Divergence Matrix Pro

Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5

Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts.

The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a prediction of trading results.

Confirmed closed-bar model

  • Signals are created only after the price pivot has the required number of closed bars on its right side.
  • The current forming candle is not used as a confirmed signal bar.
  • The divergence line connects the two price pivots.
  • The pivot label annotates the divergence pivot after confirmation.
  • The action marker, alerts and EA buffers are placed on the confirmation candle.

The default setting uses 2 right-side bars. A label may therefore appear on an older pivot candle when the structure becomes confirmed; this is expected and does not mean that the signal was available earlier.

Supported divergence types

  • BuR - Bullish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bullish reversal warning.
  • BeR - Bearish Regular divergence, commonly used as a potential bearish reversal warning.
  • BuH - Bullish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bullish continuation analysis.
  • BeH - Bearish Hidden divergence, commonly used in bearish continuation analysis.

Supported oscillators

  • RSI
  • MACD Main
  • MACD Histogram
  • Stochastic
  • CCI
  • Momentum
  • MFI
  • OBV
  • Awesome Oscillator

The default setup enables RSI, MACD Histogram and Stochastic with a minimum oscillator agreement of 2. Additional oscillators can be enabled when broader confirmation is preferred.

Signal labels and confluence score

A compact label may look like BuR 75 - RSI+Hist. It contains the divergence type, confluence score and confirming oscillators. Long oscillator lists are shortened on the chart and remain available in the object tooltip.

The score combines oscillator agreement, price movement quality, pivot distance and enabled validation checks. It is useful for comparing signals produced by the indicator, but it is not a probability, historical win rate or guarantee.

Validation and optional filters

  • Minimum oscillator agreement
  • Close-based, wick-based or disabled price-line validation
  • Optional oscillator-line validation
  • Optional ATR move filter
  • Optional EMA trend filter
  • Minimum score filter for chart display
  • Separate minimum score and type/direction filters for alerts

Visual elements and Matrix Panel

  • Price-pivot divergence lines
  • Pivot labels with compact signal information
  • Action markers on confirmation candles
  • Optional signal-code legend
  • Optional Matrix Panel for the current symbol and current timeframe

The Matrix Panel summarizes recent oscillator confirmation for BuR, BeR, BuH and BeH. Active cells respect the minimum display score and type/direction filters. The panel does not depend on whether individual lines or labels are hidden. It is not a multi-timeframe or multi-symbol scanner.

Alerts

Confirmed signals can trigger popup, push, email and sound alerts. Alerts support their own minimum score, regular/hidden and bullish/bearish filters, plus optional once-per-signal protection.

EA and iCustom buffers

  • 0 - Bullish Regular pivot price
  • 1 - Bearish Regular pivot price
  • 2 - Bullish Hidden pivot price
  • 3 - Bearish Hidden pivot price
  • 4 - Best bullish score
  • 5 - Best bearish score
  • 6 - Best signal type: 0 none, 1 BuR, 2 BeR, 3 BuH, 4 BeH
  • 7 - Oscillator bitmask for the best overall signal
  • 8 - Confirmed state: 0 none, 1 bullish, -1 bearish, 2 mixed
  • 9 - Pivot distance in bars for the best overall signal

All signal values are written at the confirmation bar. Expert Advisors can read the documented buffers through iCustom while keeping chart presentation settings independent from buffer data.

Recommended use

Use Divergence Matrix Pro together with your own trend context, support and resistance, session rules, price action, entry criteria and risk management. Regular divergence is commonly treated as a reversal warning, while hidden divergence is commonly used for continuation analysis. Neither type is a complete trading system by itself.

Important limitations

  • No indicator can guarantee that a divergence will lead to a profitable trade.
  • The score is not a probability or win rate.
  • Confirmed signals require right-side closed bars and therefore appear after the pivot candle.
  • Broker history corrections, deeper-history loading or gap filling can cause historical structures to be recalculated.
  • Results can differ slightly between brokers and between MT4 and MT5 because of price history, volume data and platform calculations.

MetaTrader 5 platform note

The MT5 build follows native MT5 oscillator and volume-source settings. Small differences from the MT4 build can occur because the platforms and broker histories do not always calculate price- and volume-based data identically.

