Currencies / HOLX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOLX: Hologic Inc
63.51 USD 0.29 (0.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOLX exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.19 and at a high of 64.21.
Follow Hologic Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOLX News
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Hologic's Breast Health Rebound in Motion: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Hologic's 2025 Outlook Improves on Strong Q3, Easing Tariff Headwinds
- Hologic at Morgan Stanley Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- Investors Heavily Search Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Here is What You Need to Know
- Hologic's Panther Fusion Signals More Molecular Diagnostics Upside
- Hologic (HOLX) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- The Role of M&A in Hologic's Growth Story: Are More Deals in Sight?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is a Trending Stock
- HOLX vs. BSX: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Room to Grow?
- Hologic stock rating reiterated by BTIG as Neutral amid improving visibility
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Hologic (HOLX) is a Strong Value Stock
- What's Behind Hologic's Positive Long-Term Outlook for Cytology Unit?
- Macquarie Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
- Bruker Stock: Former Academia Customer Strength, Now Incredible Weakness (NASDAQ:BRKR)
- Hologic Eyes Organic Growth Rebound in 2026 on Breast Health Strength
- Hologic's Diagnostics Arm Set for Long-Term Upside: What's Behind It?
- Precipio: Cash Flow Positivity May Remove Going Concern Language (undefined:PRPO)
- Orthofix Medical: Compelling Valuation Supported By Insider Purchases (OFIX)
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Hologic Stock Post Q3 Earnings?
- RBC Capital upgrades Hologic stock to Outperform on expected growth
Daily Range
63.19 64.21
Year Range
51.90 84.39
- Previous Close
- 63.80
- Open
- 63.91
- Bid
- 63.51
- Ask
- 63.81
- Low
- 63.19
- High
- 64.21
- Volume
- 2.208 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- -5.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- -21.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%