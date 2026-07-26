Precision Trade Console
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 2.20
- 激活: 5
Precision Trade Console is a visual execution and staged-management console with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels.
Key functions:
- Market, limit and stop order modes
- Percentage, cash and fixed-lot position sizing
- Margin and spread safety gates
- Three staged take-profit levels and partial exits
- Breakeven management
- Fixed-distance or ATR-based trailing stops
- Persistent trade plans
- Optional keyboard workflow
- Timed confirmation for order placement and bulk-close actions
Trading is disabled by default. This utility executes and manages instructions configured by the user; it does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify symbol specifications, sizing and all controls on a demo account before live use.