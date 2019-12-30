Tester: Testing Visualization: Manual Trading
I am stuck at the point where it says "Starting" I do what is writen but nothing apears on the chart.
What do you think I might be doing wrong?
Nice simulator and no comment TQ
Great ea.
Could u add another input to allow the tester to pause at predermined interval at a specified time of the day?
This would allow test data to be preserved while placing new entries.
very good
could you create a function to change the period in test mode?
Also would be great to add an interval for testing.
Further to my previous comments attached is an ea Pausebreak.mq4 which will run tester at intervals.
I have tried to incorporate the code in VhandsTrade but it does not seem to like it. Have attached vHandstradepause with the Pausebreak code in it, and if someone could debug and repost it would be great.
And here is the amended vHands
This is the best tool I've ever seen about MT4.
But, there's one disadvantage: say the last bar of chart is A, I feel good with the chart and want to
open an position, so I use vhandstrade to open an position, then I
press F12 once, there comes a new bar B and the position is built, BUT:
the price of the position is close price of B, while my wish is close
price of A or opening price of B...... that could make a big difference.
So, could anybody please change the code a bit, make it OPEN price of B, not CLOSE price of B ?
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New article Testing Visualization: Manual Trading has been published:
Author: Andrey Khatimlianskii