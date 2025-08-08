KurseKategorien
INOD: Innodata Inc

69.91 USD 2.96 (4.42%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INOD hat sich für heute um 4.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 68.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 73.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Innodata Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
68.82 73.76
Jahresspanne
14.79 73.76
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
66.95
Eröffnung
68.82
Bid
69.91
Ask
70.21
Tief
68.82
Hoch
73.76
Volumen
6.388 K
Tagesänderung
4.42%
Monatsänderung
90.75%
6-Monatsänderung
94.52%
Jahresänderung
314.16%
