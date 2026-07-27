SyncBridge Trade Copier MT5

Professional Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5

SyncBridge Trade Copier MT5 is a fast, reliable and lightweight trade copier that synchronizes trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same PC or VPS.

Designed for professional traders, prop firms and money managers, it supports both hedging and netting accounts while offering advanced lot scaling, symbol mapping and intelligent trade synchronization.

Unlike cloud-based copiers, SyncBridge exchanges data through the MetaTrader Common Folder, resulting in extremely low latency and no internet dependency.

Key Features

✓ Master and Slave mode in one EA

✓ Multiple independent copier channels

✓ Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts

✓ Copies:

Market orders

Position increases

Partial closes

Stop Loss

Take Profit

✓ Intelligent lot sizing

Balance ratio

Lot multiplier

Fixed lot size

✓ Locked scaling factor for every master position

✓ Manual and automatic symbol mapping

✓ Magic Number support

✓ Broker-safe SL/TP validation

✓ Manual close protection

✓ Full trade retcode logging

✓ Status panel directly on the chart

✓ Optimized for low CPU usage

✓ Supports multiple MT5 terminals simultaneously

Designed for Professional Trading

SyncBridge was developed with reliability as the primary goal.

The copier constantly verifies every synchronization step to ensure that the slave account remains consistent with the master account.

Advanced validation prevents common problems such as:

• Invalid Stop Loss or Take Profit levels

• Symbol name differences between brokers

• Volume rounding issues

• Broker lot restrictions

• Partial close synchronization

• Hedging/Netting incompatibilities

Flexible Lot Management

Choose the sizing method that fits your trading style.

Balance Ratio

Automatically adjusts position size according to the account balance.

Example:

Master: 10,000 USD

Slave: 20,000 USD

Master opens 1.00 lot

Slave automatically opens 2.00 lots

Multiplier

Copy every trade using a fixed multiplier.

Example:

Master: 1.00 lot

Multiplier: 1.50

Slave: 1.50 lots

Fixed Lots

Every copied trade is opened with a predefined lot size regardless of the master volume.

Advanced Symbol Mapping

Works even if brokers use different symbol names.

Examples:

EURUSD → EURUSD.a

XAUUSD → GOLD

US30 → US30.cash

GER40 → DAX40

Supports:

• Manual mapping

• Automatic prefix/suffix detection

Supported Account Types

✔ Hedging

✔ Netting

✔ Exchange

✔ Demo

✔ Real Accounts

Low Latency Copying

Trades are exchanged through the MetaTrader Shared Common Folder.

No external server

No cloud

No DLL

No API

No subscriptions

This provides extremely fast execution while keeping all data on your own machine.

Important Requirement

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same physical PC or VPS.

SyncBridge is a local trade copier and does not copy trades over the internet.

Typical Use Cases

• Copy trades between your own MT5 accounts

• Personal portfolio management

• Prop firm account replication

• Multi-account trading

• Trade mirroring

• Risk-adjusted position copying

Input Parameters

1. Role & Channel

Role (Master / Slave)

Copier Channel

Magic Number

2. Master Settings

Master Magic Filter

Master Symbol Filter

3. Lot Management

Lot Mode

Balance Ratio

Lot Multiplier

Fixed Lot Size

Maximum Lots

Minimum Master Balance

Lot Rounding

Below Minimum Lot Behaviour

4. Copy Behaviour

Copy Existing Positions on Startup

Copy Volume Increases

Copy Partial Closes

Copy Stop Loss

Copy Take Profit

Stop Validation Behaviour

Respect Manual Close

Reopen Missing Positions

Maximum Open Attempts

Pending Order Timeout

Maximum Slippage

Maximum Snapshot Age

5. Symbol Mapping

Manual Symbol Mapping

Automatic Prefix/Suffix Detection

6. General Settings

Timer Mode

Timer Interval

Show Status Panel

Verbose Logging

7. Strategy Tester

Demo Trade Simulation

Why Choose SyncBridge?

✔ Easy to configure

✔ Stable and reliable

✔ Professional synchronization

✔ Intelligent lot scaling

✔ Supports modern MT5 account types

✔ Lightweight and efficient

✔ No recurring fees

✔ Built for serious traders

Version

Current Version: 2.00