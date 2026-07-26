Multi Strategy Risk Allocator
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.20
- 激活: 5
Multi Strategy Risk Allocator is a strategy-budget dashboard organized by Magic Number and configured risk allocation.
Key functions:
- Per-strategy risk usage and remaining budget
- Allocation comparison across multiple strategies
- Runtime enable and disable state
- Persistent strategy toggles
- Exportable allocation snapshots
- Clear dashboard for portfolio-level risk oversight
The utility helps monitor and coordinate risk budgets configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction, execute a guaranteed-profit strategy or guarantee trading results. Test all settings and workflows on a demo account before live use.