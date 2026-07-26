



Key functions:

- Initial-equity and peak-equity reference modes

- Configurable arming thresholds

- Clear lock and breach states

- Scoped pending-order cancellation

- Optional full or partial position close

- Persisted recovery state

- Confirmed baseline reset controls





The utility enforces protection settings configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all actions and scope settings on a demo account before live use.

Equity Lock Manager is an equity and high-water-mark protection utility.