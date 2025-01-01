文档部分
OrderType

获取订单类型。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType() const

返回值

订单类型 (值为 ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 枚举)。

注释

历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。