 0.01 * MathFloor ( 28.5 ); required_lotsize = 0.01 * 28 ; required_lotsize = 0.28 ;





Lot-size per Free-Margin:



This Risk option is similar to Lot-size per Balance, we will provide another example.

required_lotsize = (AccountFreeMargin/FreeMargin)*lotsize;

Let AccountFreeMargin = 134,560 and FreeMargin = 1622 and lot-size = 0.0056

In this case:

required_lotsize = ( 134560/1622 )* 0.0056 ; required_lotsize = 0.464 ;

Lets assume that the Volume step is 0.02.

We will normalize required_lotsize in accordance with Volume step.

required_lotsize = Volume_Step* MathFloor ( 0.464 /Volume_Step); requred_lotsize = 0.02 * MathFloor ( 0.464 / 0.02 ); required_lotsize = 0.02 * MathFloor ( 23.2 ); required_lotsize = 0.02 * 23 ; required_lotsize = 0.46 ;





Custom Lot-size:



In this Risk option we will utilize the input lot-size provided by the trader.





Percentage of Risk:

In this Risk option, we will calculate the percentage of maximum allowable risk for the current symbol using Free-Margin and Margin requirements for the specific symbol.

CRiskManagement class has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CChartProperties

CRiskManagement class has Inclusion from CAccountInfo class.

