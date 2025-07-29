QuotazioniSezioni
ASHS: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

36.56 USD 0.12 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASHS ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.51 e ad un massimo di 36.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.51 36.57
Intervallo Annuale
24.90 41.03
Chiusura Precedente
36.68
Apertura
36.53
Bid
36.56
Ask
36.86
Minimo
36.51
Massimo
36.57
Volume
10
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
4.40%
Variazione Semestrale
26.68%
Variazione Annuale
21.87%
21 settembre, domenica