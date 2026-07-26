



Key functions:

- Clear rule status dashboard

- Trading-session restrictions

- Overtrading controls

- Symbol and Magic Number scope

- Daily loss and exposure monitoring

- Clear blocking reasons

- Operational event history





The utility enforces rules configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all rule combinations and enforcement actions on a demo account before live use.

Trading Rules Enforcer is a deterministic account-discipline monitor for trade-count, loss, time and exposure rules.