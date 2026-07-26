



Key functions:

- Market, limit and stop order modes

- Percentage, cash and fixed-lot position sizing

- Margin and spread safety gates

- Three staged take-profit levels and partial exits

- Breakeven management

- Fixed-distance or ATR-based trailing stops

- Persistent trade plans

- Optional keyboard workflow

- Timed confirmation for order placement and bulk-close actions





Trading is disabled by default. This utility executes and manages instructions configured by the user; it does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify symbol specifications, sizing and all controls on a demo account before live use.

Precision Trade Console is a visual execution and staged-management console with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels.