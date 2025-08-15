Währungen / HOLX
HOLX: Hologic Inc
68.27 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HOLX hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hologic Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
65.56 68.32
Jahresspanne
51.90 84.39
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 68.20
- Eröffnung
- 66.75
- Bid
- 68.27
- Ask
- 68.57
- Tief
- 65.56
- Hoch
- 68.32
- Volumen
- 11.826 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.10%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.76%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.74%
