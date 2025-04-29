货币 / NRXP
NRXP: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.92 USD 0.06 (2.01%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NRXP汇率已更改-2.01%。当日，交易品种以低点2.91和高点3.07进行交易。
关注NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NRXP新闻
- NRX Pharmaceuticals at H.C. Wainwright: Pioneering Neuropsychiatric Care
- HOPE Therapeutics acquires Dura Medical to expand mental health services
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- NRx Pharmaceuticals' Approach To Treating Depression And Suicide Ideation Brings Modern Solution To Centuries-Old Problem - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $34 from $31 at D. Boral Capital
- From Novel Therapies To Treat Suicidal Bipolar Depression To Launching A Network Of Clinics, NRx Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Attention On Wall Street - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $21 by BTIG on FDA progress
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- FDA grants fast track designation to NRx for suicidal ideation drug
- HOPE Therapeutics receives Florida approval for Dura Medical acquisition
- Hope Therapeutics to acquire stake in Florida psychiatry clinic
- IBN Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announces Filing of Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Application for Intravenous Ketamine (NRX-100)
- New to The Street Show #673 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg TV - Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ), Health In Tech (NAS
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Strategic Investor Relations Partnership with astr partners
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- New to The Street Signs National Media Agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals for 12-Part Broadcast Series Across TV, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms
- NRx Pharmaceuticals files for preservative-free ketamine
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc. Selected to Present at the Wall Street Conference on May 21, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Earnings call transcript: NRx Pharmaceuticals targets profitability by end of 2025 in Q1 2025
- HOPE Therapeutics secures $7.8 million for clinic acquisitions
- Amazon.com To $253? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
日范围
2.91 3.07
年范围
1.10 6.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.98
- 开盘价
- 3.00
- 卖价
- 2.92
- 买价
- 3.22
- 最低价
- 2.91
- 最高价
- 3.07
- 交易量
- 403
- 日变化
- -2.01%
- 月变化
- 28.07%
- 6个月变化
- 41.75%
- 年变化
- 72.78%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值