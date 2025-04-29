Währungen / NRXP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NRXP: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.96 USD 0.02 (0.67%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NRXP hat sich für heute um -0.67% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRXP News
- NRX Pharmaceuticals at H.C. Wainwright: Pioneering Neuropsychiatric Care
- HOPE Therapeutics acquires Dura Medical to expand mental health services
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- NRx Pharmaceuticals' Approach To Treating Depression And Suicide Ideation Brings Modern Solution To Centuries-Old Problem - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $34 from $31 at D. Boral Capital
- From Novel Therapies To Treat Suicidal Bipolar Depression To Launching A Network Of Clinics, NRx Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Attention On Wall Street - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $21 by BTIG on FDA progress
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- FDA grants fast track designation to NRx for suicidal ideation drug
- HOPE Therapeutics receives Florida approval for Dura Medical acquisition
- Hope Therapeutics to acquire stake in Florida psychiatry clinic
- IBN Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announces Filing of Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Application for Intravenous Ketamine (NRX-100)
- New to The Street Show #673 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg TV - Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ), Health In Tech (NAS
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Strategic Investor Relations Partnership with astr partners
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- New to The Street Signs National Media Agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals for 12-Part Broadcast Series Across TV, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms
- NRx Pharmaceuticals files for preservative-free ketamine
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc. Selected to Present at the Wall Street Conference on May 21, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Earnings call transcript: NRx Pharmaceuticals targets profitability by end of 2025 in Q1 2025
- HOPE Therapeutics secures $7.8 million for clinic acquisitions
- Amazon.com To $253? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Tagesspanne
2.88 3.03
Jahresspanne
1.10 6.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.98
- Eröffnung
- 3.01
- Bid
- 2.96
- Ask
- 3.26
- Tief
- 2.88
- Hoch
- 3.03
- Volumen
- 278
- Tagesänderung
- -0.67%
- Monatsänderung
- 29.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 75.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K