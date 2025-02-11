Währungen / GIB
GIB: CGI Inc
91.70 USD 0.88 (0.97%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GIB hat sich für heute um 0.97% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 90.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 91.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CGI Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
90.63 91.86
Jahresspanne
90.63 122.78
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 90.82
- Eröffnung
- 90.94
- Bid
- 91.70
- Ask
- 92.00
- Tief
- 90.63
- Hoch
- 91.86
- Volumen
- 349
- Tagesänderung
- 0.97%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.37%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.04%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.45%
