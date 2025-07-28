Currencies / ASHS
ASHS: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF
36.66 USD 0.29 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASHS exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.51 and at a high of 36.66.
Follow Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
36.51 36.66
Year Range
24.90 41.03
- Previous Close
- 36.37
- Open
- 36.54
- Bid
- 36.66
- Ask
- 36.96
- Low
- 36.51
- High
- 36.66
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 4.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.03%
- Year Change
- 22.20%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev