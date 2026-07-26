



Key functions:

- Maximum adverse excursion reconstruction

- Maximum favorable excursion reconstruction

- Trade-efficiency metrics

- Excursion distribution views

- Detailed completed-trade inspection

- CSV export for further analysis

- Clear account-history scope and processing status





Accuracy depends on the historical bars available in MetaTrader 5. The utility analyzes past trades; it does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee future results. Verify history completeness and the selected period before using the statistics for trading decisions.

Trade Excursion Laboratory is an excursion-analysis utility for completed trades, including maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion reconstruction.