Pending Order Architect
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.20
- 激活: 5
Pending Order Architect is a visual pending-order planner for ladder structures and OCO workflows.
Key functions:
- Draggable base-price and stop-loss lines
- Equal-risk distribution across pending orders
- Broker capability and symbol-rule checks
- Live pending-order inventory
- Optional sibling cancellation for OCO workflows
- Guarded order placement and cancellation
- Optional keyboard workflow
- Clear planning and order-status panels
Order placement is disabled by default. The utility submits instructions configured by the user; it does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify order types, distances, volume limits and OCO behavior on a demo account before live use.