AI Impulse Scalping Trade MT5

AI Impulse Scalper Trade:

This is an automated advisor implementing a scalping strategy based on price impulses, using an artificial neural network to filter signals and manage risks.

Core idea: to capture sharp, strong price movements (impulses), but only enter a trade when the neural network confirms that the signal resembles successful impulses from the past.

Imagine a cold‑blooded professional sitting next to you. They never sleep, never get tired, never feel anxious—they just observe and wait.

The moment the price makes a sharp surge, they instantly open a trade—precisely, calculatedly, and without any emotions.

That’s exactly what AI Impulse Scalping Trade is.

It trades on impulses—it catches those very moments when the market takes off. But it does not blindly follow the price; instead, it analyzes:

  • how strong the impulse is;

  • whether it resembles successful impulses from the past;

  • whether there is sufficient volume behind the movement;

  • whether the signal is not a false one.

How it works:

  • The advisor monitors key levels of price velocity.

  • It detects a breakout—a sharp exit of the price beyond the boundary of an adjusted price range.

  • The neural network verifies the signal across hundreds of parameters: it evaluates the candlestick, price step, price speed, time gap between prices, volatility, and correlation with other assets.

  • If all conditions align, it opens a position with clearly defined, dynamic stop‑loss and take‑profit levels.

  • An AI stop filter is built in: it manages stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, adjusting the correct number of pips for a rapidly changing economy.

  • It manages the trade: moves it to breakeven and activates the trailing stop.

What you get:

  • emotion‑free trading—only logic and mathematics;

  • instant entries—the advisor will not miss an impulse;

  • protection against false entries—the neural network filters out noise;

  • flexibility—you can adjust the risk management settings.

  • The advisor does not use strategies with an elevated risk of depleting the deposit, such as Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other strategies involving lot increases.

  • The advisor monitors anomalies in volume, volatility, price step, price speed, time gaps between prices, and many other factors.

    For more information, please contact us via private message or in the mql5 group.

    THERE ARE ONLY 10 OUT OF 10 COPIES LEFT AT A PRICE OF 170 USD!

    AFTER THAT, THE PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO 280 USD.

    Recommended pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / H1, BTCUSD / H1ETHUSD / H1

    The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

    МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161759

    Requirements and recommendations

    • Low spreads are the most important factor when choosing a broker.
    • We recommend using a VPS with a low ping to your broker.
    • Supported leverage ranges from 1:100 to 1:500. ( Recommended leverage is 1:500 )
    • The minimum recommended balance for an Expert Advisor is $100.
    • Your PC's/VPS processor shouldn't be overloaded with other programs or Expert Advisors (otherwise, the Expert Advisor won't be able to process all the ticks, which is detrimental to the Expert Advisor).
    • If you use multiple Expert Advisors on a single account, be sure to ensure that each Expert Advisor has a different Magic Number.

    • We recommend using a separate account and the MT4/5 terminal so that one Expert Advisor can work on one account, which will ensure that trading operations are executed quickly and there are no delays in the MT4/5 trading flow.

    • Download the set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161758/comments#comment_58948565

        Pairs:
        • XAUUSD H1, BTCUSD H1ETHUSD H1
        Parameters:
        • Show_Info_Panel — display the information panel.

        • AI_Info_Panel — additional information panel.

        • Save_Date_Every_Minutes — save price rate data every few minutes.


        • EA Comment — expert advisor comment.

        • Magic — magic number (order identifier).

        • Slippage — slippage (the difference between expected and executed trade price).

        • Order Type — trade type: buy / sell.


        • Use_AI_Spread_Adaptation — enable automatic adjustment of the Max Spread parameter.

        • Max Spread — manual setting of the maximum spread (average over 10 ticks) to remove pending orders.

        • disable trade if spread high — pause trading for N minutes if the spread exceeds the maximum allowed spread.


        • Use_Adaptive_Stops — enable adaptive stop‑loss, take‑profit, breakeven, and trailing stop.

        • Multi_Adaptive_Stops — multiplier for adaptive stop levels.

        • Bars_Back — number of prior bars used to calculate adaptive stops.

        • Count_Every_Bar — calculate for every bar in the context of adaptive stops.


        • Peak_Correction — pending order correction: by average spread, by dynamic values, or by fixed pips.

