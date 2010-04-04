Trade Copier Pro for MT5

🚀 MT5 Trade Copier – Ultra-Fast & User-Friendly Solution

The MT5 Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable tool designed to copy trades seamlessly from MT5 to MT5 with minimal latency and maximum accuracy.

Built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use, this copier works smoothly across different brokers, even when symbols use different prefixes or suffixes.

Whether you are a professional trader, signal provider, or money manager, this EA offers everything you need in one simple, all-in-one solution.

🔑 Key Features

MT5 → MT5 Trade Copying
Instantly copies trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts within seconds.

Single EA for Master & Slave
No need for multiple EAs. Simply select Master or Slave mode from the inputs.

Ultra-Fast Execution
Optimized for minimum lag, ensuring trades are copied almost instantly.

Broker Independent
Fully compatible with different brokers, even if symbol names contain prefixes or suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm , EURUSD.pro , etc.).

Flexible Lot Size Options

  • Auto lot (balance or equity based)

  • Fixed lot size

  • Custom lot multiplier
    User can choose the method that fits their trading style.

User-Friendly Interface
Easy-to-understand inputs and setup — no advanced technical knowledge required.

Accurate Trade Replication
Copies:

  • Market orders

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Order modifications

  • Trade closures

Stable & Reliable Performance
Designed for 24/7 operation with strong stability on VPS and local systems.

🎯 Ideal For

✔ Signal providers
✔ Fund managers
✔ Copy trading services
✔ Traders managing multiple accounts
✔ Anyone looking for a fast and reliable MT5 trade copier

📌 Why Choose This Copier?

  • One EA, multiple uses

  • Professional-grade speed

  • Works across brokers

  • Simple setup, powerful performance

  • Built for real trading environments


Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
专家
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
TurboTurtle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
专家
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! TurboTurtle Pro is an automated Turtle Strategy Expert Advisor that captures medium‑ to long‑term trends using breakout entries, volatility‑based position sizing, and strict risk management. It systematically buys or sells when price breaks key channel highs or lows, then manages trades with ATR‑driven stops and trailing exits to let winners run while controlling drawdown.
ScalperEdge Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
专家
Hello traders!! This Expert Advisor (EA) is built around the concept of Break of Structure (BoS) trading. I am an experienced developer in mql4/5, I have developed this EA and it works on XAUUSD, it has amazing results, I am attaching the ex5 file with expiry, you can test it on your account.  MOST IMP REQUIREMENT OF EA IS "SPREAD SHOULD BE LESS THAN 20" "SPREAD SHOULD BE LESS THAN 20" "SPREAD SHOULD BE LESS THAN 20" Simple scalping EA with trailing SL, NO MARTINGALE, NO AVERAGING
Extreme Market Flip
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
指标
Extreme Market Flip   revolutionizes trading with precise buy/sell arrows at market bottoms and tops. Core Technology Proprietary algorithm fuses candlestick reversal patterns—like engulfing, hammer/doji at extremes—with explosive volume confirmation to filter false signals. Green up-arrows fire only on high-volume bullish engulfing at oversold bottoms; red down-arrows trigger on bearish engulfing with distribution volume at overbought peaks. ​ Signal Accuracy Non-repainting arrows plot on bar c
