GPCR
GPCR: Structure Therapeutics Inc - American Depositary Shares
21.35 USD 1.15 (5.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GPCR exchange rate has changed by 5.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.04 and at a high of 21.70.
Follow Structure Therapeutics Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GPCR News
Daily Range
20.04 21.70
Year Range
13.24 44.40
- Previous Close
- 20.20
- Open
- 20.04
- Bid
- 21.35
- Ask
- 21.65
- Low
- 20.04
- High
- 21.70
- Volume
- 801
- Daily Change
- 5.69%
- Month Change
- 11.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.55%
- Year Change
- -51.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%