CRiskManagement class has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" #include <Trade/AccountInfo.mqh> CAccountInfo Account; enum RiskOptions { MINIMUM_LOT, MAXIMUM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE, PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN, AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE, AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN, LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE, LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN, CUSTOM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK } RiskProfileOption; enum RiskFloor { RiskFloorMin, RiskFloorMax, RiskFloorNone } RiskFloorOption; enum RiskCeil { RiskCeilMax, RiskCeilMax2, RiskCeilMax3, RiskCeilMax4, RiskCeilMax5, } RiskCeilOption; struct RISK_AMOUNT { double RiskAmountBoF; double RiskAmount; } Risk_Profile_2; struct RISK_LOT { double RiskLotBoF; double RiskLot; } Risk_Profile_3; double RiskFloorPercentage; double Risk_Profile_1; double Risk_Profile_4; double Risk_Profile_5; class CRiskManagement : public CChartProperties { private : double Medium; double RiskAmount,MinimumAmount; double Lots; const double max_percent; enum RiskMedium { BALANCE, MARGIN }; double RiskProfile1( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double RiskProfile2( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double RiskProfile3( const RiskMedium R_Medium); double MaxRisk( const double percent); double OpenPrice; double ClosePrice; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ORDERTYPE; void SetMedium( const RiskMedium R_Medium) {Medium = (R_Medium==BALANCE)? Account.Balance() : Account.FreeMargin() ;} bool GetMinimumRisk() { return OrderCalcProfit (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (), LotsMin() ,OpenPrice,ClosePrice,MinimumAmount); } double GetRisk( double Amount) { if (!GetMinimumRisk()||Amount== 0 ) return 0.0 ; return ((Amount/MinimumAmount)* LotsMin() ); } protected : void ValidateLotsize( double &Lotsize); void SetOrderType( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE Type) { if (Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { ORDERTYPE = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else if (Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||Type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { ORDERTYPE = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } } public : CRiskManagement(); string GetRiskOption() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: return "MAXIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: return "PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: return "PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: return "AMOUNT PER BALANCE" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: return "LOTSIZE PER BALANCE" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: return "CUSTOM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: return "PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } string GetRiskFloor() { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskFloorMax: return "MAX-RISK" ; break ; case RiskFloorNone: return "NONE" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } string GetRiskCeil() { switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: return "MAX LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x2)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax3: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x3)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax4: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x4)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax5: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x5)" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } } double Volume(); void NormalizeLotsize( double &Lotsize); }; CRiskManagement::CRiskManagement( void ):Lots( 0.0 ),max_percent( 100 ), ORDERTYPE( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ),OpenPrice( Ask() ), ClosePrice( NormalizePrice ( Ask() + Ask() * 0.01 )) { } double CRiskManagement::Volume() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return LotsMin() ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: Lots = LotsMax() ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile1(BALANCE); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile1(MARGIN); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile2(BALANCE); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile2(MARGIN); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile3(BALANCE); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile3(MARGIN); break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: Lots = Risk_Profile_4; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: Lots = MaxRisk(Risk_Profile_5); break ; default : Lots = 0.0 ; break ; } ValidateLotsize(Lots); NormalizeLotsize(Lots); return Lots; } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile1( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); RiskAmount = Medium*(Risk_Profile_1/ 100 ); return GetRisk(RiskAmount); } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile2( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); double risk = (Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF/Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount); risk = (risk< 1 )? 1 :risk; if (Medium<= 0 ) return 0.0 ; RiskAmount = Medium/risk; return GetRisk(RiskAmount); } double CRiskManagement::RiskProfile3( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); return (Medium> 0 )?((Medium/Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF)*Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot): 0.0 ; } double CRiskManagement::MaxRisk( const double percent) { double margin= 0.0 ,max_risk= 0.0 ; if (percent< 0.01 || percent> 100 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " invalid parameters" ); return ( 0.0 ); } if (! OrderCalcMargin (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (), 1.0 ,OpenPrice,margin) || margin< 0.0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " margin calculation failed" ); return ( 0.0 ); } max_risk= Account.FreeMargin() *(percent/ 100.0 )/margin; return (max_risk); } void CRiskManagement::NormalizeLotsize( double &Lotsize) { if (Lotsize<= 0.0 ) return ; if ( LotsLimit() > 0.0 ) { if ((Lots+ PositionsVolume() + OrdersVolume() )> LotsLimit() ) { double remaining_avail_lots = ( LotsLimit() -( PositionsVolume() + OrdersVolume() )); if (remaining_avail_lots>= LotsMin() ) { if (RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMin) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, minimum Lotsize selected." ); Lotsize = LotsMin() ; } else if (RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMax) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, Lotsize Reduced." ); Lotsize = ((remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 ))> LotsMin() )? (remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 )): LotsMin() ; } } else { Print ( "Volume Limit Reached!" ); Lotsize= 0.0 ; return ; } } } if ( LotsStep() > 0.0 ) Lotsize= LotsStep() * MathFloor (Lotsize/ LotsStep() ); } void CRiskManagement::ValidateLotsize( double &Lotsize) { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ||Lotsize>MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize= LotsMin() ; } break ; case RiskFloorMax: if (Lotsize>MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize=(MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage)> LotsMin() )?MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage): LotsMin() ; } else if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ) { Lotsize= LotsMin() ; } break ; case RiskFloorNone: if (Lotsize< LotsMin() ) { Lotsize= 0.0 ; } break ; default : Lotsize= 0.0 ; break ; } switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: if (Lotsize> LotsMax() ) Lotsize= LotsMax() ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 2 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 2 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax3: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 3 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 3 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax4: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 4 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 4 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax5: if (Lotsize>( LotsMax() * 5 )) Lotsize=( LotsMax() * 5 ); break ; default : break ; } }

The variable RiskProfileOption of type enumeration RiskOptions, will store the user/trader's Risk profile option which will be an input for the expert.

enum RiskOptions { MINIMUM_LOT, MAXIMUM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE, PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN, AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE, AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN, LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE, LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN, CUSTOM_LOT, PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK } RiskProfileOption ;

The variable RiskFloorOption of type enumeration RiskFloor, will store the user/trader's Minimum Risk Preference which will be an input for the expert.

enum RiskFloor { RiskFloorMin, RiskFloorMax, RiskFloorNone } RiskFloorOption ;

The variable RiskCeilOption of type enumeration RiskCeil, will store the user/trader's Maximum Risk Preference which will be an input for the expert.

enum RiskCeil { RiskCeilMax, RiskCeilMax2, RiskCeilMax3, RiskCeilMax4, RiskCeilMax5, } RiskCeilOption ;

The user/trader's (Account Balance or Free-Margin) will be stored in the double variable RiskAmountBoF and the double variable RiskAmount will store the Risk amount value. Risk_Profile_2 will be used to store Risk profiles' AMOUNT PER BALANCE and AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN properties.

struct RISK_AMOUNT { double RiskAmountBoF ; double RiskAmount ; } Risk_Profile_2 ;

