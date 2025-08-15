KurseKategorien
HOLX: Hologic Inc

68.27 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HOLX hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hologic Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
65.56 68.32
Jahresspanne
51.90 84.39
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
68.20
Eröffnung
66.75
Bid
68.27
Ask
68.57
Tief
65.56
Hoch
68.32
Volumen
11.826 K
Tagesänderung
0.10%
Monatsänderung
2.09%
6-Monatsänderung
10.76%
Jahresänderung
-15.74%
