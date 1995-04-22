GoldCartel X

GoldCartel X — Institutional Smart Money EA for XAUUSD

Gold doesn't move like other pairs — it sweeps liquidity, fakes out retail, and respects institutional order flow more than any indicator crossover ever will. GoldCartel X was built specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, engineered around the same Smart Money Concepts and ICT logic that professional desks use to read price action, not lagging indicators.

At its core, GoldCartel X runs a strict multi-timeframe decision chain before it ever considers an entry. H4 sets the overall directional bias. H1 must confirm that same bias. Only then does the EA look for execution on M15 — and if the timeframes disagree, no trade is taken. This alone eliminates the vast majority of low-probability, counter-trend setups that wreck typical gold EAs.

Once bias is aligned, GoldCartel X reads live market structure — identifying Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows to classify trend, then watches for a genuine Break of Structure or Change of Character to confirm a shift in momentum. It won't enter blindly on structure alone, though. The EA waits for price to actually sweep liquidity — a stop hunt below prior lows or above prior highs — because that's where institutional accumulation and distribution actually happens. From there, it looks for confluence: a Fair Value Gap left behind by an impulsive move, a reaction from an Order Block, and price sitting inside the Optimal Trade Entry zone (the 62%–79% retracement institutions favor for re-entry). Only when several of these conditions line up together does GoldCartel X commit to a trade.

Risk management is where most EAs cut corners — GoldCartel X doesn't. Every single position is sized by calculating your real account balance against a fixed 2% risk per trade, using actual tick value, tick size, and contract size for XAUUSD — never a fixed lot size that ignores your account. Stop loss is placed dynamically, chosen from whichever is safer between recent swing structure, ATR-based volatility, or Order Block invalidation, and every trade is built around a minimum 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio, with the flexibility to extend further when liquidity targets support it. Once in a trade, the EA actively manages it — moving to break-even once price proves the trade right, trailing with ATR-based logic to lock in gains, and taking partial profit at a defined R-multiple so you're banking real profit before the full target is hit.

Capital protection runs continuously in the background. If your account hits a 5% daily loss, a 10% total drawdown, or suffers three consecutive losing trades, GoldCartel X automatically halts new trading until conditions reset — protecting you from revenge-trading spirals and bad volatility days without you needing to babysit the chart. Trading is further restricted to London and New York session hours (with an optional Friday-late cutoff), spread and slippage are checked before every order, and duplicate/opposing trades are blocked outright.

A live on-chart dashboard keeps you informed at a glance — current H4/H1 structural bias, session status, live equity and drawdown, and whether the EA is actively trading or in protective standby. Every parameter is exposed as an external input, so the entire system is fully compatible with Strategy Tester optimization if you want to fine-tune it to your own risk profile.

GoldCartel X isn't a signal-following script wrapped in marketing — it's a structural decision engine built to trade XAUUSD the way institutions actually approach it: patient, confluence-driven, and risk-first.

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