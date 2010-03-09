Advanced Position Manager

Advanced Position Manager is a ticket-aware utility for managing existing positions.

Key functions:
- Selected ticket, current symbol, Magic Number and all-position scopes
- Breakeven management
- Partial-close controls
- Fixed-distance, ATR-based and previous-bar trailing stops
- Close By support for hedging accounts
- Guarded bulk-close operations
- Optional keyboard workflow
- Clear position and action status display

Trade actions are disabled by default. The utility manages positions according to user-configured instructions; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test every management rule and account mode on a demo account before live use.
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3.9 (10)
专家
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Global Session Map MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Global Session Map turns one MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear session workspace. It shows which major trading sessions are active in broker time, when the next transition occurs, and where session overlaps appear. The panel is designed for discretionary traders who need reliable time context without entry signals or profit claims. Session windows and display preferences are configurable and remain available after chart or terminal restarts. Main functions • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York s
FREE
Session Range Laboratory MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Session Range Laboratory 是一套专业的交易时段区间统计工作台，适合希望在自主交易决策前了解特定市场时段历史行为的交易者。 本工具不提供买卖信号，而是统计已完成时段的价格区间，将当前区间与历史分布进行比较，并通过五个功能页面展示突破及突破后的延续情况。 主要功能 • 实时时段最高价、最低价、区间点数及ADR占比 • 历史平均值、P20、中位数P50和P80参考区间 • 突破与突破后延续表现分析 • 工作日对比表和历史时段记录 • 可视化区间图表，快速比较已完成时段 • 可设置时段UTC时间、经纪商时间偏移和回看长度 • 可设置ADR周期、突破缓冲和提醒选项 • 图表或终端重启后保留界面设置 • 清晰统一的MetaTrader 5专业面板 使用流程 1. 选择需要研究的交易时段，并确认经纪商时间换算。 2. 为当前品种加载足够的M1历史数据。 3. 将实时时段区间与历史中位数及百分位区间比较。 4. 在“突破”和“历史”页面查看统计性的延续背景。 重要说明 本产品是分析工具，不会开仓、修改或平仓，也不预测未来价格走势。历史频率属于描述性统计，并非获利保证或确
Volatility Regime Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Volatility Regime Monitor 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的波动状态监控面板，通过透明、可测量的数据判断当前市场处于波动收缩、常态运行还是波动扩张阶段。它综合 ATR、近期 K 线真实波幅、历史区间分布和百分位位置，帮助交易者在执行自己的策略前理解市场环境，而不是给出不透明的买卖信号。 主要功能 • 显示当前 ATR、近期平均波幅和相对变化 • 计算当前波动率在历史样本中的百分位位置 • 将环境划分为收缩、正常、扩张和异常状态Volatility Regime Monitor 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的波动状态监控面板，通过透明、可测量的数据判断当前市场处于波动收缩、常态运行还是波动扩张阶段。它综合 ATR、近期 K 线真实波幅、历史区间分布和百分位位置，帮助交易者在执行自己的策略前理解市场环境，而不是给出不透明的买卖信号。 主要功能 • 显示当前 ATR、近期平均波幅和相对变化 • 计算当前波动率在历史样本中的百分位位置 • 将环境划分为收缩、正常、扩张和异常状态 • 通过历史状态表展示不同阶段的持续时间和变化 • 展示分类阈值、计算
Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 多品种市场扫描面板，使用透明的趋势、波动率、点差和交易时段指标对品种进行比较与排序，帮助交易者在一个界面中快速筛选市场，而不是提供不透明或保证盈利的交易信号。 主要功能 • 多品种、多周期市场列表 • 独立显示趋势、波动率、点差和时段组成分数 • 可配置筛选条件与透明排序逻辑 • 一键打开对应品种图表进行深入检查 • 清晰显示数据缺失、休市和历史不足状态 • 多页面专业级仪表盘 • 自动保存显示与扫描设置 本工具用于减少手动切换图表的时间，并在执行个人交易规则前建立结构化候选列表。所有排名仅提供分析背景，不构成入场建议或盈利保证。本工具不会开仓、修改订单或平仓。结果取决于所选品种、周期、经纪商报价和可用历史数据。
Trade Condition Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Trade Condition Inspector 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 交易前置检查面板，用于在执行市价单或挂单之前检查假设交易条件。它将经纪商权限、品种限制、保证金估算和止损止盈结构整合到一个透明的检查流程中。 主要功能 • 可拖动的入场、止损和止盈水平 • 交易权限与交易时段检查 • 当前点差、报价新鲜度和交易量验证 • Stops Level 与 Freeze Level 合规检查 • 支持订单类型与成交模式检查 • 保证金需求和可用保证金影响估算 • 针对无效条件提供假设替代方案 • 可导出的检查报告，便于复核或审计 本工具用于在发送订单前揭示潜在执行限制，不会开仓、修改订单或平仓，也不预测市场方向。保证金数值依据当前账户、品种设置和经纪商数据进行估算。实际交易前请始终在交易终端中再次确认最终订单参数。
Execution Quality Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Execution Quality Monitor 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 订单执行质量监控工具，用于记录并检查请求价格、实际成交价格、点差、滑点、返回代码以及实用的延迟代理数据，从而以一致、可核查的数据评估执行环境。 主要功能 • 请求价格与实际成交价格对比 • 点差和滑点测量 • 执行延迟代理与返回代码历史 • 百分位和分布统计 • 按经纪商、交易时段和品种聚合 • 支持订单类型和时间范围筛选 • 可恢复的 CSV 数据保存与导出 • 专业多页面仪表盘 本工具用于运行诊断和交易后复盘，不会改变经纪商执行、自动开仓、预测价格或保证结果改善。测量结果取决于终端事件、经纪商报告和可用历史数据。延迟数据属于实用的本地代理指标，并非交易所级时间戳。
EA Risk Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
EA Risk Inspector 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 风险检查面板，用于审查 Expert Advisor 和当前持仓形成的实时风险。它按照 Magic Number 和策略背景分组风险敞口，突出缺失保护，并以透明的运行视图展示账户层面的集中度。 主要功能 • 按 Magic Number 对持仓与 EA 分组 • 止损有效性和未保护敞口检查 • 策略级风险与持仓摘要 • 品种和方向集中度分析 • 账户整体风险敞口汇总 • 缺失或无效保护的异常列表 • 清晰的审计页面和持久化显示设置 • 只读监控，不干预交易 本工具用于了解自动交易与手动持仓如何共同影响当前账户风险，不会开仓、修改订单或平仓，也不保证能够避免亏损。计算结果取决于当前经纪商报价、合约规格、账户货币和可用持仓数据。
