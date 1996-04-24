Multi Timeframe Bias Indicator
- 指标
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- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 15 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
ENIGMA MTB
Multi-Timeframe Bias & Premium/Discount Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Overview
ENIGMA MTB is a professional Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator designed to help traders
understand the true directional context of the market before making trading decisions.
The indicator combines higher-timeframe market structure analysis with Premium and Discount
price filtering to identify whether price is trading in favorable value areas. Instead of relying on
lagging indicators or simple moving averages, ENIGMA MTB evaluates price behavior across
multiple timeframes and presents a clear market bias in an easy-to-read visual format.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, ENIGMA MTB helps you stay aligned with
the dominant market direction while avoiding low-probability trading zones.
Key Features
• Multi-Timeframe Market Bias
• Premium & Discount Filter
• Higher Timeframe Confirmation
• Institutional Price Context
• Clear Visual Dashboard
• Lightweight & Efficient
Suitable For
Smart Money Concept (SMC), ICT Methodology, Price Action, Swing Trading, Day Trading,
Scalping, Position Trading.
Supported Timeframes
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN
Compatible Markets
Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Indices, Commodities, CFDs, and any MT5-supported
symbol.
User Adjustable Settings
Structure Timeframe, Higher Timeframe Selection, Premium & Discount Filter Time frame
Display Options, Colors, Labels and Visual Elements.
Why Use ENIGMA MTB ?
• Understand dominant market direction before entering a trade.
• Filter trades using Premium and Discount pricing.
• Improve market context with multi-timeframe confirmation.
• Reduce emotional decision-making through objective analysis.
• Maintain a clean, organized trading chart.
Important Note
ENIGMA MTB is a market analysis indicator. It provides directional bias and market context
only. It does not execute trades or guarantee trading results. Always apply proper risk
management.