The variable Risk_Profile_3 of type structure RISK_LOT, will store Risk profiles' LOTSIZE PER BALANCE and LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN properties.

struct RISK_LOT { double RiskLotBoF; double RiskLot; } Risk_Profile_3 ;

The variable RiskFloorPercentage will store the Percentage of Max-Risk for Riskfloor option RiskFloorMax.

double RiskFloorPercentage ;

The variable Risk_Profile_1 will store the Risk Percentage for Risk options PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE or PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN.

double Risk_Profile_1 ;

The variable Risk_Profile_4 will store the Custom lot-size for Risk option CUSTOM LOTSIZE.

double Risk_Profile_4 ;

The variable Risk_Profile_5 will store the Percentage of max-risk for Risk option PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK.

double Risk_Profile_5 ;

In the function GetRiskOption, we will retrieve the user/trader's Risk option in a string datatype.

string GetRiskOption() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: return "MAXIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: return "PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: return "PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: return "AMOUNT PER BALANCE" ; break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: return "LOTSIZE PER BALANCE" ; break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: return "LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN" ; break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: return "CUSTOM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: return "PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

In the function GetRiskFloor, we will retrieve the user/trader's Risk floor option in a string datatype.

string GetRiskFloor() { switch (RiskFloorOption) { case RiskFloorMin: return "MINIMUM LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskFloorMax: return "MAX-RISK" ; break ; case RiskFloorNone: return "NONE" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

In the function GetRiskCeil, we will retrieve the user/trader's Risk ceiling option in a string datatype.

string GetRiskCeil() { switch (RiskCeilOption) { case RiskCeilMax: return "MAX LOTSIZE" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax2: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x2)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax3: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x3)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax4: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x4)" ; break ; case RiskCeilMax5: return "MAX LOTSIZE(x5)" ; break ; default : return "" ; break ; } }

In Risk Management class's constructor we will initialize the variables previously declared with a default value. The default value for variable ORDERTYPE is ORDER_TYPE_BUY, so for the risk options that require an order type to calculate risk the order type will be set by this variable and will be used to simulate risk calculations for opening trades. The default open-price will be stored in the variable OpenPrice and will be the Symbol's Ask price for our ORDERTYPE. The default close-price will be a 1% price deviation from the Ask price stored into the variable ClosePrice.

CRiskManagement::CRiskManagement( void ):Lots( 0.0 ),max_percent( 100 ), ORDERTYPE ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ), OpenPrice (Ask()), ClosePrice (NormalizePrice(Ask()+Ask()* 0.01 )) { }

The function Volume will retrieve the lot-size for the user/trader's Risk profile option and adjust the lot-size from the selected risk option in accordance to the Risk Ceiling option and Risk Floor option selected by the user/trader.

Afterwards the lot-size will be normalize so an actual trade can be opened with the specific lot-size.

double CRiskManagement::Volume() { switch (RiskProfileOption) { case MINIMUM_LOT: return LotsMin(); break ; case MAXIMUM_LOT: Lots = LotsMax(); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile1(BALANCE); break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile1(MARGIN); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile2(BALANCE); break ; case AMOUNT_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile2(MARGIN); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_BALANCE: Lots = RiskProfile3(BALANCE); break ; case LOTSIZE_PER_FREEMARGIN: Lots = RiskProfile3(MARGIN); break ; case CUSTOM_LOT: Lots = Risk_Profile_4; break ; case PERCENTAGE_OF_MAXRISK: Lots = MaxRisk(Risk_Profile_5); break ; default : Lots = 0.0 ; break ; } ValidateLotsize(Lots); NormalizeLotsize(Lots); return Lots; }

The function SetMedium will assign the double variable Medium the value of the user/trader's Account Balance or Account Free-Margin based of the enumeration variable R_Medium.

void SetMedium ( const RiskMedium R_Medium ) { Medium = ( R_Medium ==BALANCE)?Account.Balance():Account.FreeMargin();}

The function GetMinimumRisk will assign the variable MinimumAmount with the minimum required risk for a specific trade with the Minimum lot-size.

bool GetMinimumRisk () { return OrderCalcProfit (ORDERTYPE, Symbol (),LotsMin(),OpenPrice,ClosePrice, MinimumAmount ); }

The function GetRisk will get the required lot-size for a specified risk amount in the argument variable Amount. When the MinimumAmount(minimum risk amount for a specific trade) is established. Amount is divided by MinimumAmount to get a quotient to multiple with the minimum lot-size in order to get the required lot-size for Amount.

double GetRisk ( double Amount ) { if (!GetMinimumRisk()|| Amount == 0 ) return 0.0 ; return (( Amount / MinimumAmount )* LotsMin() ); }

In the function RiskProfile1 we calculate and return the lot-size for Risk options PERCENTAGE OF BALANCE or PERCENTAGE OF FREE-MARGIN.

