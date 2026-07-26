



Key functions:

- Setup classification

- Emotion and context fields

- Custom tags and notes

- Rule-adherence score

- Journal search and filtering

- Screenshot-reference field

- Reversible CSV persistence for special characters

- Clear trade-linked journal records





The utility records and organizes information entered by the user. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Review storage location, CSV encoding and the trade-linking workflow on a demo account before relying on the journal for live records.

Trading Discipline Journal is an editable on-chart journal linked to account trades.