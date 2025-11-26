Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5

Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking.

What It Does

Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports multi-account monitoring with a Portfolio Dashboard that consolidates data from multiple MT5 terminals.

Phase 2: Aggregates EA data to a "directory" where users can compare real world results to sort through the sea of EA's on MQL5. This will be Coupled with Data from upcoming ultimate backtester as well.

Key Features

Multi-EA Analytics: Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously with individual breakdowns

Real-Time Monitoring: Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown with auto-refresh

Historical Equity Drawdown: Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history (cached for performance)

Interactive HTML Reports: Sortable tables, sparkline charts, heatmaps, and monthly calendar views

Per-EA Analysis: Individual statistics including win/loss streaks, win rates, profit factors, and equity curves

Time-of-Day Heatmap: Visual analysis showing which trading hours are most profitable

Withdrawal Calculator: Calculates take-home profits with configurable tax rates and withdrawal percentages

Portfolio Dashboard: PowerShell script included for consolidating multiple account reports

Input Parameters

OutputFileName: Custom report filename

EnableAutoRefresh: Automatic report updates (configurable interval)

EnableLiveTracking: Real-time open position monitoring

CalculateHistoricalEquityDD: Reconstruct equity drawdown from price history

EnableWithdrawalCalculator: Show take-home profit calculations

WeeklyWithdrawalPercent / MonthlyWithdrawalPercent: Withdrawal rate settings

TaxRate: Tax percentage for profit calculations

EnableJSONExport: Export data for multi-account dashboard

EnableDrawdownAlert: Alert when drawdown exceeds threshold

Up to 200 EA name mappings and 10 EA group configurations

How To Use

Attach Ultimate Extractor to any chart Configure EA name mappings in inputs (or use auto-detection) Report generates automatically in MQL5/Files folder Open the HTML file in any browser to view your dashboard

Output Files

TradeReport_[AccountNumber].html: Main interactive report

ReportData_[AccountNumber].json: Data export for portfolio dashboard

Documentation and example configuration files available upon request through MQL5 messaging.