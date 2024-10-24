让新闻交易变得容易（第一部分）：创建一个数据库

在这篇文章中，我们将学习如何创建一个数据库，用于存储来自MQL5经济数据日历的数据。这些数据将用于后续的文章中来交易新闻事件。我们还将探索如何执行基本的SQL查询，以从这个数据库中检索某些有组织的信息。整个过程将在MQL5 IDE中完成。

交 易员们密切关注新闻来源，以获取可能影响市场的信息。这包括地缘政治事件、企业利润公告、政治事件以及GDP增长或就业数据等经济报告。交易员迅速对重大 新闻发布做出反应，以从由此产生的市场变化中获利。根据对新闻的解读，可能需要买入或卖出相关资产。在本文中，我们将重点关注经济事件，因为它们可以通过 MQL5经济数据日历轻松获取。

数据库是一种以结构化方式存储和访问的数据集合。数据库能够高效地管理和存储海量数据，从而支持数据分析、存储和管理等各种活动。在MQL5中，我们使用 SQLite数据库，这些数据库由SQLite数据库引擎创建和管理。SQLite数据库的文件可以有任何扩展名，但通常它们是具 有.sqlite、.sqlite3或.db扩展名的单个文件。这些文件包含数据库中所有的数据和结构，包括表、触发器、索引和其他元数据。

数据库非常适合处理大型数据集，并简化了从特定日期或事件中检索数据的过程，无需复杂的循环。此外，在策略测试器中无法访问MQL5经济日历。因此，如果您想基于经济新闻测试您的策略，该怎么做呢？

答案是使用数据库，有关数据库的更多信息，请查看这个讲义更推荐查阅这篇 MQL5 文章。此外，我将添加一个优秀的 SQLite教程。

MQL5财经日历上有几种货币，但其中一些通常并不常被经纪商使用，或者交易者很难接触到。例如，巴西雷亚尔和韩元就并不被广泛使用。即使你设法找到能交易这些非常规货币的经纪商，其点差通常也不利于交易。这是我的亲身经历。

在我们创建数据库之前，首先必须考虑夏令时（Daylight Saving Time, DST）及其对我们的回测可能产生的影响。 夏令时 (DST) 是指在一年中较温暖的月份，通常是从春季到秋季，将时钟拨快一小时，以更好地利用日光并节约能源。

在实行夏令时的地区，春秋过渡期间当地时间可能会变化一小时。这会对金融市场开市和闭市的时间产生影响。例如，如果夏令时开始，时钟拨快一小时，市场可能会 在当地时间更早的时候开市。相反，当夏令时结束，时钟拨回一小时（正常时间），市场开市时间在当地时间看起来会更晚。我们还必须认识到，世界上不同的地区 可能会根据自己的季节来设定不同的夏令时。

例如美国的夏令时通常每年从三月的第二个星期日开始，到同年十一月的第一个星期日结束。欧洲国家也有自己的夏令时，通常每年从三月的最后一个星期日开始，到十月的最后一个星期日结束。澳大利亚是另一个实行夏令时的国家，其时间表 通常从十月的第一个星期日开始，到次年四月的第一个星期日结束。

为了考虑夏令时调整，一些交易所和金融市场可能会修改他们的交易时间表或时区。交易所可能会发布修订后的交易时间以考虑当地时间的变化，或者根据他们实行的夏令时时间表调整他们的时区，以确保市场参与者的一致性和清晰性。

据我观察，例如，如果一个经纪商实行美国夏令时，那么在夏令时开始之前其所在时区可能是GMT+2，而当美国夏令时开始时，其时区将变为GMT+3。你不会 注意到在美国夏令时之前或期间，美国新闻发布与经纪商服务器时间之间的时间差异，因为它们会是同步的。所以，我们将使用美国非农就业报告（Non- Farm Payrolls, NFP）事件作为例子来说明。假设NFP在经纪商服务器时间的下午2点发布，在夏令时之前的时间将保持在下午2点，尽管时区已经变为GMT+3。

