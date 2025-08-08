Valute / INOD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
INOD: Innodata Inc
70.57 USD 0.66 (0.94%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INOD ha avuto una variazione del 0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.29 e ad un massimo di 73.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Innodata Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INOD News
- Il titolo di Innodata raggiunge il massimo storico a 71,33 USD
- Innodata stock reaches all-time high at 71.33 USD
- Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Quantum Computing 3 Years From Now
- Innodata Stock Soars 66% in a Month: Still Worth Buying or Risk?
- IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Chip Leader Nova Is Breaking Out Past Its Latest Buy Point
- Will New Big Technology Engagements Reshape Innodata's Growth Path?
- Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Player Could Be the Next Palantir in the 2030s
- Digital Banking Platform Dave Stock Sees IBD Rating Rises To 96
- Revisiting 5 Small Cap AI Stocks: Still Buys?
- Tech Leader Powering AI Revolution Joins Nvidia, Palantir On Elite List. Here's Why.
- Innodata: The Catalyst To A Rerating Is Underway (NASDAQ:INOD)
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Innodata's Agentic AI Bet Gathers Steam: Can Data Be the Next Moat?
- Innodata vs. Veritone: Which AI Services Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Does Innodata's Raised Guidance Signal Stronger Growth Ahead in 2025?
- Innodata: Price Pullback Doesn't Solve Growth And Concentration Risk
- Innodata Stock Plunges 19% in a Month: Bargain or Bad Bet?
- Innodata Hikes Organic Growth Outlook to 45%: Is This Just the Start?
- INOD vs. PGY: Which AI-Powered Data Play Should You Buy Now?
- Implied Volatility Surging for Innodata Stock Options
- Innodata Q2 2025 presentation slides: 79% revenue growth fuels AI data engineering expansion
- Will the New AI Platforms Keep Innodata Ahead of Competitors?
- Innodata's 375% EBITDA Jump Shows Operating Leverage: More to Come?
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.29 73.58
Intervallo Annuale
14.79 73.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 69.91
- Apertura
- 70.05
- Bid
- 70.57
- Ask
- 70.87
- Minimo
- 69.29
- Massimo
- 73.58
- Volume
- 4.574 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 92.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 96.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 318.07%
20 settembre, sabato