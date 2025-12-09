Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5

🌟 Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5

Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5

Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals

🔹 Overview

The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major markets.

QFI is built to work seamlessly on all timeframes and all asset classes, making it one of the most versatile and adaptive indicators available for MetaTrader 5.

🔹 Core Features

Universal Market Compatibility

Works on:

  • Forex pairs
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Stocks & Equities
  • Commodities
  • Metals
  • Indices

Advanced Frequency Detection

QFI analyzes:

  • Price vibration cycles
  • Trend frequency shifts
  • Reversal pressure zones
  • Market energy flow
  • Momentum transitions

Precise Buy/Sell Zones

The indicator highlights clear market entry and exit zones, allowing traders to act with confidence and reduced uncertainty.

Works on All Timeframes

From M1 to MN1, QFI adapts its frequency calculations dynamically to match the market structure of each timeframe.

Non-Repainting Technology

All signals remain stable once generated—ideal for backtesting and live trading.

Beginner-Friendly Interface

Clean visual output, color-coded signals, and intuitive chart presentation.

🔹 How It Helps Traders

  • Detect trend reversals earlier
  • Identify strong breakout zones
  • Avoid false signals and noise
  • Improve timing and accuracy
  • Maintain consistency across different market conditions

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, QFI MT5 provides a powerful analytical advantage.

🔹 Recommended Use

  • Apply QFI on trending and ranging markets
  • Combine with MT5 default tools (MA, ATR, RSI) if necessary
  • Suitable for both beginners and professionals
  • Works with automated or manual strategies

🔹 Why Traders Choose QFI MT5

  • Scientifically inspired frequency-based analysis
  • Premium, adaptive algorithm
  • Multi-asset, multi-timeframe application
  • High-quality signals without complexity
  • Designed with modern trading psychology & efficiency in mind

🔹 Important Note

QFI does not promise unrealistic profits or guaranteed outcomes.
It is a powerful analytical tool intended to assist traders in making informed decisions based on market frequency behavior.

🔽 Start Trading With the Power of Frequency

Equip your MT5 platform with the Quantum Frequency Indicator and experience a smarter, cleaner, more advanced way to read the market.

👉 Download Now on MQL5
👉 Trade With Clarity and Precision

 