另 一方面，如果英国就业新闻发布时间在英国和美国夏令时（DST）开始前是上午8点，而当美国夏令时开始时经纪商更改了时区，且英国就业新闻发布在英国（欧 盟）夏令时开始之前，那么在经纪商的时区上，英国就业新闻发布时间将是上午7点。当英国夏令时开始并与美国夏令时重叠时，英国就业新闻发布时间将恢复为上 午8点。

我知道这很让人困惑，幸运的是，我们将把这些信息整合到我们的数据库中，以便我们准确记录事件发生的日期，供日后进 行回测。我们必须确定经纪商是使用美国夏令时、英国（欧盟）夏令时、澳大利亚夏令时，还是根本不使用夏令时。我们还将为每种夏令时类型创建财经日历表，这 样我们就可以更改用于教育目的的回测的时间表。

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

new

我们将使用bool函数

确定一个日期参数是否在夏令时日期范围内

if

for

我们还将用另一个bool函数

为了确定某个年份是否存在于我们之前初始化的夏令时日期列表中，我们将把起始日期和结束日期添加到变量 startDate 和 endDate 中。

if

if

if

for

这个类中最终的公共函数

我们将通过EventDate修改一个字符串变量AdjustedDate

else

if

else

else

if

if

我们现在将继续进行此项目中的下一个头文件，该文件专门用于时间操作。

本项目中的一个类

这个函数之前称为

Time.DateIsInRange(dayLight.StartDate,dayLight.EndDate,Date)

这是一个简单的函数，用于检查一个单独的日期是否在另外两个日期之间。

bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime FirstTime, datetime SecondTime, datetime compareTime) { if (FirstTime<=compareTime&&SecondTime>compareTime) { return true ; } return false ; }

不同参数的同名函数

bool DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd);

也是一个简单的函数，用于检查两个日期是否在另外两个日期之间。

bool CTimeManagement::DateIsInRange( datetime Start, datetime End, datetime CompareStart, datetime CompareEnd) { if (Start<=CompareStart&&CompareEnd<End) { return true ; } return false ; }

我们需要声明一个如下的函数来判断某个日期是否是今天。

bool DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented);

将当前时间的年月日和时间类型变量“TimeRepresented”进行比较

bool CTimeManagement::DateisToday( datetime TimeRepresented) { MqlDateTime TiM; TimeToStruct (TimeRepresented,TiM); TimeCurrent (today); if (TiM.year==today.year&&TiM.mon==today.mon&&TiM.day==today.day) { return true ; } return false ; }

为了获得带有时区偏移的日期时间，我们需要用到两个函数

datetime TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset);

and

datetime TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset);

当我们想要得到一个带有负一小时（或任何时间单位）偏移时间的日期时，我们将使用

datetime CTimeManagement::TimeMinusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime-=timeoffset; return standardtime; }

同理，如果我们想得到正偏移时间的日期时，我们将使用

datetime CTimeManagement::TimePlusOffset( datetime standardtime, int timeoffset) { standardtime+=timeoffset; return standardtime; }

我决定创建一个包含文件，用于存储全局变量、结构体以及枚举类型，将来他们将广泛用于不同的类和EA中

这个包含文件被命名为CommonVariables，并用于存储公共变量

string broker= AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); int Str = StringReplace (broker, " " , "" ); int Str1 = StringReplace (broker, "." , "" ); int Str2 = StringReplace (broker, "," , "" ); #define BROKER_NAME broker #define NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER "NewsTrading" #define NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER StringFormat ( "%s\\NewsCalendar" ,NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER) #define NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER StringFormat ( "%s\\%s" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER,BROKER_NAME) #define NEWS_DATABASE_FILE StringFormat ( "%s\\Calendar.sqlite" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER) #define NEWS_TEXT_FILE StringFormat ( "%s\\CalendarOpen.txt" ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER) struct Calendar { ulong EventId; string CountryName; string EventName; string EventType; string EventImportance; string EventDate; string EventCurrency; string EventCode; string EventSector; string EventForecast; string EventPreval; string EventImpact; string EventFrequency; }; enum DST_type { US_DST, UK_DST, AU_DST, DST_NONE };

