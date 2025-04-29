KurseKategorien
NRXP: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc

2.96 USD 0.02 (0.67%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NRXP hat sich für heute um -0.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.03 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
2.88 3.03
Jahresspanne
1.10 6.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.98
Eröffnung
3.01
Bid
2.96
Ask
3.26
Tief
2.88
Hoch
3.03
Volumen
278
Tagesänderung
-0.67%
Monatsänderung
29.82%
6-Monatsänderung
43.69%
Jahresänderung
75.15%
