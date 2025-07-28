QuotesSections
ASHS
ASHS: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

36.66 USD 0.29 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASHS exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.51 and at a high of 36.66.

Follow Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
36.51 36.66
Year Range
24.90 41.03
Previous Close
36.37
Open
36.54
Bid
36.66
Ask
36.96
Low
36.51
High
36.66
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.80%
Month Change
4.68%
6 Months Change
27.03%
Year Change
22.20%
