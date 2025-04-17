KurseKategorien
GPCR: Structure Therapeutics Inc - American Depositary Shares

23.23 USD 1.58 (7.30%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GPCR hat sich für heute um 7.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.45 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Structure Therapeutics Inc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
21.83 23.45
Jahresspanne
13.24 44.40
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.65
Eröffnung
22.09
Bid
23.23
Ask
23.53
Tief
21.83
Hoch
23.45
Volumen
2.261 K
Tagesänderung
7.30%
Monatsänderung
20.99%
6-Monatsänderung
34.43%
Jahresänderung
-47.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K