INOD: Innodata Inc

70.57 USD 0.66 (0.94%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INOD ha avuto una variazione del 0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.29 e ad un massimo di 73.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Innodata Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.29 73.58
Intervallo Annuale
14.79 73.76
Chiusura Precedente
69.91
Apertura
70.05
Bid
70.57
Ask
70.87
Minimo
69.29
Massimo
73.58
Volume
4.574 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.94%
Variazione Mensile
92.55%
Variazione Semestrale
96.36%
Variazione Annuale
318.07%
20 settembre, sabato