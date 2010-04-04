Trade Copier Pro for MT5

🚀 MT5 Trade Copier – Ultra-Fast & User-Friendly Solution

The MT5 Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable tool designed to copy trades seamlessly from MT5 to MT5 with minimal latency and maximum accuracy.

Built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use, this copier works smoothly across different brokers, even when symbols use different prefixes or suffixes.

Whether you are a professional trader, signal provider, or money manager, this EA offers everything you need in one simple, all-in-one solution.

🔑 Key Features

✅ MT5 → MT5 Trade Copying

Instantly copies trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts within seconds.

✅ Single EA for Master & Slave

No need for multiple EAs. Simply select Master or Slave mode from the inputs.

✅ Ultra-Fast Execution

Optimized for minimum lag, ensuring trades are copied almost instantly.

✅ Broker Independent

Fully compatible with different brokers, even if symbol names contain prefixes or suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm , EURUSD.pro , etc.).

✅ Flexible Lot Size Options

Auto lot (balance or equity based)

Fixed lot size

Custom lot multiplier

User can choose the method that fits their trading style.

✅ User-Friendly Interface

Easy-to-understand inputs and setup — no advanced technical knowledge required.

✅ Accurate Trade Replication

Copies:

Market orders

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Order modifications

Trade closures

✅ Stable & Reliable Performance

Designed for 24/7 operation with strong stability on VPS and local systems.

🎯 Ideal For

✔ Signal providers

✔ Fund managers

✔ Copy trading services

✔ Traders managing multiple accounts

✔ Anyone looking for a fast and reliable MT5 trade copier

📌 Why Choose This Copier?