



Key functions:

- Broker-time daily rollover

- Configurable warning thresholds

- Persisted daily baseline

- Symbol and Magic Number scope

- Pending-order cancellation

- Optional scoped position flattening

- Guarded manual unlock and baseline reset

- Event history for operational review





This product monitors and enforces limits configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test all controls on a demo account before live use.

Daily Drawdown Guardian is a focused daily-loss monitor with balance, equity and trailing reference modes.