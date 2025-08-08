Währungen / INOD
INOD: Innodata Inc
69.91 USD 2.96 (4.42%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INOD hat sich für heute um 4.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 73.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Innodata Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
68.82 73.76
Jahresspanne
14.79 73.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 66.95
- Eröffnung
- 68.82
- Bid
- 69.91
- Ask
- 70.21
- Tief
- 68.82
- Hoch
- 73.76
- Volumen
- 6.388 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 90.75%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 94.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 314.16%