当我们在Common文件夹中创建文件时，我希望通过文件夹来组织文件，这样便于在Common文件夹中进行协作。

所以我创建了一个类

class CFolders

在Common文件夹中按NewsTrading/NewsCalendar/Broker顺序创建文件夹。我们将让类的构造函数执行这项任务。

class CFolders { private : bool CreateFolder( string FolderPath); public : CFolders( void ); };

构造函数内部

CFolders::CFolders( void ) { if (CreateFolder(NEWS_TRADING_FOLDER)) { if (CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_FOLDER)) { if (!CreateFolder(NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER)) { Print ( "Something went wrong with creating folder: " ,NEWS_CALENDAR_BROKER_FOLDER); } } } }

调用构造函数创建各文件夹

bool CFolders::CreateFolder( string FolderPath) { if ( FolderCreate (FolderPath, FILE_COMMON )) { return true ; } else { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d" ,FolderPath, GetLastError ()); } return false ; }

K线图非常重要，我们需要收集特定K线的高点、低点、开盘价和收盘价的信息。为此，我们将创建另一个类来获取这些信息，将用于项目中的其他的程序。类名是：

class CCandleProperties

现在我们声明这个类的函数

class CCandleProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); };

我们快速看下

double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL );

在这个函数中，基于CandleIndex参数和K线的时间周期以及交易品种，我们将返回K线的开盘价。

double CCandleProperties::Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { return iOpen (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL), Period ,CandleIndex); }

为了验证特定日期是否发生了经济事件，因为经纪商可能会调整其时区。我们将获取经济事件的日期，并根据该 日期查看该时间点的十五分钟K线图，然后计算K线图的高度（iHigh-iLow），并将其与事件发生前一小时和事件发生后一小时的十五分钟K线图高度进 行比较。由于经济事件通常会导致市场价格 剧烈波动 ，因此当事件发生时，我们会注意到有一个非常长的K线产生。我们将使用十五分钟周期的K线图，以便给市场足够的时间来形成这个长K线。如果经纪商调整了其 时区，那么存储在MQL5经济日历中的事件日期可能与经纪商K线图上特定时间的价格波动不匹配，但这种波动可能会在指定日期之前一小时或之后一小时出现。 我们将使用以下函数来进行验证：

bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL);

这个函数将检查特定日期的K线图高度是否大于指定日期之前和之后带有时间偏移的K线图高度。

bool CCandleProperties::IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL) { int CandleIndex = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,CandleTime); int CandleIndexMinusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,Time.TimeMinusOffset(CandleTime,Offset)); int CandleIndexPlusOffset = iBarShift (SYMBOL, PERIOD_M15 ,Time.TimePlusOffset(CandleTime,Offset)); double CandleHeight = High(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndex, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightMinusOffset = High(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexMinusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); double CandleHeightPlusOffset = High(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL)-Low(CandleIndexPlusOffset, PERIOD_M15 ,SYMBOL); if (CandleHeight>CandleHeightMinusOffset&&CandleHeight>CandleHeightPlusOffset) { return true ; } return false ; }

我们来看下News类，这个类将直接用于从MQL5经济日历获取数据，

将这些数据存储到数据库中用于测试和最终的交易。

class CNews { private : CTimeManagement Time; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU; CCandleProperties Candle; string CurrencyBase,CurrencyProfit,EURUSD; bool EurusdIsSelected,EurusdIsFound,is_Custom; bool timeIsShifted; datetime DaylightStart,DaylightEnd; struct DST { bool result; datetime date; }; bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists); void CreateRecords( int db); bool UpdateRecords(); void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]); public : ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLastestNewsDate(); };

