Testing Visualization: Manual Trading



Introduction



A function of testing visualization has now appeared in the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal. The function allows controlling of Expert Advisors' testing. But not every strategy can be programmed, not every trader can code a good Expert Advisor.

This article describes how to use visualizing function to test manual strategies that are not programmed in form of an Expert Advisor. Only basic knowledge of the terminal and no knowledge of programming are needed to trade on Manual Strategy Tester, so every trader will be able to use it.



The article mentions programs that realize 'Trade' and 'Account History' tabs during visualization. The use of these programs is described in more details in articles named Testing Visualization: Functionality Enhancement and Testing Visualization: Trade History.

If you have never worked with visualizer, you have to read the article named Testing of Expert Advisors in the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal: An Outward Glance.

Preparation for Use

So you can use testing visualizer and would like to start testing your strategy immediately. What should be done for this?

First of all, download all necessary files from CodeBase to your PC:



Expert Advisor vHandsTrade.mq4 to the directory of \MetaTrader 4 Work\experts\ ;

to the directory of ; the included file VisualTestingTools.mq4 to the directory of \MetaTrader 4 Work\experts\include\ ; and



to the directory of ; and 2 indicators - vTerminal.mq4 and vHistory.mq4 - to the directory of \MetaTrader 4 Work\experts\indicators\.

Note that file VisualTestingTools.mq4 mentioned in the preceding articles has been changed, so it is the version from the above source (CodeBase) where you should download it from.

After that, open Expert Advisor vHandsTrade.mq4 in MetaEditor and compile it (use F5). Message in the "Tools" window will confirm that the EA has been successfully compiled:

Now, when the program is ready, we can start preparing the chart template. To do it, open a chart, set it up according to your taste, attach indicatorsand, and save the template as





Please keep in mind that there must be enough space in the right part of the chart to work with Tester of Manual Strategies - the controls will be placed there. So the "Chart shift" option must be enabled when creating the template:



Now we can go to the EA's setting as such.



Setting of the Expert Advisor



Every trader has his or her own trading habits. To make the use of Manual Strategy Tester most comfortable for yourself, spend about five minutes on adjusting the Expert Advisor to your preferences.

In your trading, you will open and close positions, place pending orders, move Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of positions. You will be able to choose the lot size for positions to be opened, expiration time and date for pending orders and so on. Each of adjustable characteristics corresponds with a line on the control panel:

and two lines in the Expert Advisor's code:

double LOT [] = { 1.0 , 2.0 , 5.0 , 10.0 , 50.0 } ;

int SELECTED_LOT = 3 ;

External Variables and Starting

Starting





Position Opening

Order Closing

Position Modification

Conclusion