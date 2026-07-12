Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager

  • 实用工具
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    • Founder & Developer 在  PropDesk
    • 英国
    • 577
    PropDesk 为 MetaTrader 5 上的自营交易（prop firm）交易者打造风险管理与合规工具：回撤监控、考虑风险预算的交易面板，以及精确实现 FTMO、FundedNext、The5ers、FTUK 和 FXIFY 每日亏损与最大回撤规则的引擎。

    拥有软件工程背景。我构建的工具让交易者未能通过考核的机械性原因——超过每日亏损限额、仓位过大、违反新闻时段规则——在技术上无法发生。

    英国。欢迎咨询任何关于自营交易规则机制的问题。关注我，获取新品发布与免费工具。
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 10
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

Why traders fail challenges
A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one trade too many. Bastion removes that failure mode by acting mechanically the instant you approach a limit.

What it does
- Drawdown guardian: tracks the daily-loss and max-drawdown floors continuously and force-flattens all positions before a breach. It handles the details firms actually use: the start-of-day reference (balance or equity), the two different daily-loss amount bases (a percent of the initial balance versus a percent of the day-start reference), and static versus trailing max-drawdown including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached.
- Multi-firm rule engine: built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK and FXIFY, each with its own reset time, reference basis and drawdown type.
- Prop-aware position calculator: shows the maximum lot for your chosen risk percent AND the maximum lot whose full stop-out still cannot breach today's remaining budget. The smaller of the two is the safe size.
- News blackout: blocks new entries around high-impact economic-calendar events for firms that restrict news trading.
- Discipline lockout: an anti-tilt cooldown after a losing streak, plus an optional daily trade cap. The lockout state survives an EA restart, so it cannot be dodged mid-tilt.
- On-chart dashboard: live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, status, news, lockout, the calculator and the active preset version.

Optional live rule updates
Bastion works fully offline with its built-in presets. If you connect it to the optional PropDesk Hub (by setting a Hub URL and license key, and whitelisting the host under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors), it can pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms and relay breach alerts to you. This is entirely optional; with no URL set, Bastion never makes any web request.

Important - please read
- Prop firms change their rules. Bastion's presets encode each firm's published terms at the time of release and the dashboard shows the preset's status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. Verify before you rely on it.
- Bastion reduces the chance of an ACCIDENTAL rule breach. It cannot make a losing strategy profitable, and a fast market gap can still breach between ticks. It is a risk-management tool, not a guarantee.
- Bastion only closes and blocks trades. It does not place trades of its own and makes no promise of profit.

Inputs cover: firm preset, phase start balance, daily-reset timezone override, warning and critical thresholds, the flatten level, trade blocking, news blackout, discipline lockout settings, the optional Hub connection, and the dashboard.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
实用工具
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
实用工具
Global Investing FX Terminal 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的一体化外汇仪表盘——涵盖央行政策利率、CFTC COT 持仓、利差排名、经济意外指数、期权偏斜、散户情绪与相关性，共十三个分析面板——以单一无闪烁画布呈现，每 10 秒从单个挂载 EA 刷新一次，无需任何外部软件。 专业外汇分析需要同时调取通常分散在不同平台的数据：利率衍生品、政府数据门户、券商掉期规格、期权台。此 EA 将所有这些整合到交易终端内的单一界面中，在您执行决策的地方完成分析。 仪表盘上显示的内容 市场概览 外汇对列表 — 所有 28 个 G10 货币对，加上当券商 Market Watch 中存在 NOK/SEK 交叉盘时显示的交叉盘——最多共 36 个货币对——的实时买卖价。每行显示点差、日度与周度变化、以点数表示的绝对区间，以及 ADR%——当前交易时段区间占 14 日平均日区间的百分比。ADR 达到 95% 的货币对已消耗其统计日内延伸空间；伦敦盘中场 ADR 仅 25% 的货币对仍有运行余地。颜色逐 Tick 实时更新。 货币对详情 — 点击列表中的任意行，即可打开该
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
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ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions
Joseph Andrew Steele
指标
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader. - Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left. - Live spread in points, always visible. - Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time. It uses simple chart objects - no in
FREE
Breach Radar Prop Firm Drawdown Meter
Joseph Andrew Steele
指标
See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm. Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors: - Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used - Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that loc
FREE
TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel
Joseph Andrew Steele
实用工具
TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day. The difference Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the small
RiskLens Account Risk Scanner
Joseph Andrew Steele
指标
RiskLens answers the one question no trade panel shows: if every stop you have is hit right now, how much do you lose - and does that breach your prop firm's daily limit? It scans every open position on the account and shows: - Worst case: the total loss if all your stops are hit, summed across all symbols. - Budget headroom: that worst case compared to your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, with a clear warning when your stops alone could breach the day. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext
EventStrike News Straddle
Joseph Andrew Steele
专家
EventStrike arms an OCO straddle before a selected high-impact economic-calendar event: a buy stop above price and a sell stop below. The news spike triggers one side; the other is cancelled automatically, and unfilled orders expire on their own after the event. What makes it different Most news tools will happily fire on a funded account whose firm bans news trading - and cost you the account. EventStrike checks your firm's rules first: if the firm restricts news trading, it refuses to arm and
SignalGate Telegram to MT5
Joseph Andrew Steele
实用工具
SignalGate connects a Telegram channel to MetaTrader 5 and executes its signals - through a prop-firm risk gate. Inbound It reads signals from one configured chat and places them at market: formats like "BUY XAUUSD SL 2310 TP 2340", "GOLD LONG sl=2310 tp=2350", and multi-target signals (TP1 is used). Aliases such as GOLD, US30, NAS100, OIL and BTC are mapped to your broker's symbols. The gate Every signal passes your firm's risk check first. Near a drawdown breach or inside a firm news window,
BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG
Joseph Andrew Steele
指标
BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting. Detection (transparent) - Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple. - Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools. - Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the di
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