这里有很多内容需要详细解释，我们首先来看一下

bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType);

从这个函数的名称可以看出，其主要目的是获取经纪商使用的夏令时计划，我们将通过枚举类型来获取这个信息

enum DST_type { US_DST, UK_DST, AU_DST, DST_NONE };

在函数AutoDetectDST中通过引用传递，如果经纪商的夏令时计划未知或无法识别，此函数将返回false。

bool CNews::AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ),Time.YearsS())); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } } datetime ShiftStart= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ,ShiftEnd= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; DST previousresult,currentresult; EURUSD= "" ; EurusdIsSelected = false ; EurusdIsFound = false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect (SymName, true ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); Print ( "Date: " ,eventtime[i], " is Larger: " ,Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD), " Shifted: " ,timeIsShifted); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; } if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return true ; } if (Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = AU_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = UK_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = US_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

上面的函数有些冗长，让我们把它分解一下。在第一部分中，我们将收集前一年的非农就业报告（NFP）的日期。因此，如果当前年份是2024年，我们将收集2023年的所有日期，因为我们需要分析整年的数据，以便成功获取经纪商可能的夏令时计划。这些日期将存储在我们的单个字符串数组eventtime中。

MqlCalendarValue values[]; string eventtime[]; int lastyear = Time.ReturnYear(Time.TimeMinusOffset( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ),Time.YearsS())); datetime lastyearstart = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.01.01 00:00:00" ,( string )lastyear)); datetime lastyearend = StringToTime ( StringFormat ( "%s.12.31 23:59:59" ,( string )lastyear)); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,lastyearstart,lastyearend, "US" )) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { if (values[x].event_id== 840030016 ) { ArrayResize (eventtime,eventtime.Size()+ 1 ,eventtime.Size()+ 2 ); eventtime[eventtime.Size()- 1 ] = TimeToString (values[x].time); } } }

接下来，我们将在EURUSD（欧元/美元）货币对 上使用这些日期数据，因为XAUUSD（黄金）和其他指数如US30（道琼斯指数）即使没有新闻事件也波动很大，而EURUSD在大多数情况下相对稳定， 但在经济事件发生时会变得波动剧烈。这使得在经济事件发生时更容易检测到，因为市场可能会由于事件而出现剧烈波动。这也是我们将重点关注NFP（非农就业 报告）事件的原因，因为它们通常会引发市场价格的大幅波动。这也是我们将重点关注NFP（非农就业报告）事件的原因，因为它们通常会引发市场价格的大幅波 动。基于上述原因，我们采用EURUSD货币对。首先，我们将检查经纪商提供的所有可用货币对，找到并选择EURUSD。如果我们找不到EURUSD，我 们将返回false。

EURUSD= "" ; EurusdIsSelected = false ; EurusdIsFound = false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< SymbolsTotal ( true );i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, true ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< SymbolsTotal ( false ); i++) { string SymName = SymbolName (i, false ); CurrencyBase = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); CurrencyProfit = SymbolInfoString (SymName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); SymbolExist (SymName,is_Custom); if (CurrencyBase== "EUR" &&CurrencyProfit== "USD" &&!is_Custom) { EurusdIsSelected = SymbolSelect (SymName, true ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { EURUSD = SymName; EurusdIsFound = true ; break ; } } } } if (!EurusdIsFound) { Print ( "Cannot Find EURUSD!" ); Print ( "Cannot Create Database!" ); Print ( "Server DST Cannot be Detected!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