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile1 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); RiskAmount = Medium*(Risk_Profile_1/ 100 ); return GetRisk(RiskAmount); }

In the function RiskProfile2 we calculate and return the lot-size for Risk options AMOUNT PER BALANCE or AMOUNT PER FREE-MARGIN.

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile2 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); double risk = (Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF/Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount); risk = (risk< 1 )? 1 :risk; if (Medium<= 0 ) return 0.0 ; RiskAmount = Medium/risk; return GetRisk(RiskAmount); }

In the function RiskProfile3 we calculate and return the lot-size for Risk options LOTSIZE PER BALANCE or LOTSIZE PER FREE-MARGIN.

double CRiskManagement:: RiskProfile3 ( const RiskMedium R_Medium) { SetMedium(R_Medium); return (Medium> 0 )?((Medium/Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF)*Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot): 0.0 ; }

In the function ValidateLotsize, adjustments are made to the variable Lotsize passed by reference.

In the first Switch Expression RiskFloorOption:

In case RiskFloorMin: We check if the variable Lotsize is outside of it's limits then assign it the current Symbol's minimum lot-size. We check for the lower limit which is whether the variable value is less than the minimum lot-size. The upper limit is when the Lotsize variable is above the maximum risk possible.

is outside of it's limits then assign it the current Symbol's minimum lot-size. We check for the lower limit which is whether the variable value is less than the minimum lot-size. The upper limit is when the variable is above the maximum risk possible. In case RiskFloorMax: We first check if the Lotsize variable is more than the maximum risk possible, if it is we then check if the maximum desired minimum risk is more than the minimum lot-size, if it is we assign Lotsize with the maximum desired minimum risk for that trade, else we assign the minimum lot-size . If the Lotsize was initially less than the maximum risk possible and less than the minimum lot-size, we then assign the minimum lot-size.

RiskCeilOption

Lotsize

Lotsize

In the second Switch Expression, for each case we check ifis above any of the maximum risk based of the lot-size value and set thevalue to the lot-size limit if reached.

void CRiskManagement:: ValidateLotsize ( double & Lotsize ) { switch ( RiskFloorOption ) { case RiskFloorMin: if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()|| Lotsize >MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize =LotsMin(); } break ; case RiskFloorMax: if ( Lotsize >MaxRisk(max_percent)) { Lotsize =(MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage)>LotsMin())?MaxRisk(RiskFloorPercentage):LotsMin(); } else if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()) { Lotsize =LotsMin(); } break ; case RiskFloorNone: if ( Lotsize <LotsMin()) { Lotsize = 0.0 ; } break ; default : Lotsize = 0.0 ; break ; } switch ( RiskCeilOption ) { case RiskCeilMax: if ( Lotsize >LotsMax()) Lotsize =LotsMax(); break ; case RiskCeilMax2: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 2 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 2 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax3: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 3 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 3 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax4: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 4 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 4 ); break ; case RiskCeilMax5: if ( Lotsize >(LotsMax()* 5 )) Lotsize =(LotsMax()* 5 ); break ; default : break ; } }

In the function NormalizeLotsize it's purpose is to check if the lot-size is within the Symbol's volume limit and that the lot-size is in accordance with the volume step.

If the lot-size violates the Symbol's volume limit, we then calculate the remaining available lot-sizes before the volume limit. Thereafter we check if the remaining lot-sizes is more than or equal to the minimum lot-size for the current Symbol.

RiskFloorMin : We set the Lotsize variable to the Minimum lot-size.