Broker Environment Inspector MT5
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Broker Environment Inspector 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 兼容性与诊断工具，用于检查当前终端、账户和交易品种环境。它通过清晰的技术面板展示交易权限、报价条件、合约设置和可用执行能力。 主要功能 • 终端连接状态与交易权限标志 • 报价新鲜度和当前点差检查 • 交易时段可用性 • 合约大小、最小跳动和跳动价值信息 • 最小、最大和步进交易量规则 • Stops Level 与 Freeze Level 检查 • 支持的成交模式和订单类型 • 不包含个人信息的诊断导出，便于支持和比较 建议在部署 EA 或手动交易流程前使用本工具，以识别可能影响运行的环境差异。本工具不会评价经纪商质量、执行交易或保证兼容所有第三方程序。显示数值来自当前终端，并可能随经纪商、账户、品种和服务器状态而变化。
Session Breakout Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
专家
Session Breakout Executor 是一款确定性 MetaTrader 5 自动交易程序，用于执行预先定义的交易时段区间突破流程，并通过 OCO 挂单管理双向候选订单。策略、风险门槛和生命周期状态均显示在专业面板中，默认情况下自动入场处于关闭状态。 主要功能 • 可配置的交易时段区间构建 • 下单前需要明确手动解锁 • 经纪商规则感知的挂单验证 • 一侧触发后自动取消另一侧 OCO 订单 • 点差、交易权限和时段安全检查 • 保本管理和基于 ATR 的移动止损 • 一次性部分平仓 • 持久化生命周期与恢复状态 • 多页面监控、风险和审计面板 本 EA 用于自动执行基于规则的突破计划，不保证突破成功或交易盈利。实盘使用前，应针对所选品种、周期和参数进行回测与模拟测试。交易存在风险，经纪商条件可能显著影响执行和结果。
Price Action Order Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
专家
Price Action Order Executor 是一款确定性 MetaTrader 5 自动交易程序，用于围绕用户定义的价格行为区域执行受控的一次性交易流程。交易区域可在图表上拖动调整，候选识别、手动解锁和订单管理状态均通过专业面板明确展示。 主要功能 • 可拖动的价格行为区域 • 透明的候选与条件确认阶段 • 执行前需要手动解锁 • 经纪商规则感知的订单验证与安全门槛 • 一次性生命周期和持久化重新解锁状态 • 保本管理和基于 ATR 的移动止损 • 一次性部分平仓 • 多页面策略、风险、执行与审计视图 本 EA 用于自动执行用户定义区域附近的交易流程，不声称价格行为形态一定盈利，也不能消除交易风险。实盘使用前，应针对所选品种、周期、区域规则和风险参数进行回测与模拟测试。经纪商执行和市场条件可能影响结果。
Prop Challenge Executor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
专家
Prop Challenge Executor 是一款确定性 MetaTrader 5 自动交易程序，将基于规则的执行流程与类似模拟资金考核的账户保护门槛结合。每日亏损、总亏损、目标进度、交易时段和明确解锁状态均通过专业运行面板展示，默认情况下自动入场处于关闭状态。 主要功能 • 每日亏损与总亏损保护门槛 • 目标和进度背景 • 可配置的交易时段与禁入时间过滤 • 点差、报价和交易权限检查 • 具有明确上限的常规与恢复风险模式 • 执行前需要手动解锁 • 紧急停止开关 • 持久化生命周期与保护状态 • 多页面策略、风险、执行、验证和审计视图 本 EA 是独立的风险与执行工具，不隶属于任何模拟资金公司，也未获得其认可。不同公司的规则可能不同且会发生变化，用户必须根据自己的账户配置并核实限制。本 EA 不保证通过考核、避免所有亏损或实现盈利。实盘使用前请充分测试。
ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor
Gai Li Zhou
专家
ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor 是一款用于 XAUUSD 确定性执行的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易程序，提供透明的市场状态证据、自适应风险控制、持仓管理和可审计的七页面控制中心。系统不使用马丁格尔、网格恢复或逆势加仓，并支持英文与简体中文界面。 策略体系 • 基于收盘区间确认的扩张突破 • 顺应主趋势价值区域的受控回调 • 可选的区间拒绝策略，包含波动包络与可用空间检查 • 趋势、平衡区间、波动冲击和数据/流动性锁定分类 • 显示 ADX、ATR 与流动性等状态依据 风险与账户保护 • 根据实际止损距离计算账户货币风险仓位 • 结构止损与 ATR 最小距离 • 每日、每周和峰值净值回撤保护 • 连续亏损冷却和每日交易次数限制 • 可配置服务器时间交易时段与周五风险降低 • 品种、交易量、止损、成交模式、保证金和权限预检 • 手动禁入计划与可选高影响美元经济日历过滤 • 持久化紧急停止开关 持仓管理 • 以初始 R 表示的固定目标 • 一次性部分减仓 • 保本迁移与 ATR 移动止损 • 最大持仓 K 线时间止损和可选时段结束平仓 • 针对锁仓
Prop Challenge Command Center
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Prop Challenge Command Center is an account-control dashboard for monitoring prop-style daily and overall loss rules, target progress, minimum trading days, consistency, open risk and account state. Key functions: - Configurable rule profiles - Persisted daily and peak-equity baselines - Daily and overall drawdown monitoring - Profit-target and minimum-day progress - Consistency and exposure views - Warning ladder with guarded lock, reset and flatten controls - Event history for operational rev
Daily Drawdown Guardian
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Daily Drawdown Guardian is a focused daily-loss monitor with balance, equity and trailing reference modes. Key functions: - Broker-time daily rollover - Configurable warning thresholds - Persisted daily baseline - Symbol and Magic Number scope - Pending-order cancellation - Optional scoped position flattening - Guarded manual unlock and baseline reset - Event history for operational review This product monitors and enforces limits configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals or gu
Portfolio Risk Sentinel
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Portfolio Risk Sentinel is a portfolio risk dashboard for stop-defined exposure across symbols and strategies. Key functions: - Total and remaining portfolio risk - Concentration monitoring - Uncovered-position detection - Pending-order risk - Strategy grouping - ATR-based stress view - Guarded mitigation controls Positions without usable stop-loss levels are clearly reported as undefined risk. The product is a monitoring and risk-control utility; it does not provide entry signals or guarantee
