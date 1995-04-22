Catalyst News Trader PRO

  • 专家
  • Mohd Feroze
    Mohd Feroze

    Mohd Feroze

    • Algorithmic Trading Developer 在  Self-Employed
    • 印度
    • 2187
    5 (3)
    Professional Algorithmic Trading Developer specializing in high-performance Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisors. I design robust, rule-based trading systems for Gold (XAUUSD), combining quantitative strategies, disciplined risk management, and continuous product improvements. Dedicated to delivering
    6 产品 2 信号 2 评论
  • 版本: 2.10
  • 更新: 30 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5
Catalyst News Trader PRO v2.10
Dual-Engine News Reaction Expert Advisor for MT5

Catalyst News Trader PRO is a rule-based Expert Advisor engineered to trade around high-impact and medium-impact US economic news releases. The EA reads live data directly from the MQL5 Economic Calendar, automatically selects between two entry engines based on each event's impact level, and manages every resulting position with a configurable martingale Grid Strategy - no manual intervention required during the release.

Key Features
  • Dual-Engine Auto Strategy Selection (Straddle / Precision)
  • Live MQL5 Economic Calendar Integration
  • ATR-Based Dynamic Grid Spacing
  • Configurable Martingale Grid Recovery
  • Two-Stage Break-Even and Profit Trailing
  • Trailing Profit Lock on Grid Baskets
  • Triple Daily Circuit Breaker Risk System
  • Automatic Risk-Based Lot Sizing
  • Built-In Live Trading Dashboard
  • Designed for Gold, Indices, and USD Pairs
Operational Notes
Trade Frequency The EA only acts around scheduled US economic calendar events that pass the impact and instrument filters. It does not trade continuously or on chart-pattern signals.
News Events No manual intervention is required during high-impact economic news. The EA scans, times, and executes entries automatically.
Trading Philosophy Each event is routed to the entry method best suited to its impact level, then every resulting position is managed by the same Grid Strategy rather than a single fixed Stop Loss.

Entry Logic
Auto Strategy by Impact The EA reads each event's importance from the native MT5 Economic Calendar and automatically selects the engine - no manual switching required.
Engine 1: OCO Straddle Selected for high-impact events. Places a Buy Stop and Sell Stop ahead of the release at a pre-news price; the unfilled side is cancelled automatically once the other triggers.
Engine 2: News Outcome (Precision) Selected for medium-impact events. Waits for the actual data print, compares it to the forecast, and executes in the pre-set bias direction.

Risk Management
Grid Strategy (Martingale) Adds further same-direction positions as price moves against the initial entry, at a configurable lot multiplier and either fixed-point or ATR-based spacing, up to a maximum number of levels. Applies to positions opened by either engine.
Two-Stage Profit Protection A break-even guard moves the stop to entry plus a buffer once a trade shows initial profit. A second stage locks and trails larger profits as they develop.
Trailing Profit Lock Once a Grid basket's profit target is reached, the EA can trail the peak profit and close only on a defined give-back, instead of closing the instant the target is touched.
Max Spread Guard Reads live spread in real time; if it exceeds the configured maximum, the entry is not taken.
Triple Daily Circuit Breaker Trading is paused for the day if ANY of the following are reached: Daily Drawdown %, Max Trades Per Day, or a set number of consecutive losses.
Grid Emergency Stop An optional hard dollar loss limit on the recovery basket, independent of the daily circuit breakers.