: We set the variable to the Minimum lot-size. RiskFloorMax : If the RiskFloorPercentage of the remaining lot-size is more than the minimum lot-size, we set the Lotsize variable to this value. If the RiskFloorPercentage of the remaining lot-size is less than or equal to the minimum lot-size, we set the Lotsize variable to the minimum lot-size.

void CRiskManagement:: NormalizeLotsize ( double & Lotsize ) { if ( Lotsize <= 0.0 ) return ; if (LotsLimit()> 0.0 ) { if ( (Lots+PositionsVolume()+OrdersVolume())>LotsLimit() ) { double remaining_avail_lots = (LotsLimit()-(PositionsVolume()+OrdersVolume())) ; if ( remaining_avail_lots>=LotsMin() ) { if ( RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMin ) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, minimum Lotsize selected." ); Lotsize = LotsMin(); } else if ( RiskFloorOption==RiskFloorMax ) { Print ( "Warning: Volume Limit Reached, Lotsize Reduced." ); Lotsize = ((remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 ))>LotsMin())? (remaining_avail_lots*(RiskFloorPercentage/ 100 )):LotsMin(); } } else { Print ( "Volume Limit Reached!" ); Lotsize = 0.0 ; return ; } } } if (LotsStep()> 0.0 ) Lotsize =LotsStep()* MathFloor ( Lotsize /LotsStep()); }





Common Graphics Class

Common graphics class will display general properties of the current Symbol and some of the risk options set by the trader.

CommonGraphics has multilevel Inheritance from classes:

CObjectProperties

CChartProperties

CSymbolProperties

CommonGraphics has inclusion from CRiskManagement class.

CommonGraphics has hierarchical Inheritance from classes:

CSymbolProperties

CSymbolInfo

#include "ObjectProperties.mqh" #include "RiskManagement.mqh" class CCommonGraphics: CObjectProperties { private : CRiskManagement CRisk ; public : CCommonGraphics( void ); ~CCommonGraphics( void ) {} void GraphicsRefresh(); }; CCommonGraphics::CCommonGraphics( void ) { GraphicsRefresh(); } void CCommonGraphics::GraphicsRefresh() { Square( 0 , "Symbol Properties" , 2 , 20 , 330 , 183 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" , Symbol (), 5 , 23 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" , "Contract Size: " + string ( ContractSize() ), 5 , 40 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" , "Minimum Lot: " + string ( LotsMin() ), 5 , 60 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" , "Max Lot: " + string ( LotsMax() ), 5 , 80 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" , "Volume Step: " + string ( LotsStep() ), 5 , 100 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" , "Volume Limit: " + string ( LotsLimit() ), 5 , 120 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" , "Risk Option: " + CRisk.GetRiskOption() , 5 , 140 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" , "Risk Floor: " + CRisk.GetRiskFloor() , 5 , 160 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" , "Risk Ceiling: " + CRisk.GetRiskCeil() , 5 , 180 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); }

In the function GraphicsRefresh we set the properties for our graphical chart objects.





void CCommonGraphics:: GraphicsRefresh() { Square( 0 , "Symbol Properties" , 2 , 20 , 330 , 183 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" , Symbol (), 5 , 23 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" , "Contract Size: " + string (ContractSize()), 5 , 40 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" , "Minimum Lot: " + string (LotsMin()), 5 , 60 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" , "Max Lot: " + string (LotsMax()), 5 , 80 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" , "Volume Step: " + string (LotsStep()), 5 , 100 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" , "Volume Limit: " + string (LotsLimit()), 5 , 120 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" , "Risk Option: " +CRisk.GetRiskOption(), 5 , 140 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" , "Risk Floor: " +CRisk.GetRiskFloor(), 5 , 160 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" , "Risk Ceiling: " +CRisk.GetRiskCeil(), 5 , 180 , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , 9 ); }





