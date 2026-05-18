NAS100 Compression Cross

NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters

A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken.

All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money trading.

How It Works

The MACD crossover is the signal. The three filters decide whether it is worth taking.

Regime Filter blocks trades when ADX and ATR classify the market as range-bound. Range is the only regime where MACD crossovers carry negative expectancy on NAS100 H1. Trend, normal and volatile conditions all pass. This finding is documented in the companion article listed below.

Volatility Compression Filter (long entries). Requires Bollinger Band contraction across two independent lookback periods before a long is taken. Identifies price entering compression after expansion, the condition where breakout entries tend to perform.

Momentum Confirmation Filter (short entries). Requires ATR to have peaked and turned lower, confirming that volatility expansion is fading before a short is taken.

Long and short entries use different filters because they behave differently on NAS100. Both sides are independently profitable in the validated results.


Validation

All figures below are out-of-sample from Walk-Forward Optimisation. No in-sample performance is reported. All results are simulated on historical data.

Data NAS100 H1, 2020 to 2026
Out-of-Sample Windows 60 independent periods
In-Sample / Out-of-Sample Split 307 days / 62 days
Total Out-of-Sample Trades 422
Profit Factor 1.51
Sharpe Ratio 1.45
Return to Drawdown Ratio 12.01
Maximum Drawdown 7.71%
Win Rate 54.5%
Average Trade $33.94
Maximum Stagnation 212 days


Simulated out-of-sample results by calendar year:

Year Out-of-Sample Simulated Profit
2020 $673
2021 $1,734
2022 $2,052
2023 $2,725
2024 $693
2025 $5,223
2026 $1,224 (January to May, including a period of significant macroeconomic volatility in April)

Cross-validation passed on the S&P 500 equivalent instrument. Parameter stability confirmed via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau found for all three external parameters.

What It Does Not Do

No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No news filter. No session restriction. The strategy runs 24 hours and is accessible to traders in all time zones. Every trade is protected by a stop loss and a take profit level.

Recommended Setup

Instrument NAS100 or US_TECH100 CFD
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit $1,000 at 0.01 lot
Broker Low-spread broker with direct market access
Virtual Private Server Recommended for 24-hour operation


Parameters

Identification

Parameter Default Description
CustomComment N100CC Comment attached to every order. Change this if running alongside other Expert Advisors to distinguish trades in the account history.
MagicNumber 654321 Unique identifier for this Expert Advisor's orders. Change this if running multiple Expert Advisors on the same account.


Volatility Filter (long entries)

Parameter Default Range Description
BB_Compression_Period 50 20 to 60 Primary Bollinger Band lookback for compression detection. Longer values detect slower compression cycles. Validated via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau confirmed across the full range.
BB_Confirmation_Period 5 3 to 10 Secondary Bollinger Band lookback for compression confirmation. This value must be shorter than BB_Compression_Period.


Momentum Filter (short entries)

Parameter Default Range Description
ATR_Momentum_Period 20 20 to 50 ATR lookback for momentum direction on short entries. Confirmed via Sequential Optimisation with a stable plateau across the full tested range.


Money Management — ATR Risk-Based Sizing

Parameter Default Description
UseMoneyManagement false Enable dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR stop distance. Set to true for percentage-based risk sizing. When enabled, lot size is calculated so that the ATR-based stop distance risks exactly mmRiskPercent of account equity per trade.
mmRiskPercent 0.25 Percentage of account equity risked per trade when money management is enabled. At 1.0 on a $10,000 account the Expert Advisor risks $100 per trade.
mmATRPeriod 14 ATR period used to calculate the stop distance for position sizing. Used only for lot calculation, not for the strategy stop loss itself.
mmATRMultiplier 2.5 ATR multiplier applied to calculate the sizing stop distance. Separate from the strategy stop loss. Used only for lot calculation.
mmDecimals 2 Lot size decimal places. Set to 1 for brokers with a minimum 0.1 lot step.
mmLotsIfNoMM 1.0 Fixed lot size when UseMoneyManagement is false. Reduce to 0.01 on small accounts or during initial live testing.
mmMaxLots 5.0 Maximum lot size regardless of money management calculation. The Expert Advisor will never open a position larger than this value.


Exit Options

Parameter Default Description
ExitAtEndOfDay false Force-close all positions at the time set in EODExitTime. Not recommended. The strategy is designed to hold trades to stop loss, take profit or timeout. Enabling this setting will change the validated performance profile.
EODExitTime 23:55 Time to close positions if ExitAtEndOfDay is enabled.
ExitOnFriday false Force-close all positions at the time set in FridayExitTime. The strategy holds positions over the weekend by design and was validated on that basis.
FridayExitTime 21:00 Time to close positions on Friday if ExitOnFriday is enabled.


Time Range

Parameter Default Description
LimitTimeRange false Restrict signal generation to a defined time window. The strategy is designed and validated to run 24 hours. Enabling this setting will reduce trade count and deviate from the validated configuration.
SignalTimeRangeFrom 14:00 Start of signal window if LimitTimeRange is enabled.
SignalTimeRangeTo 20:00 End of signal window if LimitTimeRange is enabled.
ExitAtEndOfRange false Close all positions when the signal window ends if LimitTimeRange is enabled.


Display

Parameter Default Description
InpsqDisplayInfoPanel true Show the on-chart information panel displaying open profit and loss, account balance and trade statistics. Set to false when running on a server without a chart display.


Fixed Parameters

MACD settings (Fast 12, Slow 26, Signal 9), regime detection thresholds and stop loss and take profit coefficients are all fixed at validated values. These are not exposed in the parameter panel. They were established through empirical research and Walk-Forward Optimisation. Adjusting them is not possible and is not recommended.


Research Foundation

This Expert Advisor builds on a published MQL5 community article: Three MACD Filters on US_TECH100, Five Years of Broker Data. The article identified session-time filtering as the dominant performance driver on raw MACD crossovers on NAS100 H1. This Expert Advisor advances that finding by replacing the session constraint with structural regime and volatility filters, achieving comparable robustness without clock dependency and making the strategy available to traders in all time zones.


Before You Buy

Please read this description and examine the screenshots before purchasing. Contact me before buying if you have questions about compatibility with your broker or account type. If you find live results materially different from the validated historical figures, please contact me before leaving a review.

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3.56 (9)
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
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ArfimaPro
Max Brown
指标
ArfimaPro – Real‑Time Market Regime Detection Most strategies fail because they trend‑follow during mean‑reverting markets and mean‑revert during trending markets. ArfimaPro solves this by measuring the market's long‑memory structure in real time using the Geweke‑Porter‑Hudak (GPH) estimator of the fractional differencing parameter d – the key ARFIMA statistic. Key Features GPH d(t) estimation – Plots the fractional differencing parameter d (blue line). d > 0 indicates long memory (persistence)
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