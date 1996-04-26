Dominant Wave Pro Mt4

  • 指标
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # 关于我
    **专业外汇与加密货币市场研究员｜算法交易系统开发者｜MQL5 专家｜高级机构级交易解决方案创作者**
    凭借 **14 年以上** 全球外汇与加密货币市场的从业经验，我始终致力于深入研究驱动金融市场运行的底层机制，而不仅仅局限于传统技术分析。
    在过去 **7 年** 中，我的主要工作重心一直放在深入的研究与开发上，将机构交易方法论与先进的量化分析相结合，为 MetaTrader 5（MT5）设计智能化交易系统。
  • 版本: 2.50
  • 激活: 10
Dominant Wave Pro (MT4 Version)

Trade with the market's actual rhythm — not a guessed one

Most oscillators lock onto a fixed cycle length and never question it. Real markets don't behave that way — the length of a swing, a trend leg, or a pullback shifts constantly with volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro takes a different approach: instead of assuming a cycle, it measures the market's current dominant cycle directly from price on every bar, and adapts to it automatically.

At its core, Dominant Wave Pro is built on the Hilbert Transform Sinewave technique, a signal-processing method pioneered by DSP engineer and trading systems designer John Ehlers to extract the true cyclical component hidden inside price action. Two smoothed phase curves — Sine and LeadSine — are plotted in a dedicated sub-window. When LeadSine crosses Sine, the market's dominant cycle is turning, and that's precisely where Dominant Wave Pro fires a signal.

This is the full MetaTrader 4 (.mq4) edition — coded natively for MT4's engine, so it runs smoothly on every broker's MT4 terminal without conversion or compatibility issues.

Clear signals, not clutter

A good indicator should tell you what's happening at a glance. Dominant Wave Pro keeps its visual language simple and unmistakable:

  • On the main chart: a clean green arrow appears below the candle for a bullish cycle turn, and a red arrow appears above the candle for a bearish cycle turn — automatically placed at an ATR-scaled distance so it never overlaps the price action, regardless of candle size.
  • In the indicator sub-window: the Sine and LeadSine curves let you track the market's phase visually and anticipate the next turn as it develops.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Dominant Cycle Detection — Continuously recalculates the market's true cycle length using Ehlers' Homodyne Discriminator method, instead of relying on one fixed period for every market condition.
  • Hilbert Transform Sinewave Engine — Genuine In-phase/Quadrature component extraction from price, not a cosmetic overlay wave.
  • Dual-Window Signal Display — Matching Buy/Sell arrows on both the main price chart and the indicator sub-window, so signals are confirmed at a glance without cross-referencing windows.
  • Built-in Trend Filter — An optional moving-average filter (method and period fully configurable) suppresses counter-trend signals, keeping your focus on setups aligned with the broader move.
  • No-Repaint Confirmed-Bar Logic — Signals are only finalized on a fully closed bar, so what you see historically is exactly what you would have seen live — no repainting surprises.
  • ATR-Scaled Arrow Placement — Arrow distance from price automatically adjusts to current volatility (adjustable via input), keeping the chart readable in both quiet and volatile markets.
  • Configurable Cycle Boundaries — Set minimum and maximum allowed cycle length to match your instrument and timeframe.
  • Alerts & Push Notifications — Get notified the moment a new confirmed signal appears, as an on-screen popup or a push notification straight to MetaTrader mobile.
  • Native MT4 Performance — Built directly for the MT4 engine with incremental calculation, so only new bars are reprocessed on each tick rather than the full chart history.

Who benefits most from the MT4 edition

  • Swing traders who want to time entries and exits around genuine turning points in price momentum, not an arbitrary fixed-length oscillator cycle.
  • Trend-following traders who want a cycle-turn signal filtered through a trend-confirmation layer, reducing the temptation to fight the dominant move.
  • Discretionary traders who prefer clean, visual, chart-based confirmation rather than parsing raw numeric oscillator values.
  • EA developers on MT4 who want a reliable, non-repainting cyclical signal component they can reference from an Expert Advisor.
  • Multi-timeframe traders who can apply the same adaptive logic across timeframes — from intraday charts to daily swing charts — since the dominant cycle recalculates itself instead of needing manual re-tuning per timeframe.
  • MT4-loyal brokers' clients who want this technology without needing to switch platforms or run an MT5 terminal alongside their existing MT4 setup.

Why Dominant Wave Pro instead of a generic sine wave indicator

Many "sine wave" indicators simply draw a mathematical wave from bar count or a fixed multiplier — meaning the wave has no real connection to price at all. Dominant Wave Pro is different: every plotted value comes from an actual Hilbert Transform decomposition of price, recalculated adaptively bar by bar. Combined with the built-in trend filter and confirmed-bar signal logic, it gives you a cyclical read on the market that is genuinely anchored to price action — not a fixed pattern dressed up to look like an indicator.

Inputs

Input Purpose
Minimum / Maximum Period Bounds the adaptive cycle length to suit your instrument and timeframe
Use Trend Filter Enable/disable the moving-average confirmation filter
Trend MA Period / Method Fully configurable trend filter settings
Confirmed Bar Only Toggle no-repaint, closed-bar-only signal confirmation
Alert on Signal / Push Notification Real-time alerting options
Show Chart Arrows Toggle main-chart arrow overlay on/off
Arrow ATR Period / Multiplier Fine-tune how far the arrows sit from price

Important Notice

Dominant Wave Pro is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight potential cyclical turning points in price. Like any indicator, it does not predict the future and should be used as part of a complete trading plan that includes your own risk management, position sizing, and market judgment. Past performance and historical signal accuracy are not a guarantee of future results. Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors — please test thoroughly on a demo account before using on a live account.

