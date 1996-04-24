Apex Signal Filter Mt5

  • 指标
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # 关于我
    **专业外汇与加密货币市场研究员｜算法交易系统开发者｜MQL5 专家｜高级机构级交易解决方案创作者**
    凭借 **14 年以上** 全球外汇与加密货币市场的从业经验，我始终致力于深入研究驱动金融市场运行的底层机制，而不仅仅局限于传统技术分析。
    在过去 **7 年** 中，我的主要工作重心一直放在深入的研究与开发上，将机构交易方法论与先进的量化分析相结合，为 MetaTrader 5（MT5）设计智能化交易系统。
  • 版本: 1.50
  • 激活: 10
Apex Signal Filter MT5

Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups.

Every trader begins with hope.

A new strategy...
A new indicator...
A new promise that "this one will change everything."

But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth:

The problem isn't finding more signals.
The real problem is filtering out the bad ones.

That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created.

Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell arrows, Apex Signal Filter works like a professional market analyst.

It patiently waits...
Analyzes multiple technical conditions...
Measures trend strength...
Checks momentum...
Evaluates market volatility...
Confirms higher timeframe direction...
Calculates confluence...

And only then does it decide whether a trading opportunity is truly worth your attention.

Because in professional trading...

Quality always beats quantity.

Why Apex Signal Filter MT5 Is Different

Most indicators rely on only one or two technical conditions.

Apex Signal Filter combines multiple independent market filters into one intelligent decision-making system.

Instead of depending on a single indicator, it evaluates market conditions using multiple confirmation layers before displaying a signal.

The result is:

• Higher confidence entries

• Better trade selection

• Less emotional trading

• Reduced market noise

• Improved decision making

Multi-Layer Confirmation Engine

Every signal can be filtered using a combination of professional trading tools including:

✅ RSI Momentum Confirmation

✅ ADX Trend Strength Filter

✅ MACD Momentum Confirmation

✅ Higher Timeframe Trend Direction

✅ Higher Timeframe RSI Confirmation

✅ ATR Volatility Analysis

✅ Candle Body Strength Filter

✅ Confluence Scoring System

✅ Prime Distance Calculation

✅ Intelligent Signal Filtering

Rather than reacting to every price movement, Apex waits until multiple conditions align together.

High Accuracy Signal System

One of the strongest features of Apex Signal Filter MT5 is its intelligent scoring engine.

Each trading opportunity receives a confluence score based on how many market conditions agree with one another.

The stronger the confirmation...

The stronger the signal.

This allows traders to focus only on the highest probability setups instead of wasting time on weak market conditions.

Smart Trend Detection

Trading against the market trend is one of the biggest reasons traders lose money.

Apex helps solve this problem by checking higher timeframe market direction before confirming signals.

This helps traders stay aligned with the dominant trend instead of fighting against it.

Built for Professional Decision Making

Apex Signal Filter is not designed to encourage excessive trading.

It is designed to help traders become more selective.

Professional traders know that sometimes the best trade is the one you never enter.

Apex helps you avoid many unnecessary trades by filtering weak market conditions.

Reduce Emotional Trading

Many traders suffer from:

• Fear of missing out

• Overtrading

• Random entries

• Late entries

• Emotional decisions

Apex Signal Filter creates a structured decision process so traders can focus on quality opportunities instead of emotions.

Suitable For

Apex Signal Filter MT5 is ideal for:

✔ Beginner Traders

✔ Intermediate Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Price Action Traders

✔ Trend Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Intraday Traders

✔ Gold Traders (XAUUSD)

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Index Traders

✔ CFD Traders

✔ Crypto Traders

Recommended Trading Style

The indicator works especially well for traders who prefer:

• Trend Following

• Confirmation Trading

• High Probability Entries

• Multi-Timeframe Analysis

• Confluence Trading

• Risk Controlled Trading

Key Features

• Clean Buy & Sell Signals

• High Accuracy Signal Mode

• Intelligent Signal Filtering

• Adjustable Signal Sensitivity

• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

• Built-in Trend Filter

• Momentum Confirmation

• Volatility Analysis

• ATR Based Risk Information

• Smart Confluence Scoring

• Professional Alert System

• User Friendly Interface

• Optimized Performance

• Fast Calculation

• Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Benefits

Using Apex Signal Filter MT5 can help traders:

✔ Filter weak market signals

✔ Focus on higher probability trades

✔ Improve trading discipline

✔ Save chart analysis time

✔ Reduce emotional mistakes

✔ Trade with more confidence

✔ Improve overall market understanding

✔ Create a structured trading routine

Best Markets

The indicator can be used on:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• GBPJPY

• BTCUSD

• Major Forex Pairs

• Indices

• CFDs

• Cryptocurrencies

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all MT5 timeframes including:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Choose the timeframe that matches your trading style.

