Währungen / ASHS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ASHS: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF
36.56 USD 0.12 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASHS hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 36.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 36.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASHS News
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
- China July Manufacturing PMI Softened As New Orders Slowed
- Curveballs: China - Stability In Choppy Air
- APAC Equities: The Sensitivity To Oil Prices
Tagesspanne
36.51 36.57
Jahresspanne
24.90 41.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 36.68
- Eröffnung
- 36.53
- Bid
- 36.56
- Ask
- 36.86
- Tief
- 36.51
- Hoch
- 36.57
- Volumen
- 10
- Tagesänderung
- -0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.68%
- Jahresänderung
- 21.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K