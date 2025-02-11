Moedas / GIB
GIB: CGI Inc
91.70 USD 0.88 (0.97%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GIB para hoje mudou para 0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 90.63 e o mais alto foi 91.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CGI Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
90.63 91.86
Faixa anual
90.63 122.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 90.82
- Open
- 90.94
- Bid
- 91.70
- Ask
- 92.00
- Low
- 90.63
- High
- 91.86
- Volume
- 349
- Mudança diária
- 0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.04%
- Mudança anual
- -20.45%
