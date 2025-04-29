通貨 / NRXP
NRXP: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.98 USD 0.06 (2.05%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NRXPの今日の為替レートは、2.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.93の安値と3.08の高値で取引されました。
NRX Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NRXP News
- NRX Pharmaceuticals at H.C. Wainwright: Pioneering Neuropsychiatric Care
- HOPE Therapeutics acquires Dura Medical to expand mental health services
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- NRx Pharmaceuticals' Approach To Treating Depression And Suicide Ideation Brings Modern Solution To Centuries-Old Problem - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $34 from $31 at D. Boral Capital
- From Novel Therapies To Treat Suicidal Bipolar Depression To Launching A Network Of Clinics, NRx Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Attention On Wall Street - NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)
- NRx Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $21 by BTIG on FDA progress
- FDA grants fast track designation for NRx’s depression treatment
- FDA grants fast track designation to NRx for suicidal ideation drug
- HOPE Therapeutics receives Florida approval for Dura Medical acquisition
- Hope Therapeutics to acquire stake in Florida psychiatry clinic
- IBN Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announces Filing of Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Application for Intravenous Ketamine (NRX-100)
- New to The Street Show #673 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg TV - Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ), Health In Tech (NAS
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Strategic Investor Relations Partnership with astr partners
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- New to The Street Signs National Media Agreement with NRx Pharmaceuticals for 12-Part Broadcast Series Across TV, Digital, and Outdoor Platforms
- NRx Pharmaceuticals files for preservative-free ketamine
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) and HOPE Therapeutics™, Inc. Selected to Present at the Wall Street Conference on May 21, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Earnings call transcript: NRx Pharmaceuticals targets profitability by end of 2025 in Q1 2025
- HOPE Therapeutics secures $7.8 million for clinic acquisitions
- Amazon.com To $253? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
1日のレンジ
2.93 3.08
1年のレンジ
1.10 6.01
- 以前の終値
- 2.92
- 始値
- 2.95
- 買値
- 2.98
- 買値
- 3.28
- 安値
- 2.93
- 高値
- 3.08
- 出来高
- 408
- 1日の変化
- 2.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 30.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.66%
- 1年の変化
- 76.33%
