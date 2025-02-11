CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GIB
GIB: CGI Inc

91.70 USD 0.88 (0.97%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do GIB para hoje mudou para 0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 90.63 e o mais alto foi 91.86.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CGI Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GIB Notícias

Faixa diária
90.63 91.86
Faixa anual
90.63 122.78
Fechamento anterior
90.82
Open
90.94
Bid
91.70
Ask
92.00
Low
90.63
High
91.86
Volume
349
Mudança diária
0.97%
Mudança mensal
-4.37%
Mudança de 6 meses
-8.04%
Mudança anual
-20.45%
25 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
PIB (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.3%
Prév.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Pessoal Real (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
1.6%
Prév.
1.6%
12:30
USD
Produto Interno Bruto (PIB) Vendas (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
6.8%
Prév.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bens Duráveis (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.5%
Prév.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bens Duráveis (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
0.6%
Prév.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balança Comercial de Bens
Atu.
Projeç.
$​42.847 bilh
Prév.
$​-103.566 bilh
12:30
USD
Estoques no Varejo (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
0.1%
Prév.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Estoques no Varejo, excl. Automóveis
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
Projeç.
208 mil
Prév.
231 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
Projeç.
1.913 milh
Prév.
1.920 milh
13:00
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Barr, Membro do FOMC para Supervisão
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 7 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.925%