推荐产品
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
指标
Bid Price Timer Indicator — 精准计时，智能价格追踪！ 使用 Bid Price Timer Indicator ，让您的交易更具 时间感与精准度 ！这是专为重视 时机、精确与清晰度 的交易者打造的强大工具。 主要功能： 固定计时器显示 —— 始终显示在图表 右侧 （可自定义 X_Offset）。 动态价格追踪 —— 计时器会随 买价 (Bid) 实时 上下移动 。 自动重新定位 —— 当市场价格变化时，计时器会 自动跟随 新的价格水平。 可选水平线 —— 可添加一条 水平线 ，清晰显示 当前买价位置 。 ️ 实时倒计时 —— 每秒自动更新，显示 距离下一根K线的倒计时 ，让您不错过任何交易时机！ 交易者喜爱的理由： 帮助您以 毫秒级精度 掌握K线收盘时间 让图表更 简洁、美观、信息丰富 非常适合 剥头皮、日内交易与技术分析 简洁、高效、现代化的设计，让 Bid Price Timer Indicator 成为您市场中精准控制时间的最佳助手！
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
指标
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
指标
KT Psar Arrows使用标准的抛物线转向指标（Parabolic SAR）在图表上绘制箭头。当蜡烛的最高点触及SAR时绘制看涨箭头；当蜡烛的最低点触及SAR时绘制看跌箭头。信号在实时生成，无需等待K线收盘。  特点 对于想要基于抛物线SAR指标开发交易策略的交易者来说，这是一个非常有用的工具。  可以用于寻找市场中的转折点。 支持自定义PSAR参数输入。 提供所有MT4的提醒功能。 注意事项：抛物线SAR是一个滞后且严格机械化的指标。每一笔潜在交易都应该通过明确定义的规则进行筛选。     输入参数 PSAR步长：输入步长值。 PSAR最大值：输入最大值。 显示PSAR点：显示/隐藏PSAR点。即使不显示PSAR点，箭头功能也能正常工作。 其余输入项均为直观设置，无需特别说明。
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
指标
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
指标
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
指标
引入趋势热情指标 (TEI)，这是在交易大厅实现利润最大化的终极工具。 这一创新指标结合了趋势分析的力量和市场情绪的兴奋，为交易者提供了在瞬息万变的金融市场中的独特优势。 TEI 使用先进的算法来分析金融工具的潜在趋势和交易者识别高利润机会的热情。 这使交易者能够利用趋势和交易者情绪的综合力量，以最小的风险确保持续的利润。 无论您是经验丰富的专业人士还是新手，TEI 都是希望最大化收入并保持领先地位的任何人的理想工具。 结合 RSI 来确定何时退出交易，它可以让您在市场上占据优势。 立即尝试，开始进行更明智、更有利可图的交易！ 该指标适用于所有时间范围并且不会重新绘制。 附加的屏幕截图中提供了更多信息和示例。 请随时与我们联系以获取更多信息。
Daily Volatility Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
指标
Daily Volatility Tracker   is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134958/ Join To Learn Market De
FREE
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
RubdFx Perfect Reversal
Namu Makwembo
指标
RubdFx Perfect Reversal , The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand ( ReversalZones ). - You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period - Mobile, computer and email alerts available . it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading  Also Compatible with all forex paris , BUY RULES;  open a buy positio
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
这是我们的指标 ACB Breakout Arrows 的多品种、多时间周期扫描器。默认情况下，它可同时在 28 个货币对和 9 个时间周期 上扫描买入/卖出信号，为交易者节省大量查图时间，提高操作效率。  功能特点 可在一个图表中扫描多达 252* 个品种与时间周期的组合，极大地提升监控能力。 点击任一信号即可打开相应图表，并自动加载预设模板，便于快速跟进。 面板可自由拖动并放置于图表上的任意位置。 支持实时提醒功能，包括弹窗提示、声音报警、推送通知和电子邮件提醒，确保不错过任何重要信号。  输入参数 为 ACB Breakout Arrows 设置信号灵敏度，可根据策略需求微调。 Symbols：填写你希望系统扫描的货币对或交易品种。  刷新历史：如发现图表数据缺失或异常，可通过此选项自动下载并更新历史数据。  选择所需扫描的时间周期，可单选或多选。 提醒设置：自定义提醒类型与条件，提升响应效率。 面板颜色与字体大小均可自由调整，支持个性化视觉体验。 
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
指标
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Assembler
Darko Licardo
5 (1)
指标
Introducing Assembler:  The best value for money,  Designed for advanced traders and professionals, yet accessible for ambitious beginners ready to elevate their trading game. Great for ICT, SMC, TREND and breakout traders . Combining advanced analytics, a sleek graphical interface, and highly customizable features, Assembler empowers you to trade with precision, clarity, and confidence. Key Features of Assembler 1. Dynamic Graphical User Interface (GUI): A fully draggable, customizable interf
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
指标
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Linear Trend Predictor MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Predator Aurora Trading System
Evans Asuma Metobo
指标
揭开市场真正隐藏的模式，使用 PREDATOR AURORA 交易系统——混合交易指标的终极王者。看清别人看不到的机会！ PREDATOR AURORA 交易系统是一款为拒绝平庸、追求卓越的交易者设计的强大工具。这不仅仅是另一个普通的指标；它是你的秘密武器，是你的不公平优势。它是一种复杂的混合狩猎系统，能够以致命的精确度追踪市场动向，在这个只有强者才能生存的丛林中脱颖而出。受自然界中最强大捕食者的启发，PREDATOR AURORA采用先进的自适应算法，能够无缝适应不断变化的市场条件。就像潜伏在阴影中的捕食者，它能穿透市场噪音，揭示其他人可能永远无法发现的高概率交易机会。 主要特点： 自适应狩猎机制： 能够即时调整以适应市场波动，让你在任何交易环境中都能高效掌控局势。 多时间框架分析： 覆盖6个时间框架（M1到D1），让你从更广阔的视角洞察市场，超越普通分析的局限。 动态状态识别： 通过直观的颜色编码信号实时识别市场状态，为你的每一步操作提供指导。 性能跟踪与结果模拟： 内置信号跟踪算法，帮助你衡量和预测设置的成功率，将每次交易转化为精心计算的胜利。 基于波动性的预设： 提
