HOLX: Hologic Inc
66.33 USD 1.94 (2.84%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HOLX a changé de -2.84% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.00 et à un maximum de 68.98.
Suivez la dynamique Hologic Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HOLX Nouvelles
Range quotidien
64.00 68.98
Range Annuel
51.90 84.39
- Clôture Précédente
- 68.27
- Ouverture
- 68.98
- Bid
- 66.33
- Ask
- 66.63
- Plus Bas
- 64.00
- Plus Haut
- 68.98
- Volume
- 14.050 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.84%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.61%
- Changement Annuel
- -18.13%
20 septembre, samedi