Get Started

Add Dominant Wave Pro (MT4) to your chart, tune the cycle boundaries and trend filter to your instrument, and start reading the market's actual rhythm — right inside the MT4 terminal you already trade on.


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BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统入口 获取基础设施更新、交易资源、产品发布信息以及 BlueDigitsFx 官方生态系统访问权限。 Telegram 生态系统 官方网站 MT5 版本 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 —— 用于市场反转与动量分析的复合振荡指标 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal 是一款复合振荡指标，通过结合多个技术指标信号，帮助交易者识别潜在市场反转、动量变化以及趋势衰竭条件。 该指标整合了多种分析组件，包括基于振荡器的确认机制，并直接在图表上显示可视化信号，以支持结构化的市场反转分析。 Spike And Strike 专为希望在市场反转、回调和动量转换过程中获得额外确认的交易者而设计，适用于各种市场环境。 主要特点 基于振荡器的可视化反转分析 信号仅在K线收盘后确认，提高稳定性 适用于所有交易品种和时间周期 常用于 H1 及更高时间框架 内置提醒功能：弹窗、电子邮件、推送通知和声音提醒 可作为趋势和市场结构分析之外的额外确认层 如何使用 BlueDig
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
指标
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
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Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
指标
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4.81 (21)
指标
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
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Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
指标
许多盈利交易者不仅知道如何识别市场趋势，而且也能把握趋势建立后的交易机会。 Pz 趋势交易 指标设计用来在趋势行情中尽可能的赚取利润。 已建立的趋势提供了一揽子交易机会，但大多数趋势交易指标完全忽视了它们，让交易者在趋势行情时完全不知道该如何做！一般趋势指标只通知有关的趋势变化，但根本不足以得到卓越的回报. Pz 趋势交易 指标比一般趋势指标显示多达 20 倍的交易 , 因为它注重所谓的市场时机。它不仅显示当前的市场趋势，也有回调，内柱线的突破和调整。它令您在趋势回调之后介入，安全的柱线内突破金字塔加仓，以及发现潜在的反转，和已知的调整。 趋势改变 一个趋势改变在市场方向变化时发生。趋势变化在图表上用带数字的彩色圆圈显示。蓝色 (1) 信号为上涨开始, 而红色 (1) 信号为下跌开始。趋势变化并非评估当前价格动作的结果, 它意味着交易设置是不定时地。如果您正确使用本指标, 在趋势变化时, 您将将已经入场 (参看下面的调整)。 回调 但凡趋势在运动中，行情上下抖动，盈利者收割利润，且其它参与者入场。趋势回调代表好的买入机会，通常是由主力获利离场导致。如果行情在回调后回归上行, 指标将
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
指标
A. 什么是 A2SR ？   * 这是一个领先的技术指标（没有重绘，没有滞后）。  -  指导 ： -- 在  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 和  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR 在确定支撑（需求）和阻力（供应）水平方面有一种特殊的技术。 与我们在网上看到的普通方式不同，A2SR 在确定实际 SR 级别时有一个独创的概念。 原技术不是从网上拿来的，也没有在网上公开过。 A2SR 将根据您的交易风格自动选择 SR 级别。 即使您正在更改时间范围，但 SR 级别仍将保留在其位置上。 因为实际的 SR 不是从你使用的时间范围内获得的。 A2SR 拥有完整的交易工具 。 实际支持（需求）和阻力（供应）的真正概念。 新闻事件和央行讲话的市场情绪。 新闻事件和趋势的主要货币强度 (MCS) 的真正概
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
指标
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7层过滤器 + RR保证系统的XAUUSD摆动交易完整系统 无重绘。无重画。无延迟。所有信号在确认后锁定。 买家奖励：购买现货许可证可免费获得AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ PDF手册。购买后在MQL5上向我发送消息。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5版本也已发售： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170916?source=Site +Profile+Seller 在活跃的交易社区中被黄金交易者使用和信赖。专为精确度和易用性而构建。 这是为谁设计的 工作或生活太忙无法盯盘M5/M15的交易者 只想交易经过过滤的高质量信号的人 隔夜持仓或离开屏幕时持仓的交易者 想要每个信号获得更大波动的交易者（M30上$8-$25，H1上$15-$40，H4上$30-$150） 厌倦了猜测TP/SL设置位置的人 因低时间框架虚假信号而疲惫的交易者
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
指标
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
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Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
ICT Ote Scanner Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro (MT4) Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the en
Prime Vortex Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro— Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Trade with clarity, not noise. The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades. Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment. Instead of
Apex Signal Filter MT4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Apex Signal Filter MT4 Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Enter with Confidence. The financial market is full of opportunities—but not every opportunity deserves a trade. Many traders lose money because they react to every signal they see. They enter too early, trade against the trend, or trust indicators that generate too many false alerts. Apex Signal Filter MT4 was developed to solve this problem. Instead of flooding your chart with unnecessary signals, Apex focuses on one goal: Helping traders id
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every successful trader knows one simple truth: Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why. Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure. Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail. Volume Dominanc
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Manual Master Hybrid EA
Ashraful Alam
专家
Manual Master Hybrid EA The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5 Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position. Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision. Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manua
ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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