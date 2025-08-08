Devises / INOD
INOD: Innodata Inc
70.57 USD 0.66 (0.94%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INOD a changé de 0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 69.29 et à un maximum de 73.58.
Suivez la dynamique Innodata Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
INOD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
69.29 73.58
Range Annuel
14.79 73.76
- Clôture Précédente
- 69.91
- Ouverture
- 70.05
- Bid
- 70.57
- Ask
- 70.87
- Plus Bas
- 69.29
- Plus Haut
- 73.58
- Volume
- 4.574 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.94%
- Changement Mensuel
- 92.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 96.36%
- Changement Annuel
- 318.07%
20 septembre, samedi