Expert

#define IMG_WIDTH 200 #define IMG_HEIGHT 100 ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format= COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT]; #include "News.mqh" CNews NewsObject; #include "TimeManagement.mqh" CTimeManagement CTM; #include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh" CFolders Folder(); #include "ChartProperties.mqh" CChartProperties CChart; #include "RiskManagement.mqh" CRiskManagement CRisk; #include "CommonGraphics.mqh" CCommonGraphics CGraphics(); enum iSeparator { Delimiter }; sinput group "+--------| RISK MANAGEMENT |--------+" ; input RiskOptions RISK_Type=MINIMUM_LOT; input RiskFloor RISK_Mini=RiskFloorMin; input double RISK_Mini_Percent= 75 ; input RiskCeil RISK_Maxi=RiskCeilMax; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1L=Delimiter; input double Risk_1_PERCENTAGE= 3 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2L=Delimiter; input double Risk_2_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_2_AMOUNT= 10 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3L=Delimiter; input double Risk_3_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_3_LOTSIZE= 0.1 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4L=Delimiter; input double Risk_4_LOTSIZE= 0.01 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5L=Delimiter; input double Risk_5_PERCENTAGE= 1 ; int OnInit () { RiskProfileOption = RISK_Type; RiskFloorOption = RISK_Mini; RiskFloorPercentage = (RISK_Mini_Percent> 100 )? 100 : (RISK_Mini_Percent< 0.01 )? 0.01 :RISK_Mini_Percent; RiskCeilOption = RISK_Maxi; Risk_Profile_1 = (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_1_PERCENTAGE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF = Risk_2_VALUE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount = Risk_2_AMOUNT; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF = Risk_3_VALUE; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot = Risk_3_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_4 = Risk_4_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_5 = (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_5_PERCENTAGE; CChart.ChartRefresh(); CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 22 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_BMPFILE , "::PROGRESS" ); uint w,h; uint x,y; bool done= false ; do { ArrayFill (ExtImg, 0 ,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT, 0 ); if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { static int dots= 0 ; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 150 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Waiting" ,w,h); x= 10 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Waiting" ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); x=w+ 13 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 160 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextOut ( StringSubstr ( "..." , 0 ,dots),x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); ChartRedraw (); dots=(dots== 3 )? 0 :dots+ 1 ; Print ( "Waiting for connection..." ); Sleep ( 500 ); continue ; } else { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 120 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Getting Ready" ,w,h); x= 20 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Getting Ready..." ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CChart.SymbolBackground()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Connection Successful!" ); NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase(); done= true ; } } while (!done&&! IsStopped ()); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "STATUS" ); ChartRedraw (); } else { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Necessary Files Do not Exist!" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); Print ( "Necessary Files Should be Created First" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } else { datetime latestdate = CTM.TimePlusOffset(NewsObject.GetLatestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS()); if (latestdate< TimeCurrent ()) { Print ( "Necessary Files outdated!" ); Print ( "To Update Files: Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); } Print ( "Database Dates End at: " ,latestdate); PrintFormat ( "Dates after %s will not be available for backtest" , TimeToString (latestdate)); } } Print ( "Lots: " ,CRisk.Volume(), " || Risk type: " ,CRisk.GetRiskOption()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Once again we won't be opening any trades in this article.

















Once everything is compiled we will go through some steps that will occur once the Expert is placed on the chart.

Once you decide which Symbol chart window to open, your chart could look similar to the chart above before attaching the Expert.

Now we will attach the Expert.

We can first configure the Risk management input variables, I'll leave the default values to begin with.

If it is the first time running NewsTrading 2.00 and you didn't previously run NewsTrading 1.00 on your broker and the Calendar database does not exist in the common folder.

Your chart will appear in this manner, chart colors may differ from broker to broker.

As seen in the message below the Lots will be displayed according to the Risk options selected in the settings.





If the terminal cannot find a connection.





When running the NewsTrading 2.00 Expert for the first time and the calendar database was created from NewsTrading 1.00 Expert.

NewsTrading 2.00 will delete all tables from NewsTrading 1.00









Conclusion

In this article we explored how Inheritance works, with an example for illustrative purposes. We created created a new Daylight Savings class to act as a parent for the different DST schedule classes. We created a Symbol properties class to retrieve Symbol properties from all classes that Inherit from it. We also created a Chart properties class to customize the chart. We went through different SQLite methodologies and a simple way to improve the overall efficiency of the database. We created an Object properties class to create chart objects and delete them, we then created a Risk management class to cater for different risk profiles and traders. Finally we created the last class called Common Graphics to display the Symbol properties onto the chart along with the trader's risk options. In the next article, 'News Trading Made Easy (Part 3): Performing Trades' we will finally begin opening trades and I cannot wait to finish it in a reasonable timeline!



