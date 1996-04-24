ENIGMA MTB

Multi-Timeframe Bias & Premium/Discount Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

ENIGMA MTB is a professional Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator designed to help traders

understand the true directional context of the market before making trading decisions.

The indicator combines higher-timeframe market structure analysis with Premium and Discount

price filtering to identify whether price is trading in favorable value areas. Instead of relying on

lagging indicators or simple moving averages, ENIGMA MTB evaluates price behavior across

multiple timeframes and presents a clear market bias in an easy-to-read visual format.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, ENIGMA MTB helps you stay aligned with

the dominant market direction while avoiding low-probability trading zones.

Key Features

• Multi-Timeframe Market Bias

• Premium & Discount Filter

• Higher Timeframe Confirmation

• Institutional Price Context

• Clear Visual Dashboard

• Lightweight & Efficient

Suitable For

Smart Money Concept (SMC), ICT Methodology, Price Action, Swing Trading, Day Trading,

Scalping, Position Trading.

Supported Timeframes

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Compatible Markets

Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Indices, Commodities, CFDs, and any MT5-supported

symbol.

User Adjustable Settings

Structure Timeframe, Higher Timeframe Selection, Premium & Discount Filter Time frame

Display Options, Colors, Labels and Visual Elements.

Why Use ENIGMA MTB ?

• Understand dominant market direction before entering a trade.

• Filter trades using Premium and Discount pricing.

• Improve market context with multi-timeframe confirmation.

• Reduce emotional decision-making through objective analysis.

• Maintain a clean, organized trading chart.

Important Note

ENIGMA MTB is a market analysis indicator. It provides directional bias and market context

only. It does not execute trades or guarantee trading results. Always apply proper risk

management.