        • Peak_Correction_Buy_Stop / Peak_Correction_Sell_Stop — correction of a buy stop / sell stop pending order.


        • Fixed_Lot — fixed lot size.

        • Custom_balance — custom balance (margin) used to calculate risk in money management (MM).

        • Use RiskMM — activate risk‑based money management.

        • Percentage Risk — percentage of risk per trade.


        • Take_Profit — take‑profit level (profit target).

        • Stop Loss — stop‑loss level (loss limit).

        • Breakeven Stop — breakeven stop (move stop to break‑even zone).

        • Breakeven Step — step size for moving to break‑even.

        • Trailing Start — trailing start (initiate automatic stop movement).

        • Trailing Stop — trailing stop (dynamic stop following the price).

        • Trailing Step — trailing step (distance from current price).


        • setting up for Impulse Trading — settings for impulse trading strategy.

          • Percent_or_Points__1_Step_Price_Bar[0]/[1] — percent or pips from dynamic price to set a pending order (on current or previous bar).
          • Percent_or_Points__Deviations_Bars — percent deviation from dynamic price used to open a pending order.
          • Bars (0 or 1) — place a pending order on the current (0) or previous (1) bar.
          • Bars Delete Order Signal 1/2 — delete a pending order based on signal 1 / 2 (depending on bars passed).

        • Factor Price 1.1 / 2.0 / 1.1 — price strength factor (multiplier for price level calculation).

        • Correction StopLoss / Take Profit — adjust stop‑loss and take‑profit levels after a pending order is triggered.

        • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss — include average spread when calculating take‑profit, stop‑loss, breakeven, and trailing levels.

          • Width_Text — font size.

          • Select Font Text — font.

          Trading within a week:

          • Monday — trade on Monday;

          • Tuesday — trade on Tuesday;

          • Wednesday — trade on Wednesday;

          • Thursday — trade on Thursday;

          • Friday — trade on Friday;

          • Saturday — trade on Saturday;

          • Sunday — trade on Sunday;

          Trading intraday:

          • Use time — when true, trading goes by time;

          • GMT Mode — manual setting;

          • Every_Day_Start/End — time (hh:mm);

          Shutdown on Friday:

          • Use time — when set to true, trading goes by time;

          • Disable_in_Friday — time of ending work on Friday (hh:mm).

          ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


          Fundamental Robot MT5
          Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
          专家
          Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
          Fast and the Furious
          Anton Chuev
          专家
          The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          专家
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          SAWA Netting Grid EA
          Alejandro Funes
          专家
          This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
          Small steps are big peaks
          Anton Chuev
          专家
          This Expert Advisor is designed for a large number of positions with a small profit. In case of a drawdown, a position is opened in the opposite direction with recalculated lot size and reduced amount of points for closure. It trades along the trend based on Moving Average, and opens positions during a drawdown based on Stochastic. For each addition of a position, there are certain rules that take the current situation into account. Lot size for the first position is also calculated automaticall
          Breakout Master Strategy
          Ivan Isern Puyuelo
          专家
          Breakout Master Strategy 是一款精密构建的“只做多头”的专家顾问（EA），专注于利用指数和像黄金这样的商品的看涨突破机会。它正是支撑 Darwinex 上公开跟踪的 EWLT 策略的实际引擎 —— 真金实钱，真实结果，现在可在你的 MetaTrader 5 终端上自动运行。 这不是网格（grid）或马丁格尔（martingale）EA。它是一种基于规则的策略，以价格行为和动能为基础，专为重视一致性、风险控制和透明逻辑的交易者设计。 Strategy Overview EA 通过识别最近的价格极值来扫描突破机会，当价格超过定义的回顾期内的最高点时即发出市场买入订单 —— 不等待回调，也不用复杂过滤器。这是一个纯动能系统，专为在强烈向上倾斜的市场中执行只做多的入场操作。 Price Breakout Trigger – 使用 X 根蜡烛的最高高点来检测突破级别 Immediate Execution – 一旦价格突破计算触发点就发出市场买入订单 Multiple Stop Loss Modes – 可选择固定点位 SL、基于价格百分比 SL 或 ATR 计算的 S
          Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          专家
          This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
          Nova DCA Trader
          Anita Monus
          专家
          Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
          GOLD h2 moon
          The Trinh Nguyen
          专家
          Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
          OXI DCA machine
          Nickey Magale
          专家
          Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
          Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.97 (58)
          专家
          Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
          OverSeer MT5
          Theo Karam
          4 (2)
          专家
          OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
          EA Secret Average Trade MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          专家
          Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
          Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
          Irina Cherkashina
          专家
          This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
          Hamster Scalping mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          4.71 (236)
          专家
          Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
          Green Hawk
          Rashed Samir
          专家
          Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
          RSI Master PRO EA
          Luis Corso
          专家
          RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
          Ilan
          Andrey Khatimlianskii
          4.71 (7)
          专家
          用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Ilan 由于使用虚拟交易，同时并发双向交易 (买与卖) 成为可能。 这样，允许用户在 MetaTrader 5 的单向持仓规则下，采用流行策略。  EA 设置 该 EA 的设置很简单。不过，策略的所有重要设置均可调整。可用工具: 单一  MagicNumber  用于识别交易; 交易方向选项 ( Trade direction ): 仅买入, 仅卖出或者并发双向; 开仓步长 ( Step ) 和盈利距离 ( TakeProfit ) 可自动适应 4 或 5-位的报价; 起始手数 ( Start lot ) 和增量系数 ( Lot coefficient ) 用来指定本金使用大小; 最后, 交易数量限制 ( Max trades in one direction ) 和最终一系列交易的止损 ( Max loss of last trade ) 用于风险管理。 您可以根据需要在单一账户里使用多个  Ilan  EA (即便是单一金融品种)。它们之中的每一个都仅处理自己的虚拟交易，不会与其它实例交互。手工交易加上 EA - 这不会影响交易策略。即使有
          Missy Fab MT5
          Natalyia Nikitina
          专家
          Missy Fab MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Missy Fab MT5 是一款基于市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问（EA）。它完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 为什么选择 Missy Fab MT5？ 市场分析算法： 内置模型支持全天候自动交易。 灵活性： 可适应市场波动和条件变化。 现代订单执行类型： 支持 IOC、FOK、Return、BOC。 风险管理： 自适应止损和动态资金保护策略。 快速启动： 所有参数已预先优化。 工作原理 Missy Fab MT5 使用内置算法分析市场，并根据设定条件开仓。资金管理机制帮助控制交易风险。 开始所需条件 货币对： AUDCAD 推荐运行： AUDCAD 其他货币对： 自动激活 账户类型： Raw Spread 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： 从 $1000 起（推荐以确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 推荐用于稳定运行 推荐经纪商： IC Markets Global 免责声明： 金融市场交易存在风险。请仅使用可承受损失的资金。作者
          EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
          Ruslan Pishun
          专家
          Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
          Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
          Abraham Theuri Wangui
          专家
          Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
          Bliz Golden Strategy MT5
          Abhishek Yadav
          专家
          黄金暴利策略是一种基于特定规则的策略。 它不仅限于作为一个独立的策略； 它是交易者创建定制交易工具的平台。 凭借其广泛的定制功能，您可以制定一种与您独特的风格和市场洞察力完美契合的交易方法。 该策略基于现代交易世界广泛接受的既定规则。 此外，您还将收到 8 个主要货币对的集合文件。 这些文件可以作为有价值的参考点，并帮助您制定决策过程以及您自己的交易策略。 请在我的 mql Dm 中索取设置文件。 一般信息： 最佳交易时间：英国时间上午 8:00 至上午 10:00（纽约时间上午 3:00 至凌晨 5:00）进行交易。 避免周一：不建议在周一交易该策略。 保持消息灵通：避免在有重大新闻事件的日子进行交易，这些新闻事件可能会对您计划交易的货币对产生重大影响。 最佳货币对：默认设置为 15 分钟时间范围内的英镑兑美元。 除英镑兑美元外，该策略对欧元兑美元效果最佳，但对美元加元、美元瑞郎和 XAUUSD 也同样有效。 请记住，虽然它可以应用于这些对，但可能需要一些额外的谨慎。 确保购买后获得 8 套文件，以便您可以在更多不同的日子里交易该策略。 重要提示：这是一种高级交易策略，提供闪电
          ExtremeX
          Noelle Chua Mei Ping
          专家
          491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
          SmartScalp Pro MT5
          Serhii Shtepa
          专家
          Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
