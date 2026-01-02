Forexpipsgainer

📈 Fxpipsgainer – Smart Gold & Crypto Trading Robot for MT5

First Check our trading performance here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302357



Fxpipsgainer is a professionally developed MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and Ethereum (ETH) trading.

This robot is built on several years of real Gold trading experience, focusing on stability, recovery control, and long-term capital growth.

⚠️ Important Notice:

Fxpipsgainer is optimized only for XAUUSD and ETH.

Using other instruments is not recommended and may produce inefficient results.

🎯 Trading Philosophy

Consistency over gambling

Designed for patient and disciplined investors

Structured recovery logic instead of panic exits

Forex trading is a business, not gambling

This EA does not use a fixed stop loss for each trade, but applies a well-organized recovery plan to manage losing positions.

Temporary drawdown can occur — do not panic.

If drawdown increases, the system is designed to reduce it gradually over time under normal market conditions.

💰 Account Types & Lot Size Guidance

✅ Cent Account

Minimum Balance: $100

Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 cent lot

✅ XM Micro Account

Recommended Balance: $1,000

Recommended Lot Size: 0.10 micro lot

This makes Fxpipsgainer suitable for low-capital traders as well as long-term investors.

🔁 Very Important Recommendation – Swap-Free Account

Fxpipsgainer may hold trades for extended periods, depending on Gold market movement.

For this reason, your account must be Swap-Free to avoid:

Carry charges

Holding fees

Administrative fees

Any hidden costs

Using a non swap-free account can seriously affect performance.

✅ Recommended Brokers (Unlimited Swap-Free)

Based on our experience, the following brokers offer true unlimited swap-free accounts, with no grace period and no hidden fees, allowing trades to be held for weeks or even months:

XM

HFM (HotForex)

LiteFinance

Exness

JustMarkets

OneRoyal

FBS

Vantage Markets

XS

📊 Performance Targets

🎯 Monthly Target: 5% – 10%

🎯 Ultimate Goal: Approximately 100% yearly growth

You can monitor our live trading performance via the provided link.





Check here our trading performance





We believe in real performance — not marketing promises.

⚙️ Settings & Support

Default settings not recommended to trade.

For custom settings or assistance , please contact us via inbox after purchase

Support is provided for genuine buyers

🤝 Final Words

Patience is our strongest asset.

Follow the rules, respect risk, and allow time for the strategy to work.

Balance growth happens step by step — not overnight.

Start your smart trading journey with Fxpipsgainer.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please trade responsibly and use proper risk management.