在找到EURUSD货币对之后，我们将遍历所有 NFP日期，并为每个日期找到对应的十五分钟K线图。然后，我们将比较K线图的高度与事件发生前一小时和后一小时的偏移日期，以检测事件可能发生的时间。 如果事件日期与K线图中的波动性不匹配，我们将存储第一次出现这种不匹配的事件日期以及它结束时的日期到变量ShiftStart和ShiftEnd中。

for ( uint i= 0 ;i<eventtime.Size();i++) { currentresult.result = Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD); currentresult.date = ( datetime )eventtime[i]; timeIsShifted = ((currentresult.result!=previousresult.result&&i> 0 )? true : false ); Print ( "Date: " ,eventtime[i], " is Larger: " ,Candle.IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext(( datetime )eventtime[i],Time.HoursS(),EURUSD), " Shifted: " ,timeIsShifted); if (timeIsShifted) { if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ) { ShiftStart=currentresult.date; } ShiftEnd=previousresult.date; } previousresult.result = currentresult.result; previousresult.date = currentresult.date; }

一旦我们有了ShiftStart和 ShiftEnd日期，我们将检查这些日期是否与任何夏令时（DST）开始和结束日期相对应。如果存在匹配，我们将把夏令时计划赋值给变量 dstType，并返回true。如果我们没有得到ShiftStart日期（即ShiftStart等于'1970.01.01 00:00:00'）且eventtime数组的大小大于零，那么我们知道经纪商不遵循任何夏令时（DST）计划。

if (ShiftStart== D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' &&eventtime.Size()> 0 ) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime unchanged!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return true ; } if (Savings_AU.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For AU DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = AU_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For AU" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_UK.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For UK DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = UK_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For UK" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (Savings_US.DaylightSavings(lastyear,DaylightStart,DaylightEnd)) { if (Time.DateIsInRange(DaylightStart,DaylightEnd,ShiftStart,ShiftEnd)) { Print ( "Broker ServerTime Adjusted For US DST" ); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = US_DST; return true ; } } else { Print ( "Something went wrong!" ); Print ( "Cannot Find Daylight-Savings Date For US" ); Print ( "Year: %d Cannot Be Found!" ,lastyear); if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; } if (EurusdIsSelected) { SymbolSelect (EURUSD, false ); } Print ( "Cannot Detect Broker ServerTime Configuration!" ); dstType = DST_NONE; return false ; }

一旦我们检测到了夏令时（DST）计划，我们需要存储这些信息以供后续在实现时使用。当我们测试经济事件时，我们就会知道应该使用哪个日历了。

void CreateAutoDST( int db);

一条记录将储存到表AutoDST中。

void CNews::CreateAutoDST( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "AutoDST" )) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "CREATE TABLE AutoDST(DST STRING NOT NULL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the AutoDST table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } else { return ; } string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')" ,((DSTType==US_DST)? "Data_US" : (DSTType==UK_DST)? "Data_UK" :(DSTType==AU_DST)? "Data_AU" : "Data_None" )); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'AutoDST'(DST) VALUES ('%s')" ,((DSTType==US_DST)? "Data_US" : (DSTType==UK_DST)? "Data_UK" :(DSTType==AU_DST)? "Data_AU" : "Data_None" )); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

我们需要一个函数来创建我们的日历表，这样我们就可以重用这个函数来根据不同的夏令时（DST）计划调整我们的日历了。

bool CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists);

在 这个CreateTable函数中，我们将创建四个表：Data_UK用于英国夏令时（DST），Data_US用于美国夏令时，Data_AU用于澳大 利亚夏令时，以及Data_None用于不遵循任何夏令时的情况。字符串tableName将作为表后缀名称的参数，例如'US'。

bool CNews::CreateTable( int db, string tableName, bool &tableExists) { if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, StringFormat ( "Data_%s" ,tableName))) { tableExists= true ; if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "DROP TABLE Data_%s" ,tableName))) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to drop table Data_%s with code %d" ,tableName, GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, StringFormat ( "Data_%s" ,tableName))) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, StringFormat ( "CREATE TABLE Data_%s(" "ID INT NOT NULL," "EVENTID INT NOT NULL," "COUNTRY STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTTYPE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTIMPORTANCE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTDATE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTCODE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTSECTOR STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTPREVALUE STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTIMPACT STRING NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY STRING NOT NULL," "PRIMARY KEY(ID));" ,tableName))) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return false ; } } return true ; }

