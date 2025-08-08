CotationsSections
Devises / INOD
Retour à Actions

INOD: Innodata Inc

70.57 USD 0.66 (0.94%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de INOD a changé de 0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 69.29 et à un maximum de 73.58.

Suivez la dynamique Innodata Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INOD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
69.29 73.58
Range Annuel
14.79 73.76
Clôture Précédente
69.91
Ouverture
70.05
Bid
70.57
Ask
70.87
Plus Bas
69.29
Plus Haut
73.58
Volume
4.574 K
Changement quotidien
0.94%
Changement Mensuel
92.55%
Changement à 6 Mois
96.36%
Changement Annuel
318.07%
20 septembre, samedi