Currency Exposure Matrix
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Currency Exposure Matrix is a currency-level exposure dashboard derived from current open positions. Key functions: - Gross and net currency exposure - Long and short decomposition - Deposit-currency conversion - Concentration warnings - Transparent handling when conversion symbols are unavailable The utility helps users understand aggregated currency exposure across their portfolio. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Review broker symbol
Position Risk Architect
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Position Risk Architect is a visual trade-planning utility with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels. Key functions: - Risk-based volume calculation - Margin preview - Reward-to-risk target planning - Persisted chart geometry - Broker stop-level and volume validation - Guarded order execution Trading is disabled by default and must be deliberately enabled by the user. The product does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify all levels, calculated volume
Equity Lock Manager
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Equity Lock Manager is an equity and high-water-mark protection utility. Key functions: - Initial-equity and peak-equity reference modes - Configurable arming thresholds - Clear lock and breach states - Scoped pending-order cancellation - Optional full or partial position close - Persisted recovery state - Confirmed baseline reset controls The utility enforces protection settings configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. T
Trading Rules Enforcer
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Trading Rules Enforcer is a deterministic account-discipline monitor for trade-count, loss, time and exposure rules. Key functions: - Clear rule status dashboard - Trading-session restrictions - Overtrading controls - Symbol and Magic Number scope - Daily loss and exposure monitoring - Clear blocking reasons - Operational event history The utility enforces rules configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Test all rule comb
Multi Strategy Risk Allocator
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Multi Strategy Risk Allocator is a strategy-budget dashboard organized by Magic Number and configured risk allocation. Key functions: - Per-strategy risk usage and remaining budget - Allocation comparison across multiple strategies - Runtime enable and disable state - Persistent strategy toggles - Exportable allocation snapshots - Clear dashboard for portfolio-level risk oversight The utility helps monitor and coordinate risk budgets configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals,
Precision Trade Console
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Precision Trade Console is a visual execution and staged-management console with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels. Key functions: - Market, limit and stop order modes - Percentage, cash and fixed-lot position sizing - Margin and spread safety gates - Three staged take-profit levels and partial exits - Breakeven management - Fixed-distance or ATR-based trailing stops - Persistent trade plans - Optional keyboard workflow - Timed confirmation for order placement and bulk-close ac
Pending Order Architect
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Pending Order Architect is a visual pending-order planner for ladder structures and OCO workflows. Key functions: - Draggable base-price and stop-loss lines - Equal-risk distribution across pending orders - Broker capability and symbol-rule checks - Live pending-order inventory - Optional sibling cancellation for OCO workflows - Guarded order placement and cancellation - Optional keyboard workflow - Clear planning and order-status panels Order placement is disabled by default. The utility subm
Basket Trade Commander
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Basket Trade Commander is a multi-leg basket planner with leg-level risk and runtime control. Key functions: - Configurable symbols, directions and allocation weights - Per-leg and basket-level volume checks - Margin and symbol-rule validation - Persistent enable and disable toggles for each leg - Guarded basket execution - Scoped unwind controls - Clear basket composition and status display Trade execution is disabled by default. The utility submits and manages basket instructions configured
