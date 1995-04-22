Overview

Kiwi Gold Bot MT5

Kiwi Gold Bot MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD). It combines market structure analysis with configurable risk management to automate trade execution while helping control overall portfolio exposure.

The EA is suitable for traders who prefer an automated trading approach with configurable money management and built-in protection features.

Trading Concept

Kiwi Gold Bot MT5 continuously analyses market conditions before opening new positions.

The trading logic focuses on identifying favourable trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary entries during unstable market conditions. The system includes several protection mechanisms that help reduce trading activity when portfolio risk increases.

Each position is managed automatically according to the configured exit rules.

Main Features

• Automated trading for MetaTrader 5

• Designed for Gold (XAUUSD)

• Configurable lot size

• Built-in spread filter

• Trading session filter

• Smart position management

• Portfolio profit target

• Daily drawdown protection

• User-friendly dashboard

Recommended Setup

Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M5 (default)

Execution

Low spread ECN or Raw account recommended

VPS

Recommended for continuous operation

Main Settings

Fixed Lot

Defines the lot size used for new trades.

Smaller lot sizes reduce overall account risk.

Portfolio Profit Target

Closes all managed positions once the configured floating profit target has been reached.

Daily Drawdown Protection

When enabled, the Expert Advisor monitors daily account drawdown.

If the configured limit is reached, all managed positions are closed and new trading is suspended until the next trading day.

Maximum Positions

Limits the maximum number of simultaneously open positions managed by the Expert Advisor.

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays important trading information in real time, including:

Current account status

Open positions

Floating profit/loss

Trading mode

Protection status

Portfolio information

Recommended Usage

For new users, it is recommended to begin with the supplied default preset.

Before changing advanced parameters, test the Expert Advisor on a demo account to understand how each setting affects trading behaviour.

Risk Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance obtained from strategy testing does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before trading with real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your account size.