Full User Guide

How to Use Divergence Matrix Pro

Also available for MetaTrader 4

Divergence Matrix Pro for MT4

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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
作者的更多信息
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
专家
自动化AI交易MT5：您的外汇成功智能交易伙伴 概览： 欢迎来到外汇交易的未来，自动化AI交易MT5是您的终极交易盟友。这款专家顾问（EA）是人工智能的杰作，旨在简化您的交易体验。它可以无缝集成到您的图表中，在XAU、EUR和GBP货币对上操作，与任何经纪人兼容，展现出卓越的简洁性和效率。 主要特点： **AI驱动策略：**自动化AI交易MT5的核心是一款先进的AI算法，它能够轻松识别并适应市场条件，确保您始终站在趋势的正确一边。 **简化操作：**只需将其附加到您的图表上，让EA完成剩余工作。其直观设计意味着无需复杂设置，交易变得简单。 **多货币兼容性：**无论是交易黄金还是主要货币对如EUR和GBP，此EA都能够处理，为您提供多功能的交易工具。 **XAU的最佳设置：**每$1000固定手数0.05，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **EUR的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **GBP的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **可定制的跟踪止损和订单保持：**根据您的喜好
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual t
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
专家
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 5. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT5 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with an Advanced, Professional VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is widely used by institutions and professional traders to evaluate fair value, market positioning and intraday bias. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this workflow to retail traders through an all-in-one indicator combining multi-mode VWAP, pers
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT5 to MT5 copying , MT5 to MT4 / MT4 to MT5 when used together with the MT4 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro stri
Local Account Monitor MT5
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Local Account Monitor MT5 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT5 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Local Account Monitor MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Local Account Monitor MT4 is a read-only local monitoring utility for traders who run multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same PC or the same Windows VPS . It combines Agent mode and Dashboard mode so you can monitor local accounts from one place, spot stale terminals quickly, review account health states, and inspect risk details without switching between many terminals. Public channel:   CLICK HERE What it is for Monitoring multiple local MT4 terminals from one dashboard Quickly identifying
FREE
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Public channel:   CLICK HERE Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers w
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT5 Full User Guide    –  Public channel:   CLICK HERE Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it e
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-cha
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Persistent Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring an Advanced Professional VWAP Workflow to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used benchmark for evaluating fair value, session bias and price positioning. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers a complete VWAP workflow optimised for the MT4 architecture, including persistent Anchored VWAP, multiple VWAP periods,
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Public channel:   CLICK HERE Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
专家
Phoenix Trend MT4 – ATR Grid/DCA with Trend Filter & Basket TP Phoenix Trend MT4 is a trend-following grid/DCA EA using a higher-timeframe MA filter, ATR-based dynamic grid steps, and basket-level take-profit. This product does not contain profit promises. Grid/DCA trading can experience prolonged drawdowns and may lead to margin call or full account loss in extreme conditions. Need MT5? See the Market version here: Phoenix Trend MT5 . Main features Higher-timeframe trend filter (Fast MA vs Slow
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close exposure when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual trad
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Alerts & Monitoring for Telegram MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a read-only monitoring and notification utility for MetaTrader 4. It sends clean, real-time trading activity from your MT4 account to Telegram , so you can stay informed from anywhere on mobile or desktop. Safe by design: this EA does not open, close, modify, or manage trades . It only monitors your account, sends alerts, and replies to supported read-only Telegram requests. Receive alerts for new
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
SyncGuard Local Trade Copier MT4 is a fast, professional local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 , built for traders who want serious copy-trading capability, practical control, and stable day-to-day operation on the same Windows PC or Windows VPS . It is designed for the workflows that matter most in real trading: MT4 to MT4 copying , MT4 to MT5 / MT5 to MT4 when used together with the MT5 version, one transmitter to one or multiple receivers , investor-password source following, account mirroring,
Telegram SDK MT4
The Hung Ngo
程序库
Important: This product is a Library for developers . It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL4 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier. Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 4 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools. If you need the MetaTrader 5 version, it is available separately in the Market:   Telegram SDK M T5 . Main f
CDV Candle Engine Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
CDV Candle Engine Pro is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to visualize Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) on the chart in a clean and customizable style. It helps traders observe buying vs selling pressure more clearly and add an extra layer of confirmation to their existing trading approach. If you trade on MetaTrader 5, you can get the MT5 edition here:  CDV Candle Engine Pro MT5 Public channel:   CLICK HERE Main Features CDV candle visualization with clear up/down coloring and smooth chart-frien
Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
专家
GoldenTrend Master MT5：终极趋势跟踪外汇交易专家顾问 概览： 介绍GoldenTrend Master MT5，这是寻求在动态外汇市场中精确可靠的交易工具的投资者的必备工具。凭借其强大的趋势跟踪算法，这款专家顾问（EA）确保您在最小化风险的同时，捕捉最佳盈利机会。 真实账户信号:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 主要特点： 趋势跟踪策略： GoldenTrend Master MT5采用坚固的趋势跟踪算法，确保您始终与市场趋势同行。它识别最强势的趋势并相应进行交易，最大化您的盈利潜力。 智能止损（SL）： 每笔交易都配备了仅对单个蜡烛图有效的精确止损。这种紧密的风险控制确保您的损失最小化，帮助您为未来的交易保留资本。 智能移动止损： EA具有先进的移动止损机制，可自动将止损调整至关键水平（1R、2R、3R等）。这一功能允许您在市场向您有利的方向移动时锁定利润，无需手动干预即可优化回报。 不持有亏损仓位： 如果交易与初步分析相反，GoldenTrend Master会立即触发止损并退出，确保您不会遭受长时间的资金
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
专家
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
专家
Bullish AI Trader EA (MT5) – AI-Assisted Auto Trading for XAUUSD Bullish AI Trader is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with a rules-based, AI-assisted signal engine and built-in risk control. Important: Although the name is “Bullish”, the EA is NOT buy-only . It can open BUY or SELL trades — both directions follow the same logic, depending on market conditions and the detected signal. Key Features AI-Assisted Signal Engine: Uses a multi-factor model (p
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