Session Trade Controller
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Session Trade Controller is a broker-time session and trade-permission controller. Key functions: - User-configured trading windows - Live countdown to the next session change - Weekday permission rules - Clear open, closed and transition states - Position and pending-order visibility - Explicit reasons when trading is outside the permitted schedule - Dashboard view based on broker server time The utility monitors and applies time permissions configured by the user. It does not generate entry
Local Trade Synchronizer
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Local Trade Synchronizer is a local-terminal snapshot and recovery synchronizer for terminals on the same machine or in a shared local-file environment. Key functions: - Master and follower operating modes - Prefix and suffix symbol mapping - Configurable volume scaling - Atomic local snapshots - Snapshot freshness checks - Deterministic queue reconstruction - Rejection of malformed or stale snapshots - Clear synchronization and recovery status The utility synchronizes user-configured trade st
Performance Intelligence Dashboard
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Performance Intelligence Dashboard is an account-history dashboard for recent trading performance and change over time. Key functions: - Net trading results - Win rate and trade-count statistics - Profit factor - Drawdown monitoring - Daily performance series - Rolling-period comparison - Detailed trade tables - Clear account-history summary panels The utility analyzes account history available in MetaTrader 5. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future re
Trade Excursion Laboratory
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Trade Excursion Laboratory is an excursion-analysis utility for completed trades, including maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion reconstruction. Key functions: - Maximum adverse excursion reconstruction - Maximum favorable excursion reconstruction - Trade-efficiency metrics - Excursion distribution views - Detailed completed-trade inspection - CSV export for further analysis - Clear account-history scope and processing status Accuracy depends on the historical bars availab
Session Performance Analytics
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Session Performance Analytics is a completed-trade analysis utility grouped by user-configured market sessions. Key functions: - Completed-trade counts by session - Session win rate - Net result by session - Excursion statistics - Comparative session tables - Explicit time-boundary configuration - Clear account-history and session scope The utility analyzes completed trades using the configured session boundaries and available account history. It does not generate entry signals, predict market
Strategy Attribution Matrix
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Strategy Attribution Matrix is a performance and relationship view grouped by Magic Number or comment prefix. Key functions: - Strategy-level trading results - Contribution analysis - Drawdown by strategy group - Correlation estimates between selected groups - Detailed selected-group trade view - Magic Number and comment-prefix grouping - Clear account-history scope and status The utility analyzes available account history. Correlation estimates and attribution results depend on data completen
Trading Discipline Journal
Gai Li Zhou
实用工具
Trading Discipline Journal is an editable on-chart journal linked to account trades. Key functions: - Setup classification - Emotion and context fields - Custom tags and notes - Rule-adherence score - Journal search and filtering - Screenshot-reference field - Reversible CSV persistence for special characters - Clear trade-linked journal records The utility records and organizes information entered by the user. It does not provide trading signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading
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