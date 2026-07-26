



Key functions:

- Total and remaining portfolio risk

- Concentration monitoring

- Uncovered-position detection

- Pending-order risk

- Strategy grouping

- ATR-based stress view

- Guarded mitigation controls





Positions without usable stop-loss levels are clearly reported as undefined risk. The product is a monitoring and risk-control utility; it does not provide entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test all controls on a demo account before live use.

Portfolio Risk Sentinel is a portfolio risk dashboard for stop-defined exposure across symbols and strategies.