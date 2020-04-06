Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades.



It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry.



It exits trades when the Heiken Ashi candlestick changes color or at the stop-loss level set in the configuration, based on the percentage change in price. The lot size also increases as the balance increases.



Train and optimize the parameters using the strategy tester to achieve promising forward linear regression.



This strategy is based on expert knowledge and manuals.