GIB: CGI Inc
GIB exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.63 and at a high of 91.86.
Follow CGI Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GIB News
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CGI Group Stock?
- CGI wins 10-year New Jersey contract for disaster recovery system
- Texas selects CGI to modernize state financial systems
- CGI and Kesko form strategic partnership to accelerate digital growth
- CGI and Kesko form strategic IT partnership to accelerate digital growth
- CGI Inc. (GIB) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CGI Q3 F2025 presentation: Revenue surges 11.4% amid margin pressure
- CGI Group (GIB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- California extends $200 million contract with CGI for caregiver system
- CGI Group (GIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CGI Group, CSG Systems International and Innodata
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Computer-Services Industry
- CGI Group stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC amid job posting decline
- C-Suite realigns transformation strategies to navigate complexity, boost efficiency and drive outcomes
- ABN AMRO Bank partners with CGI to become a CLS Bank full settlement member
- CGI to support Suffolk County’s modernization of financial and administrative IT systems with cloud-based CGI Advantage ® solution
- FAA to deploy new pilot messaging database system by September
- CGI Shows Some Promise, But Valuation Looks Full (NYSE:GIB)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIB stock price today?
CGI Inc (GIB) stock is priced at 91.70 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterdays close was 90.82, and trading volume reached 349.
Does GIB stock pay dividends?
CGI Inc is currently valued at 91.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.45% and USD.
How to buy GIB stock?
You can buy CGI Inc (GIB) shares at the current price of 91.70. Orders are usually placed near 91.70 or 92.00, while 349 and 0.84% show market activity.
How to invest into GIB stock?
Investing in CGI Inc involves considering the yearly range 90.63 - 122.78 and current price 91.70. Many compare -4.37% and -8.04% before placing orders at 91.70 or 92.00.
What are CGI INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of CGI INC (GIB) in the past year was 122.78. Within 90.63 - 122.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.82 helps spot resistance levels.
What are CGI INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CGI INC (GIB) over the year was 90.63. Comparing it with the current 91.70 and 90.63 - 122.78 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GIB stock split?
CGI Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.82, and -20.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.82
- Open
- 90.94
- Bid
- 91.70
- Ask
- 92.00
- Low
- 90.63
- High
- 91.86
- Volume
- 349
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- -4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.04%
- Year Change
- -20.45%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%