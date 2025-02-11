QuotesSections
Currencies / GIB
Back to US Stock Market

GIB: CGI Inc

91.70 USD 0.88 (0.97%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GIB exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.63 and at a high of 91.86.

Follow CGI Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GIB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GIB stock price today?

CGI Inc (GIB) stock is priced at 91.70 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterdays close was 90.82, and trading volume reached 349.

Does GIB stock pay dividends?

CGI Inc is currently valued at 91.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.45% and USD.

How to buy GIB stock?

You can buy CGI Inc (GIB) shares at the current price of 91.70. Orders are usually placed near 91.70 or 92.00, while 349 and 0.84% show market activity.

How to invest into GIB stock?

Investing in CGI Inc involves considering the yearly range 90.63 - 122.78 and current price 91.70. Many compare -4.37% and -8.04% before placing orders at 91.70 or 92.00.

What are CGI INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of CGI INC (GIB) in the past year was 122.78. Within 90.63 - 122.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.82 helps spot resistance levels.

What are CGI INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CGI INC (GIB) over the year was 90.63. Comparing it with the current 91.70 and 90.63 - 122.78 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did GIB stock split?

CGI Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.82, and -20.45% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
90.63 91.86
Year Range
90.63 122.78
Previous Close
90.82
Open
90.94
Bid
91.70
Ask
92.00
Low
90.63
High
91.86
Volume
349
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
-4.37%
6 Months Change
-8.04%
Year Change
-20.45%
25 September, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.925%