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
指标
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
Godfather mt5
Ivan Simonika
指标
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
指标
Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
Your Treand
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
The Your Trend indicator not only signals an immediate buy or sell. It indicates a short-term and long-term trend. operations. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The indicator allows you to study the real and historical market trends in more detail! Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend on: short-term and long-term periods. The analysis is based on the selected tim
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
指标
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
指标
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
专家
通过 Finvesting EA 释放您外汇投资的全部潜力，Finvesting EA 是您在货币交易领域值得信赖的盟友。 该专家顾问 (EA) 旨在增强您的外汇投资并帮助您自信地实现财务目标。 现场表演： Finvesting EA 拥有稳定交易的实时记录。 真实账户 现场表演 MT4： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1715664 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1973370 发现 Finvesting EA 的潜力并加入成功的外汇投资者社区。 是时候利用 Finvesting EA 最大限度地发挥您的潜力并让您的投资蓬勃发展。 今天就迈出迈向更光明的财务未来的第一步。 主要特征： 先进的算法：Finvesting EA 由尖端算法提供支持，结合技术分析、市场情绪和历史数据来做出明智的投资决策。 它不断适应不断变化的市场条件，以优化您的交易结果。 24/5 自动交易：无需 24/7 盯着电脑屏幕。 Finvesting EA 代表您进行交易，全天候执行订单并管理您的投资，让您即使在睡觉时也能
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
专家
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
专家
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Solar Prediction
Dmitry Naumov
指标
Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points. Market data analysis without additional indicators Flexible application – works on different timeframes Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes Solar Prediction is a solution
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
指标
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
该产品的买家也购买
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
指标
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
指标
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Super Suavizador
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Indicador en MQL5 que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS que son alineadas y procesadas según Fibonacci luego el promedio es suavizado"  Se ingresa un número de 2 a N que multiplica los EMA-Fibonacci y por consiguiente aumenta los fibonacci, resultando un promedio.   Se ingresa un número que suaviza los EMA-Fibonacci. Considerando los números 1/1 seria la suavización minima. Considerando los números 3/5 seria la suavización media. Considerando los números 10/30 seria la suavización alta.....etc
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
指标
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
指标
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
指标
我们向您介绍iVISTscalp5指标，它不仅独特，而且在交易操作中也非常有效。该指标基于时间数据，是多年金融市场经验和深入分析的结果。iVISTscalp5指标是手动交易的优秀工具。便利性、简单性和可视化 - 所有的复杂性都隐藏在内部。我们将iVISTscalp5指标的设置和使用简化到了最大程度。该指标适用于MT5终端中您所拥有的所有金融工具。 操作时间为UTC+3的早上4点到晚上8点。 iVISTscalp5指标菜单（见截图1）： History - 计算行情的周数 dT_min - 选择时间间隔的时间（分钟） TFline - 绘制水平成交量（时间帧） BARSline - 绘制水平成交量（条数） TFtrend1 - 绘制日线通道（时间帧） BARStrend1 - 绘制日线通道（条数） TFtrend2 - 绘制周线通道（时间帧） BARStrend2 - 绘制周线通道（条数） ALERT_TIMER - 设置闹钟 ALERT - 开启/关闭闹钟 Save - 开启/关闭将时间记录到文本文件。 图表上的红色和蓝色旗帜表示时间（VIST智能剃须系统的信号）。卖出信号为红旗，买入
JUMP 25 Bta sniper
Karabo Malope
指标
Use with JUMP 25. However it can can with the volatility indices as well because it is a modified version. It is advisable to use create a healthy account management. Measure your risk and happy trading. Other experts to be loaded soon. These are modified in order to optimise profits. Ideal candidates are high risk, high returns individuals who hold trades at a maximum of 1 - 2 hours
作者的更多信息
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
筛选:
无评论
回复评论