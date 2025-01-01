MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CHistoryOrderInfoOrderType
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
OrderType
获取订单类型。
|
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderType() const
返回值
订单类型 (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 枚举)。
注释
历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。