Built-In Trading Dashboard
The on-chart dashboard displays live information directly on the chart, including:
  • Target news release and countdown timer
  • Session profit / loss
  • Current system state (Scanning / Active / Halted)
  • Active engine and current Grid level
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol Gold (XAUUSD), USD major pairs, US indices - any instrument sensitive to US economic data
Timeframe M1 or M5 (the EA runs on raw ticks and calendar timers, not chart candles)
Minimum Deposit $100 minimum; $500+ recommended for the Auto-Lot risk engine and Grid Strategy to size positions safely
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN broker (low spread recommended),Cent accounts supported
Execution Environment Low-latency VPS recommended for reliable execution around news timing

Important Notes
Broker Recommendation Use a reputable ECN or Raw Spread broker with consistently low trading costs and fast execution around news events.
Spread Requirements Lower spreads are strongly recommended. Wide spreads at the moment of release can affect entry quality and overall performance.
Backtesting This EA cannot be meaningfully backtested in the MT5 Strategy Tester, because it relies on a live Actual vs. Forecast data feed from the MT5 Economic Calendar. A minimal validation trade runs automatically in tester mode to satisfy MQL5 Market requirements only.
Demo Testing Recommended Test on a demo account first to verify behavior under your broker's actual spread, slippage, and execution conditions before trading live.
Broker Differences Live results may vary between brokers due to differences in spread, execution speed, slippage, and price feeds.
Risk Configuration Review and adjust lot sizing, Grid Strategy settings, and circuit breaker limits according to your account balance and risk tolerance before enabling live trading.
User Responsibility Default parameters are a starting configuration only. Every trader is responsible for reviewing settings appropriate to their own experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance.

Support
For help configuring Catalyst for a specific symbol or news event, or guidance on set files for a given account size, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclosure
Trading around high-impact news events carries significant risk, including slippage, widened spreads, and rapid price movement. The Grid Strategy (martingale) engine increases position size as price moves further against the initial entry, which can substantially increase drawdown and total exposure in a sustained trending move. It applies to both trading engines and should be sized deliberately for your account rather than left on default settings without review. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed by Mohd Feroze - Algorithmic Trading Developer
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
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Nicola Biacca Notari
专家
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
专家
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专家
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1 (1)
专家
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Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
专家
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5 (29)
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4.87 (30)
专家
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4.47 (103)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
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5 (46)
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5 (7)
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4.44 (133)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Gold Reaper X Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
专家
Gold Reaper X PRO Automated XAUUSD Trading with Trend Confirmation, Recovery Management and Built-In Basket Protection Gold Reaper X PRO is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with lower-timeframe entry conditions, configurable recovery management, balance-based lot scaling, session controls, cooldown protection and basket-level drawdown management. Recommended for traders looking f
TradeForge Pro
Mohd Feroze
实用工具
TradeForge Pro – Trade Management Dashboard TradeForge Pro is a trade management utility designed for traders who want precise control over stop loss/take profit handling, position grouping, and trade execution. It provides an on-chart interface that allows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to be managed virtually rather than sent directly to the broker ("Ghost Levels"), along with tools for managing multiple positions and trailing logic. It is designed for both scalpers requiring fast manual exe
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
5 (1)
指标
TrendFuze Pro – Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 TrendFuze Pro is a free manual trading dashboard for MT5, designed to help traders combine higher-timeframe trend bias, current-timeframe trend context, momentum conditions, and candle confirmation logic into a single, clear view. This tool does not trade automatically and does not open or close positions. It functions as a decision-support indicator to reduce analysis overload and highlight higher-probability market conditions in real time. Overv
FREE
VIDyA Master Scalper
Mohd Feroze
专家
VIDyA Master Scalper v2.00 Professional Adaptive Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD VIDyA Master Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on long-term automated trading and disciplined risk management . The algorithm is designed to identify high-probability momentum opportunities using adaptive trend analysis, structural breakout confirmation, intelligent pullback continuation, volume validation, and vol
Aurex Audcad Pro
Mohd Feroze
专家
Aurex Audcad Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It uses H1 trend confirmation together with ATR-based recovery and configurable basket management during a defined trading session. Core Features Supported Symbol AUDCAD Timeframe M5 Trend Confirmation H1 Trend Period 50 Recovery System ATR-based grid spacing with configurable recovery layers and lot multiplier Position Management Basket profit trailing with configurable Start
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