GPCR: Structure Therapeutics Inc - American Depositary Shares

21.35 USD 1.15 (5.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPCR exchange rate has changed by 5.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.04 and at a high of 21.70.

Daily Range
20.04 21.70
Year Range
13.24 44.40
Previous Close
20.20
Open
20.04
Bid
21.35
Ask
21.65
Low
20.04
High
21.70
Volume
801
Daily Change
5.69%
Month Change
11.20%
6 Months Change
23.55%
Year Change
-51.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%