我们现在需要将数据插入这些创建的表格中，但是首先我们要获取数据。我们下一个函数

void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]);

将通过引用在NewsTime Calendar数组中检索所有可用的经济事件

void CNews::EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[]) { int Size= 0 ; MqlCalendarCountry countries[]; int count= CalendarCountries (countries); string Country_code= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; datetime date_from= 0 ; datetime date_to=( datetime )(Time.MonthsS()+ iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); if ( CalendarValueHistory (values,date_from,date_to,countries[i].code)) { for ( int x= 0 ; x<( int ) ArraySize (values); x++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; ulong event_id=values[x].event_id; if ( CalendarEventById (event_id,event)) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,Size+ 1 ,Size+ 2 ); StringReplace (event.name, "'" , "" ); NewsTime[Size].CountryName = countries[i].name; NewsTime[Size].EventName = event.name; NewsTime[Size].EventType = EnumToString (event.type); NewsTime[Size].EventImportance = EnumToString (event.importance); NewsTime[Size].EventId = event.id; NewsTime[Size].EventDate = TimeToString (values[x].time); NewsTime[Size].EventCurrency = countries[i].currency; NewsTime[Size].EventCode = countries[i].code; NewsTime[Size].EventSector = EnumToString (event.sector); if (values[x].HasForecastValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = ( string )values[x].forecast_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventForecast = "None" ; } if (values[x].HasPreviousValue()) { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = ( string )values[x].prev_value; } else { NewsTime[Size].EventPreval = "None" ; } NewsTime[Size].EventImpact = EnumToString (values[x].impact_type); NewsTime[Size].EventFrequency = EnumToString (event.frequency); Size++; } } } } }





一旦我们有了数据，我们将其插入日历表中。

bool InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]);

函数InsertIntoTable实现这个功能。他有三个参数。

1. 这个输入参数是数据库的整数值。

int db

2. 这个输入参数是夏令时（DST）计划。

DST_type Type

3. 这个数组引用是我们从之前的EconomicDetails函数中检索到的日历事件的输入参数。

Calendar &Evalues[]

在这个函数中，我们将根据夏令时（DST）计划更改单个事件日期。如果事件日期在DST计划内，我们将给事件日期增加一个小时；如果服务器当前时间在DST计划内，我们将从事件日期中减去一个小时。然后将所有经济事件数据存储到日历表Data_%s中。

bool CNews::InsertIntoTable( int db,DST_type Type,Calendar &Evalues[]) { string tableName; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<Evalues.Size(); i++) { string Date; switch (Type) { case DST_NONE: Date = Evalues[i].EventDate; tableName = "None" ; break ; case US_DST: Savings_US.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "US" ; break ; case UK_DST: Savings_UK.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "UK" ; break ; case AU_DST: Savings_AU.adjustDaylightSavings( StringToTime (Evalues[i].EventDate),Date); tableName = "AU" ; break ; default : Date = Evalues[i].EventDate; tableName = "None" ; break ; } string request_text = StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)" "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')" , tableName, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Date, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Data_%s'(ID,EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTDATE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY)" "VALUES (%d,%d,'%s','%s', '%s', '%s', '%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s')" , tableName, i, Evalues[i].EventId, Evalues[i].CountryName, Evalues[i].EventName, Evalues[i].EventType, Evalues[i].EventImportance, Date, Evalues[i].EventCurrency, Evalues[i].EventCode, Evalues[i].EventSector, Evalues[i].EventForecast, Evalues[i].EventPreval, Evalues[i].EventImpact, Evalues[i].EventFrequency); return false ; } } return true ; }

