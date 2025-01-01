Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCCurveXMax TypeNameColorXMaxXMinYMaxYMinSizePointsSizePointsFillPointsColorGetXGetYLinesStyleLinesIsSmoothLinesSmoothTensionLinesSmoothStepLinesWidthLinesEndStyleHistogramWidthCustomPlotCBDataCustomPlotFunctionPointsTypeStepsDimensionTrendLineCoefficientsTrendLineColorTrendLineVisibleUpdateVisible XMax Liefert den höchsten Wert der Funktion auf der X-Achse (nur reelle Zahlen). double XMax() Rückgabewert Die höchste reelle Zahl unter anderen Argumenten für diese Funktion. Color XMin