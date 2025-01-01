ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoPositionId 

PositionId

ポジションの識別子を取得します。

long  PositionId() const

戻り値

注文が発生したポジションの識別子

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。