一旦我们创建了表格并将经济数据插入其中，我们就需要记录执行此操作的时间戳。这是为了知道何时更新数据表。

void CreateRecords( int db);

我们将创建一个名为Records的表，并在每次创建或更新日历表时，将当前服务器时间存储到这个表中。

void CNews::CreateRecords( int db) { bool failed= false ; if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "Records" )) { if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "CREATE TABLE Records(RECORDEDTIME INT NOT NULL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the Records table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)" ,( int ) TimeCurrent ()); if (! DatabaseExecute (db, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "INSERT INTO 'Records'(RECORDEDTIME) VALUES (%d)" ,( int ) TimeCurrent ()); failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); } }

现在我们基本上已经有了所有的函数，但我还想重点关注剩下的三个函数。第一个

bool UpdateRecords();

当 名为Records的表中的最大记录（即最新的记录）是在当前日期内时（意味着日历表已经在当天创建或更新过，当天无需再进行进一步的更新），这个函数将 返回false。如果以下任一条件成立：日历表不存在、日历数据库不存在，或者名为Records的表中的最大记录（即最新的记录）不在当前日期（天） 内，那么，这个函数将返回true。

bool CNews::UpdateRecords() { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return true ; } } if (! DatabaseTableExists (db, "Records" )) { DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } int recordtime= 0 ; string request_text= "SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { if (! DatabaseColumnInteger (request, 0 , recordtime)) { Print (i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); if (!Time.DateisToday(( datetime )recordtime)) { return true ; } return false ; }

第二个我想关注的函数是

datetime GetLastestNewsDate();

这 个函数与上一个名为UpdateRecords的函数类似，但区别在于GetLastestNewsDate只会返回Records表中的最大记录时间 （即最新的记录时间）。这个函数稍后将用于通知用户，如果他们在策略测试器中尝试测试一个大于此日期的日期，将会发生什么情况。我们将告诉用户/交易者没 有经济事件可用于测试。

datetime CNews::GetLastestNewsDate() { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return 0 ; } } string eventtime= "1970.01.01 00:00:00" ; string request_text= "SELECT MAX(RECORDEDTIME) FROM Records" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return true ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,eventtime)) { Print (i, ": DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return 0 ; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return StringToTime (eventtime); }

现在，我们将继续实现一个函数，该函数将创建日历数据库，并调用我们之前创建的所有其他函数，以便在这个数据库中创建表并向这些表中插入值。

void CreateEconomicDatabase();

当EA加载到图表上这个函数将被调用来创建我们的数据库。

void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabase() { Print ( "Please wait..." ); if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { if (!UpdateRecords()) { return ; } } else { if (!AutoDetectDST(DSTType)) { return ; } } if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } Calendar Evalues[]; bool failed= false ,tableExists= false ; int file= INVALID_HANDLE ; datetime lastestdate= D'1970.01.01 00:00:00' ; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } else { file= FileOpen (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON ); if (file== INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } } DatabaseTransactionBegin (db); Print ( "Please wait..." ); if (!CreateTable(db, "None" ,tableExists)||!CreateTable(db, "US" ,tableExists) ||!CreateTable(db, "UK" ,tableExists)||!CreateTable(db, "AU" ,tableExists)) { FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); return ; } EconomicDetails(Evalues); if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "Updating %s" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } else { PrintFormat ( "Creating %s" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } if (!InsertIntoTable(db,DST_NONE,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,US_DST,Evalues) ||!InsertIntoTable(db,UK_DST,Evalues)||!InsertIntoTable(db,AU_DST,Evalues)) { failed= true ; } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (db); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } else { if (tableExists) { PrintFormat ( "%s Updated" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } else { PrintFormat ( "%s Created" ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE); } CreateRecords(db); CreateAutoDST(db); FileClose (file); FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); ArrayRemove (Evalues, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (db); DatabaseClose (db); }

我们现在来看看 EA，它将加载我们创建的“NewsTrading”项目中所有不同类和文件程序。