Risk Management

No indicator can predict the future with 100% accuracy.

Apex Signal Filter is designed to improve trade quality by increasing confirmation before entry.

Always use:

• Proper Stop Loss

• Sound Money Management

• Appropriate Position Sizing

• Personal Trading Plan

Professional trading is about probability, not certainty.

Why Traders Choose Apex Signal Filter MT5

Because successful trading isn't about taking more trades.

It's about taking better trades.

Apex Signal Filter MT5 was developed to help traders filter market noise, improve decision quality, and focus only on the strongest opportunities available.

Whether you are just beginning your trading journey or already have years of market experience, Apex can become a valuable confirmation tool inside your trading system.

Trade smarter.

Trade with confidence.

Trade only when the market truly deserves your attention.

Apex Signal Filter MT5 — Where Precision Meets Confidence.


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Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
指标
ProEngulfing的免费版本是QualifiedEngulfing，每天仅限一个信号并具有较少的功能。 加入mql5社区的Koala Trading Solution频道，了解所有Koala产品的最新消息，加入链接如下： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution 此产品的MT4版本可通过以下链接下载： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 介绍ProEngulfing - 您的专业吞没形态指标，适用于MT4。 通过ProEngulfing，体验精准度的力量。此前沿指标专为识别和突出外汇市场中的高质量吞没形态而设计。ProEngulfing适用于MetaTrader 4，采用精确的形态识别方法，确保您仅接收最可靠的交易信号。 ProEngulfing如何运作： ProEngulfing使用复杂的算法，超越简单的形态识别，对吞没形态进行全面分析。该指标应用资格标准，评估烛体和影线的比例以确定整根蜡烛的大小。这种严谨的评估确保仅突出显示高概率
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
专家
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Market Direction Pro
Igor Zakharev
指标
Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.The indicator does not redraw signal arrows. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
指标
Trend Forecaster 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，可将突破信号、潜在反转区域分析、市场波动区间数据和可视化统计面板整合到同一个图表工作区中。 它可以显示 Buy 和 Sell 信号，跟踪 Average Range 和 Current Range，并且可以根据当前交易品种和时间周期自动调整 Sensitivity。也支持手动设置 Sensitivity。 该指标可用于外汇货币对、金属、股票、指数和加密货币。支持不同时间周期，M5 可以作为一个实用的起点。 主要功能 突破和反转区域分析 Trend Forecaster 会分析已识别区域附近的价格行为，并在内部突破条件满足时显示 Buy 或 Sell 信号。该指标可用于研究趋势延续和潜在反转区域。 多过滤器信号逻辑 该指标将多个内部过滤器整合为一个简单的工作流程。用户在开始分析前不需要配置大量技术参数。 Auto-Tune Sensitivity 该指标可以根据近期历史数据，自动为当前交易品种和时间周期计算 Sensitivity。这有助于在切换不同交易品种时减少手动设置。 手动设置模式 如果你更喜欢固定设置，或
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Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
ICT Ote Scanner Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro (MT4) Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the en
Dominant Wave Pro Mt4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Dominant Wave Pro (MT4 Version) Trade with the market's actual rhythm — not a guessed one Most oscillators lock onto a fixed cycle length and never question it. Real markets don't behave that way — the length of a swing, a trend leg, or a pullback shifts constantly with volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro takes a different approach: instead of assuming a cycle, it measures the market's current dominant cycle directly from price on every bar, and adapts to it automatically. At its core,
Prime Vortex Pro
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro— Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Trade with clarity, not noise. The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades. Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment. Instead of
Apex Signal Filter MT4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Apex Signal Filter MT4 Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Enter with Confidence. The financial market is full of opportunities—but not every opportunity deserves a trade. Many traders lose money because they react to every signal they see. They enter too early, trade against the trend, or trust indicators that generate too many false alerts. Apex Signal Filter MT4 was developed to solve this problem. Instead of flooding your chart with unnecessary signals, Apex focuses on one goal: Helping traders id
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every successful trader knows one simple truth: Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why. Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure. Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail. Volume Dominanc
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Manual Master Hybrid EA
Ashraful Alam
专家
Manual Master Hybrid EA The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5 Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position. Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision. Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manua
ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
专家
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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